Smart Home Market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 170.1 billion by 2025 expanding at a reasonable CAGR of 23.9% in the forecast period (2019-2025).

The global report on the smart home market published by UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI) anticipates that the market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 170.1 billion by 2025 expanding at a reasonable CAGR of 23.9% in the course of forecasted period (2019-2025). The global smart home market grew at a CAGR of 17.3% between 2014-2017 periods. The rapid adoption of smart home devices can be attributed to the burgeoning smart device installation, rapid uptake in smartphone penetration and changing lifestyle of the consumers. Rising demand for comfort and convenience along with proliferation of internet of things has considerably surged the demand for smart home devices ranging from energy-efficient solutions, home entertainment devices, lighting control systems, and security systems among other smart appliances. Moreover, with the rising IoT connected devices and enormous demand for technologically advanced solutions, massive opportunity displayed by Internet of Things has propelled the wireless innovation which has further driven the smart home devices adoption rate. Wifi and Bluetooth have become popular wireless connections to operate the smart home via smart devices. The benefits of smart home technology can also be witnessed extensively among various end-users wherein adoption of the smart home devices has been the game-changer for the residential and commercial end-users. Hence, in 2018, smart appliances including smart washing machines, smart refrigerators, and smart dryers, smart microwaves and ovens among others held major share in the global smart home appliances market. The segment is anticipated to bring in earnings of US$ 46,713.1 million by 2025.

Request for Sample of the report browse through: https://univdatos.com/request_form/form/205

Alternatively, under wireless technology, Wi-Fi enabled device is projected to expand rapidly throughout the analyzed period, owing to drastic technological advancements in terms of cloud computing, BYOD and artificial intelligence. Moreover, robust security, reliable connectivity and other parameters have further influenced the embracement of wireless technology among the smart device consumers. Moreover, mid-range house apartments dominated the residential end-user segment with the highest adoption of smart home devices and are expected to remain dominant throughout the forecasted period. The rapid adoption of smart devices among homeowners and renters owing to the benefits that smart devices offer would propel wide adoption of such devices, especially in the developed and developing countries. In addition, disruption is constantly occurring, as smart home technology is gaining prominence among hospitality sector. Hotels, as well as hospital industry, have also adopted smart devices to deliver quality services to their end customers.

Growing recognition of economic and operational benefits offered by smart home devices has resulted in the robust growth potential of the technology. Usage of smart home services has significantly benefitted the organizations and enterprises in terms of cost efficiency, energy management along with fostering information technology. Rising demand for energy-saving solutions has dramatically fostered the smart home technology at global scale. Additionally, information technology has also witnessed explosive growth over the past decades. IoT along with artificial intelligence and increased smartphone penetration has gained wide prominence and continues to attract huge spending. Global IoT spending is anticipated to reach US$ 1.2 trillion by 2022 and worldwide smartphone penetration is expected to hit beyond 50% by 2020. Substantial Surge in adoption of smart home devices ranging from smart speakers, security devices and smart appliances among medium-income consumers has further provided enormous growth opportunities for the companies operating in the smart home technology industry.

For a detailed analysis of penetration and adoption of different smart home products browse through: https://univdatos.com/report/global-smart-homes-technology-market-insights-and-forecast-2019-2025

Unique variations of smart home technology are bifurcated extensively into applications, technology type and end-users. Determined by application type, smart home technology market is bifurcated into safety and security systems, smart appliances, home entertainment, HVAC, lighting and control systems and energy management systems. By 2025, smart appliances segment is to command the global smart home market. The segment is projected to bring in sales revenue of US$ 46,713.1 million by 2025. While Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Zigbee and Z-Wave are significant wireless services of wireless technology available in the market. Wi-Fi is anticipated to witness rapid adoption and Bluetooth is predicted to enjoy CAGR of 24.2% throughout the forecast period of time. Residential and commercial buildings ranging from luxury homes, mid-range apartments, assisted home, low energy homes, hotels, hospitals are some of the major end-users of smart home technology. Mid-range apartments segment held the major market share in residential smart home end-user segment, wherein assisted homes and low energy homes are conversely anticipated to showcase maximum CAGR during the forecast time period.

