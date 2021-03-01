Global Laboratory Information System LIS Market – Industry Analysis And Forecast (2019-2026)

Maximize Market Research has recently published a “Global Laboratory Information System LIS Market 2019 Industry Research Report. It is comprehensive analysis of past and current status Laboratory Information System LIS Market’with the forecast till 2027. The report covers the past market from 2017 to 2019 and forecast of 2020 to 2027 with key developments, key trends, M&A activities by value and their strategic intents. The report has analysed complex data and presented in simple format to make it easlier to understand.

The Market structure presented in the report gives detailed analysis of market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. Glance at couple of slides will give an idea about the market structure with the market share commanded by leaders, followers and unconsolidated/local but important players.

PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis by region is covered for the companies or individual investors who are looking at specific market for expansion or entry. Micro as well as Macro economic factors are analysed to understand its impact on market growth and key player’s top lines.

The report also helps in comprehending the Laboratory Information System LIS dynamics, structure by analysing the industry segments and project the Laboratory Information System LIS Market size. To stand apart, the clear representation of competitive analysis of key market players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Laboratory Information System LIS Market make the report investor’s guide.

Additionally, the Laboratory Information System LIS market report 2019 – 2027, gives the competitive landscape of the global industry by region, key players products and services benchmarking, market domination by segment, pricing and end user penetration, investment in R&D and patents. Couple of slides will give the complete competitive landscape of the industry.

By segments, the market is divided into Segments

Key Players in the Global Laboratory Information System LIS Market:

• SCC Soft Computer

• Merge Healthcare, Inc.

• Computer Programs and Systems, Inc.

• Compugroup Medical AG

• Meditech

• EPIC Systems Corporation

• Sunquest Information Systems, Inc.

• Mckesson Corporation

• Cerner Corporation

• LabWare

• Evident

• STARLIMS Corporation

• Labvantage Solutions Inc.

• AAC Infotray AG

• Autoscribe Informatics Inc.

• 3M Health Information Systems Inc.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Target Audience:

• Venture Capitalists, Private Equity Firms, And Startup Companies

• Healthcare IT service providers

• Healthcare IT vendors

• Healthcare payers

• Commercial/independent laboratories

• Physician office laboratories

• Hospital laboratories

• Healthcare associations/institutes

• Government Bodies And Healthcare Associations/Institutions

Scope of the Global Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market

Research report categorizes the Global Laboratory Information System /LIS Market based on product, delivery mode, component, end user, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global Laboratory Information System /LIS Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Global Laboratory Information System LIS Market, By Product

• Standalone

• Integrated

Global Laboratory Information System / LIS Market, By Delivery Mode

• Web-based LIS

• Cloud-Based LIS

• On-Premises LIS

Global Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market, by Component

• Software

• Services

• Hardware

Global Laboratory Information System / LIS Market, By End User

• Hospital Laboratories

• Independent Laboratories

• Physician Office Laboratories (POL)

• Other End User

Global Laboratory Information System /LIS Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

SWOT analysis of player will give a detailed strategic input about the key players in industry by region. Experienced research analysts in the field are following the key players that are profiled in the Laboratory Information System LIS report that are considered while estimating the market size. Research analyst working in the field for more than ten years, give them advantage to follow same market for years and have become seasoned consultants in the Laboratory Information System LIS industry.

Table of Contents

Laboratory Information System LIS Company Profiles and Sales Data: Company/Manufacturers Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors, Laboratory Information System LIS Product Category, Application and Specification, Laboratory Information System LIS Manufacturers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2017-2019) and Main Business Overview Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors Research Findings and Conclusion Methodology/Research Approach

