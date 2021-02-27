Categories
Wearable Medical Device Market (2019-2025) | Emphasis on Product Type (Wristband, Smartwatches, Footwear, Smart Clothing, Patches, Eyewear, Others)

The global wearable medical devices market is anticipated to gain market worth of US$ 25.1 billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 18.29% during the forecast period 2019-2025. Increasing world’s ageing population and prevalence of chronic diseases have led to high demand for tele-home healthcare, in which vital-signs monitoring is essential. It is a state-of-art wearable technologies for remote patient-monitoring. Increasing prevalence of chronic and lifestyle related diseases, rising healthcare expenditure and increasing penetration of smartphones and smartphone-based healthcare applications compatible with wearable devices will influence the wearable medical device market. The growing awareness and preference for home healthcare will further act as a trend in this industry, along with Significant Growth in IoMT Market. In 2018, Smartwatches dominated the global wearble medical device market and is anticipated to witness CAGR growth of 16.6% during the analysed period. However, The Skin Patches is expected to be the fastest growing product type during the forecast period.

Diagnostic & Monitoring Device is one of the important aspects of Device Market type. Wearable monitoring system assists in managing the treatment of chronic diseases such as heart diseases, asthma, and diabetes and the monitoring of vital signs such as heart rate, blood oxygen level, respiration, and body fat. The need for daily monitoring and follow-up action makes management of this disease through wearable technology a perfect fit. Sensors can detect and trace ketones and chemicals, as well as signal low insulin to alert patients to take their medication. Therapeutic devices, such as insulin pumps, can provide continuous and timely delivery of drugs. Wearable medical devices have several applications in areas such as Sports and Fitness, Remote patient monitoring and tele-home healthcare. The trend of tele-home healthcare is increasing due to the disability of the patients in old age. With formal health care system becoming increasingly stressed, patients are being released from hospitals and other healthcare facilities before time. Therefore, both patients and professional caregivers are making use of extensive technologies. As a result of this patients would be able to use remote monitoring and video-enabled smartphones to rehabilitate at home.

Channel of distribution is defined as a path traced in the direct or indirect transfer of ownership of a product as it moves from a producer to ultimate consumers. In healthcare, channel of distribution is often the path of referrals among providers. Medical devices take’s long time from technology development to clinical testing, licensing, insurance registration, and distribution, they require a sustained strategy to enter the market. Pharmacies, hypermarkets and online channels are the major distribution channels for selling wearable medical devices. Online Channel is the major source of distribution. In addition, for deep dive analysis of the overall adoption of wearable medical devices, through analysis was conducted for major region/country. Regional analysis of the technology is conducted for North America (United States, Canada), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Spain, Netherlands), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea) and Rest of the world. United States is the largest adopter of technologically advanced products, hence dominate the market for wearable medical device globally, with a market size of US$ 164.7 million in 2018. Further, the rising geriatric population in Asia-Pacific and Europe are anticipated to fuel the wearable medical device market in both the regions in the coming years.

Fitbit, Inc., Apple, Inc., Xiaomi Technology Co., Ltd, Garmin International, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Philips Healthcare, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Polar electro OY, Gentag Inc., Omron corporation are some of the prominent players operating in the Global wearable medical device market industry. These players are adopting several growth strategies including acquisition, product launches, partnership and business expansion to increase their market presence and benefit as first mover advantages. The industry has also witnessed the emergence of several start-ups in the respective domain, majorly in the European region.

Global Wearable Medical Device Market

Market Insights, by Type

  • Wristband
  • Smartwatches
  • Footwear
  • Smart Clothing
  • Skin Patches
  • Eyewear
  • Others

Market Insights, by Device Type

  • Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices
    • Vital Sign Monitoring Devices
    • Glucose Monitoring Devices
    • Sleep Monitoring Devices
    • Fetal Monitoring & Obstetric Devices
    • Neuromonitoring Devices
  • Therapeutic Devices
    • Pain Management Devices
    • Rehabilitation Devices
    • Respiratory Therapy Devices
  • Others