Additionally, for better investigation and penetration of smart home technology, the report bifurcates the respective market into distinct landscapes such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and North Africa (MENA). In 2017, North America was the largest market for smart home devices, attributed to the intense competition, innovation paired with rapid adoption of smart devices across country such as US and Canada. Moreover, Europe and Asia Pacific are also poised to register drastic advancement in smart home technology throughout the forecast time period attributed to influx of numerous players, rapid smartphone penetration, growing adoption of smart devices owing to rising need for comfort and energy-saving solutions. Rising disposable income along growing urbanization and smart city initiative undertaken by government entities in different countries such as China, Japan and India constitute as some of the key catalyst factors towards wide adoption of smart home devices.

Some of the major companies profiled in the report includes Haier Electronics, ABB Limited, Acuity Brands, Inc., AMX, LLC, ASSA ABLOY, Cisco Systems, Inc., Control4 Corporation, Crestron Electronics Inc., Deutsche Telekom AG, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Company, Honeywell International Inc., IBM Corporation, LG Electronics Inc., Monitronics International Inc., Schneider Electric S.E., Siemens AG, United Technologies Corporation, Vivint, Inc. and Samsung Electronics. The players consistently aim to focus on product development, launch new products and enhance their existing portfolios to expand their customer base and strengthen their market position through partnerships and collaborations which further offers them growth opportunities for geographic expansion in the smart home domain.

Global Smart Home Technology Market Segmentation

Market Insight, by Application

Safety and Security Systems

Smart Appliances

HVAC

Home Entertainment

Lighting Systems

Energy Management

Market Insights, by Technology

Wireless Technology

Wired Technology

Wireless Technology Market Insight, by Technology Type

Wifi

Bluetooth

Zigbee

Z- Wave

Others

Wired Technology Market Insight, by Technology Type

Ethernet

Power Line Communication

Fiber Optics

Others

Market Insights, by End Users

Residential End Users

Commercial End Users

Residential End Users, by Type of Residential Buildings

Luxury Villas

Luxury Apartments

Mid-range Houses/ Apartments

Assisted Homes

Low Energy Homes

Commercial End Users, by Type of Commercial Buildings

Hotels

Hospitals

Other Commercial Buildings

Market Insight, by Region

North America Smart Home Market Insight

Europe Smart Home Market Insight

Asia-Pacific Smart Home Market

Middle East Africa Smart Home Market

Latin America Smart Home Market

Top Company Profiled

Haier Electronics

ABB Limited

Acuity Brands, Inc.

AMX, LLC

ASSA ABLOY

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Control4 Corporation

Crestron Electronics Inc.

Deutsche Telekom AG

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric Company

Samsung Electronics

Honeywell International Inc.

IBM Corporation

LG Electronics Inc.

Monitronics International Inc.

Schneider Electric S.E.

Siemens AG

United Technologies Corporation

Vivint Inc.

UMI understands that you may have your own business need, hence we also provide fully customized solutions to clients. The Global Smart Home Market can be customized to the regional/country level or any other market segment.

