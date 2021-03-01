Global Non-Opioid Pain Treatment Market – Industry Analysis And Forecast (2019-2026)

Maximize Market Research has recently added a new research report to its mega database of research studies. The research report, titled “ Global Non-Opioid Pain Treatment Market 2019 Industry Research Report,” gives an exhaustive analysis of the current market, including an overview, Non-Opioid Pain Treatment products’ segmentation, market restraints and drivers, and major geographical segments.



Non-Opioid Pain Treatment Market Key Players,Regions and Segmentation

Global Non-Opioid Pain Treatment Market, by Products:

• Medical Cannabis

• Menthol-Containing

• Omega 3 Fatty Acid-Containing

• Botulinum Toxins

• Capsaicin-Derived

Global Non-Opioid Pain Treatment Market, by Therapeutic Applications:

• Orthopaedic & Musculoskeletal Pain

• Neuropathic Pain

• Cancer Pain

• Other Pain

Global Non-Opioid Pain Treatment Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Player Operating In the Global Non-Opioid Pain Treatment Market:

• Allergan PLC

• Aphria Inc.

• Aurora

• Bedrocan

• Canopy Growth Corp.

• Cara Therapeutics

• Centrexion Therapeutics

• CHT Medical

• Cronos Group

• GW Pharmaceuticals

• Medical Marijuana Inc.

• Medropharm Gmbh

• Panag Pharma Inc.

• Tilray

• US Worldmeds LLC

• Vanway

