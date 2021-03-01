Global Blockchain Identity Management Market Forecast and Analysis (2020-2027), by Providers, by Vertical and by Geography.

Maximize Market Research has recently published a “Global Blockchain Identity Management Market 2019 Industry Research Report. It is comprehensive analysis of past and current status Blockchain Identity Management Market’with the forecast till 2027. The report covers the past market from 2017 to 2019 and forecast of 2020 to 2027 with key developments, key trends, M&A activities by value and their strategic intents. The report has analysed complex data and presented in simple format to make it easlier to understand.The Market structure presented in the report gives detailed analysis of market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. Glance at couple of slides will give an idea about the market structure with the market share commanded by leaders, followers and unconsolidated/local but important players.

Based on providers, the application provider segment is expected to reach at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Because of blockchain solutions introduction, industry verticals would adopt the technology, thereby increasing the overall market growth.

Global Blockchain Identity Management Market

Region-wise, North America is expected to hold a larger blockchain identity management market share during the forecast period, as North America is the most advanced region in terms of technology adoption. Also, the Asia Pacific is likely to reach at highest CAGR of XX% during the forecast period, thanks to growth in the number of start-ups, increasing venture capital funding and governments focusing on regulating the blockchain technology.

Scope of the Global Blockchain Identity Management Market

Global Blockchain Identity Management Market, by Providers

• Application Providers

• Middleware Providers

• Infrastructure Providers

Global Blockchain Identity Management Market, by Vertical

• BFSI

• Government

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Telecom and IT

• Retail and e-Commerce

• Transport and Logistics

• Real Estate

• Media and Entertainment

• Travel and Hospitality

• Others

Global Blockchain Identity Management Market, by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in the Global Blockchain Identity Management Market

• IBM

• AWS

• Civic Technologies

• KYC-Chain

• Bitfury

• Evernym

• Netki

• ShoCard

• UniquID

• Microsoft

• Oracle

• Bitnation

• Nodalblock

• EdgeSecure

• Blockverify

• Peer Ledger

• Cambridge Blockchain

• uPort

• Originalmy

• Neuroware

• Tradle

• Existenceid

• Coinfirm

• BTL Group