Table of Contents

1 MARKET INTRODUCTION 1.1 Market Definition 1.2 Objective of the Study 1.3 Limitation 1.4 Stakeholders 1.5 Currency used in the Report 1.6 Scope of the Global Smart Home Technology Market Study 2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OR ASSUMPTION 2.1 Research Methodology for Global Smart Home Technology Market 2.1.1 Main objective of the Global Smart Home Technology Market Study 3 INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE 4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 5 MARKET OVERVIEW 5.1 General Overview of Smart Home Market 5.1.1 Pricing Analysis of Smart Home Appliances, by Type of Cost 5.2 Market Dynamics 5.2.1 Increasing Awareness of Advanced Technology among Consumers 5.2.2 Increasing Penetration of Smartphones and internet, especially in APAC Region 5.2.3 Proliferation of Internet of Things, especially in the Emerging Region’s 5.2.4 Surging Disposable Incomes and Urbanization 5.2.5 Growing Demand for Smart Home Energy Management System 5.2.6 Development of Interconnectivity Across Platforms and Devices 5.3 Market Restraints 5.3.1 Concerns Regarding Privacy and Hacking 5.3.2 Complex Installation and High Price of the Smart Home products 5.4 Opportunities in the Market 5.4.1 Scope for Insurance companies 5.4.2 Growth opportunity for Telecom Operators 5.4.3 Emerging Business Opportunities in Asia-Pacific 5.4.4 Restoring Independence for Elders 5.5 Factor Analysis 5.5.1 Demand & Supply Side Analysis 5.5.2 Major Development & Investments in the Smart Home Market 5.5.3 Major development and new Start-ups 5.5.4 Top Investor in the Smart Home Market 6 MARKET INSIGHTS, BY PRODUCT 6.1 General Overview 6.1.1 Safety and Security 6.1.2 Smart Appliances 6.1.3 Heating Ventilating, Air Conditioning (HVAC) 6.1.4 Home Entertainment 6.1.5 Smart Lighting Systems 6.1.6 Smart Energy Management 7 SMART HOME MARKET INSIGHTS, BY TECHNOLOGY 7.1 General Introduction 7.2 Wireless Smart Home Technology 7.2.1 Wi-fi Technology 7.2.2 Bluetooth Technology 7.2.3 ZigBee Technology 7.2.4 Z- Wave Technology 7.2.5 Other Wireless Technology 7.3 Wired Smart Technology 7.3.1 Ethernet Technology 7.3.2 Power Line Communication 7.3.3 Fiber to Home Technology 7.3.4 Other Wired Technology 8 SMART HOME MARKET INSIGHTS, BY END-USERS 8.1 General Overview 8.2 Residential End-Users 8.2.1 Luxury Homes 8.2.2 Mid-Range Apartments/Homes 8.2.3 Assisted Homes 8.2.4 Low Energy Homes 8.3 Commercial End-Users 8.3.1 Smart Hotels 8.3.2 Smart Hospitals 8.3.3 Other Commercial Buildings 9 SMART HOME MARKET INSIGHTS, BY REGION 9.1 General Introduction 9.2 North America Smart Home Market 9.2.1 North America Smart Home Market, by Product 9.2.2 North America Smart Home Market, by Technology 9.2.2.1 North America Smart Home Market, by Wireless Technology 9.2.2.2 North America Smart Home Market, by Wired Technology 9.2.3 North America Smart Home Market, by End -Users 9.2.3.1 North America Residential Smart Home Market, by Type of Buildings 9.2.3.2 North America Commercial Smart Home Market, by Type of Buildings 9.3 European Smart Home Market Insights 9.3.1 Europe Smart Home Market, by Product 9.3.2 Europe Smart Home Market, by Technology 9.3.2.1 Europe Smart Home Market, by Wireless Technology 9.3.2.2 Europe Smart Home Market, by Wired Technology 9.3.3 Europe Smart Home Market, by End -Users 9.3.3.1 Europe Residential Smart Home Market, by Type of Buildings 9.3.3.2 Europe Commercial Smart Home Market, by Type of Buildings 9.4 Asia-Pacific Smart Home Market Insights 9.4.1 Asia Pacific Smart Home Market, by Product 9.4.2 Asia Pacific Smart Home Market, by Technology 9.4.2.1 Asia Pacific Smart Home Market, by Wireless Technology 9.4.2.2 Asia Pacific Smart Home Market, by Wired Technology 9.4.3 Asia Pacific Smart Home Market, by End -Users 9.4.3.1 Asia Pacific Residential Smart Home Market, by Type of Buildings 9.4.3.2 Asia Pacific Commercial Smart Home Market, by Type of Buildings 9.5 Middle East & North Africa (MENA) Smart Home Market Insights 9.5.1 MENA Smart Home Market, by Product 9.5.2 MENA Smart Home Market, by Technology 9.5.2.1 MENA Smart Home Market, by Wireless Technology 9.5.2.2 MENA Smart Home Market, by Wired Technology 9.5.3 MENA Smart Home Market, by End -Users 9.5.3.1 MENA Residential Smart Home Market, by Type of Buildings 9.5.3.2 MENA Commercial Smart Home Market, by Type of Buildings 9.6 Latin America Smart Home Market Insights 9.6.1 Latin America Smart Home Market, by Product 9.6.2 Latin America Smart Home Market, by Technology 9.6.2.1 Latin America Smart Home Market, by Wireless Technology 9.6.2.2 Latin America Smart Home Market, by Wired Technology 9.6.3 Latin America Smart Home Market, by End-Users 9.6.3.1 Latin America Residential Smart Home Market, by Type of Buildings 9.6.3.2 Latin America Commercial Smart Home Market, by Type of Buildings 10 COMPETITIVE SCENARIO 10.1 Porter’s Five forces analysis 10.1.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers 10.1.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers 10.1.3 Threat of New Entrants 10.1.4 Threat of Substitutes 10.1.5 Intensity of Rivalry 10.2 Global Smart Home Market Share Analysis, 2018 10.2.1 Smart Safety & Security Market Share, by Company 2018 10.2.2 Smart Home Entertainment Appliances Market Share, by Company 2018 10.2.3 Lighting & Control System Market Share, by Company 2018 10.2.4 Smart Thermostats & Home Appliances Market Share, by Company 2018 11 COMPANY PROFILES 11.1 Haier Electronics 11.1.1 Key Facts 11.1.2 Business Description 11.1.3 Key Product/Services Offerings 11.1.4 SWOT Analysis 11.1.5 Key Financials 11.1.5.1 Revenue Split 11.1.6 Recent Developments 11.1.6.1 Product Launch 11.1.6.2 Partnership 11.1.6.3 Business Expansion and Investment 11.2 ABB Limited 11.2.1 Key Facts 11.2.2 Business Description 11.2.3 Key Product/Services Offerings 11.2.4 SWOT Analysis 11.2.5 Key Financials 11.2.5.1 Revenue Split 11.2.6 Recent Developments 11.2.6.1 Product Launch 11.2.6.2 Partnership 11.2.6.3 Business expansion and Investment 11.3 Acuity Brands, Inc. 11.3.1 Key Facts 11.3.2 Business Description 11.3.3 Key Product/Services Offerings 11.3.4 SWOT Analysis 11.3.5 Key Financials 11.3.5.1 Revenue Split 11.3.6 Recent Developments 11.3.6.1 Product launches 11.3.6.2 Business Expansions and Investments 11.3.6.3 Mergers and Acquisitions 11.4 AMX, LLC 11.4.1 Key Facts 11.4.2 Business Description 11.4.3 Key Product/Services Offerings 11.4.4 SWOT Analysis 11.4.5 Recent Developments 11.4.5.1 Product Launches 11.4.5.2 Partnerships 11.4.5.3 Business Expansions and Investments 11.5 ASSA ABLOY 11.5.1 Key Facts 11.5.2 Business Description 11.5.3 Key Product/Services Offerings 11.5.4 SWOT Analysis 11.5.5 Key Financials 11.5.6 Recent Developments 11.5.6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions 11.6 Cisco Systems, Inc. 11.6.1 Key Facts 11.6.2 Business Description 11.6.3 Key Product/Services Offerings 11.6.4 SWOT Analysis 11.6.5 Key Financials 11.6.5.1 Revenue Split 11.6.6 Recent Developments 11.6.6.1 Product Lunches 11.6.6.2 Partnerships 11.6.6.3 Business Expansion and Investment 11.6.6.4 Mergers and Acquisition 11.7 Control4 Corporation 11.7.1 Key Facts 11.7.2 Business Description 11.7.3 Key Product/Services Offerings 11.7.4 SWOT Analysis 11.7.5 Key Financials 11.7.5.1 Revenue Split 11.7.6 Recent Developments 11.7.6.1 Product Launch 11.7.6.2 Business Expansion and Investment 11.7.6.3 Mergers and Acquisition 11.8 Crestron Electronics Inc. 11.8.1 Key Facts 11.8.2 Business Description 11.8.3 Key Product/Services Offerings 11.8.4 SWOT Analysis 11.8.5 Recent Developments 11.8.5.1 Product Launch 11.8.5.2 Partnership 11.9 Deutsche Telekom AG 11.9.1 Key Facts 11.9.2 Business Description 11.9.3 Key Product/Services Offerings 11.9.4 SWOT Analysis 11.9.5 Key Financials 11.9.5.1 Revenue Split 11.9.6 Recent Developments 11.9.6.1 Product Launch 11.9.6.2 Partnership 11.9.6.3 Business Expansion and Investment 11.1 Emerson Electric Co. 11.10.1 Key Facts 11.10.2 Business Description 11.10.3 Key Product/Services Offerings 11.10.4 SWOT Analysis 11.10.5 Key Financials 11.10.5.1 Revenue Split 11.10.6 Recent Developments 11.10.6.1 Partnerships 11.10.6.2 Business Expansion and Investment 11.10.6.3 Merger and Acquisition 11.1 General Electric Company 11.11.1 Key Facts 11.11.2 Business Description 11.11.3 Key Product/Services Offerings 11.11.4 SWOT Analysis 11.11.5 Key Financials 11.11.5.1 Revenue Split 11.11.6 Recent Developments 11.11.6.1 Product Launch 11.1 Honeywell International Inc. 11.12.1 Key Facts 11.12.2 Business Description 11.12.3 Key Product/Services Offerings 11.12.4 SWOT Analysis 11.12.5 Key Financials 11.12.5.1 Revenue Split 11.12.6 Recent Developments 11.12.6.1 Product Launch 11.12.6.2 Partnership 11.12.6.3 Business Expansion and Investment 11.1 IBM Corporation 11.13.1 Key Facts 11.13.2 Business Description 11.13.3 Key Product/Services Offerings 11.13.4 SWOT Analysis 11.13.5 Key Financials 11.13.5.1 Revenue Split 11.13.6 Recent Developments 11.13.6.1 Product Launch 11.13.6.2 Partnership 11.13.6.3 Business Expansion and Investment 11.1 LG Electronics Inc. 11.14.1 Key Facts 11.14.2 Business Description 11.14.3 Key Product/Services Offerings 11.14.4 SWOT Analysis 11.14.5 Key Financials 11.14.5.1 Revenue Split 11.14.6 Recent Developments 11.14.6.1 Product Launch 11.2 Monitronics International Inc. 11.15.1 Key Facts 11.15.2 Business Description 11.15.3 Key Product/Services Offerings 11.15.4 SWOT Analysis 11.15.5 Key Financials 11.15.6 Recent Developments 11.15.6.1 Product Launch 11.15.6.2 Business Expansion and Investments 11.2 Schneider Electric S.E. 11.16.1 Key Facts 11.16.2 Business Description 11.16.3 Key Product/Services Offerings 11.16.4 SWOT Analysis 11.16.5 Key Financials 11.16.5.1 Revenue Split 11.16.6 Recent Developments 11.16.6.1 Product Launches 11.16.6.2 Partnerships 11.16.6.3 Business Expansion and Investments 11.2 Siemens AG 11.17.1 Key Facts 11.17.2 Business Description 11.17.3 Key Product/Services Offerings 11.17.4 SWOT Analysis 11.17.5 Key Financials 11.17.5.1 Revenue Split 11.17.6 Recent Developments 11.17.6.1 Product Launches 11.17.6.2 Partnerships 11.17.6.3 Business Development and Investment 11.2 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. 11.18.1 Key Facts 11.18.2 Business Description 11.18.3 Key Product/Services Offerings 11.18.4 SWOT Analysis 11.18.5 Key Financials 11.18.5.1 Revenue Split 11.18.6 Recent Developments 11.18.6.1 Product Launches 11.18.6.2 Partnerships 11.2 United Technologies Corporation 11.19.1 Key Facts 11.19.2 Business Description 11.19.3 Key Product/Services Offerings 11.19.4 SWOT Analysis 11.19.5 Key Financials 11.19.5.1 Revenue Split 11.19.6 Recent Developments 11.19.6.1 Partnerships 11.19.6.2 Business Expansion and Investment 11.19.6.3 Merger and Acquisition 11.2 Vivint, Inc. 11.20.1 Key Facts 11.20.2 Business Description 11.20.3 Key Product/Services Offerings 11.20.4 Vivint, Inc. Growth Strategy 11.20.5 SWOT Analysis 11.20.6 Recent Developments 11.20.6.1 Product Launches 11.20.6.2 Partnerships

About Us:

UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI), is a passionate market research firm and a subsidiary of Universal Data Solutions. Rigorous secondary and primary research on the market is our USP, hence information presented in our reports is based on facts and realistic assumptions. We have worked with 200+ global clients, including some of the fortune 500 companies. Our clientele praises us for quality of insights, In-depth analysis, custom research abilities and detailed market segmentation.

Contact us:

UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI)

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://univdatos.com

Ph: +91 7838604911