Market Insights, by Application

  • Sports & Fitness
  • Remote Patient Monitoring
  • Tele-Home Healthcare

Market Insights, by Distribution Channel

  • Pharmacies
  • Online Channel
  • Hypermarkets

Market Insights, by Region

  • North America Wearable Medical Device Market
    • United States
    • Canada
    • Rest of North America
  • Europe Wearable Medical Device Market
    • Germany
    • UK
    • Spain
    • France
    • Italy
    • Rest of Europe
  • Asia Pacific Wearable Medical Device Market
    • China
    • India
    • Japan
    • Australia
    • South Korea
    • Rest of APAC
  • Rest of the World Wearable Medical Device Market

Top Company Profiles

  • Fitbit Inc.
  • Apple, Inc.
  • Omron Corporation
  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.
  • Xiaomi Corporation
  • Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
  • Garmin International, Inc.
  • Polar Electro OY
  • Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
  • Gentag, Inc.

UMI understands that you may have your own business need, hence we also provide fully customized solutions to clients. The Global Wearable Medical Device Market can be customized to country level or any other market segment.

Table of Contents

1 MARKET INTRODUCTION
1.1 Market Definition
1.2 Objective of the Study
1.3 Limitation
1.4 Stakeholders
1.5 Currency used in the Report
1.6 Scope of the Wearable Medical Device Market Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2.1 Research Methodology adopted for Wearable Medical Device Market study
2.1.1 Main objective of the Wearable Device Market Study
3 REGULATORY FRAMEWORK
3.1 General Overview
3.1.1 US Regulations for Wearable Medical Devices
3.1.1.1 Legal Framework for Medical Device Regulation
3.1.1.2 FDA Flexibility on Low-Risk Mobile Applications
3.1.1.3 Legal Framework for Health Data Privacy
3.1.2 Japan Regulations for Wearable Medical Devices
3.1.2.1 List of software Under Regulation
3.1.2.2 Legal Framework for Health Data Privacy
3.1.3 European Regulations for Wearable Medical Devices
3.1.3.1 EU Strict Rules on Medical Device Software
3.1.3.2 Legal Framework for Health Data Privacy
4 INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
5 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
6 MARKET OVERVIEW
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Market Dynamics
6.2.1 Market Drivers
6.2.1.1 Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Lifestyle Related Disorders
6.2.1.2 Increasing Elderly Population
6.2.1.3 Rising Healthcare Expenditure and Health-Conscious Personals
6.2.1.4 Increasing Penetration of Smartphone-Based Healthcare Applications
6.2.2 Market Restraints
6.2.2.1 High Cost of Wearable Devices and Lack of Reimbursement
6.2.2.2 Data Security Issues
6.2.3 Trends in Wearable Medical Devices
6.2.3.1 Increasing demand of connected devices
6.2.3.2 Incorporation of AI Wearable Medical Devices Market
6.2.3.3 Significant Growth in IoMT Market
7 KEY MARKET INDICATORS
7.1 Demand Side Analysis
7.1.1 Some of the Key Facts about Aging Population
7.1.2 Health Conditions Associated with Aging
7.1.2.1 Some of the key facts about Cardiovascular Diseases (CVD)
7.2 Supply Side Analysis
7.2.1 Product Launch
7.2.2 Business Expansion
7.2.3 Investment
7.2.4 Acquisition and Collaboration
7.3 Value Chain Analysis of Wearable Medical Device Market
7.4 List of Start-Up under Wearable Medical Device Sector
8 MARKET INSIGHTS BY PRODUCT TYPE
8.1 General Overview
8.1.1 Wristband
8.1.2 Smartwatches
8.1.3 Footwear
8.1.4 Smart Clothing
8.1.5 Patches
8.1.6 Eyewear
8.1.7 Others
9 MARKET INSIGHTS BY DEVICE TYPE
9.1 General Overview
9.1.1 Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices
9.1.1.1 Vital Sign Monitoring Devices
9.1.1.2 Glucose Monitoring Devices
9.1.1.3 Sleep Monitoring Devices
9.1.1.4 Fetal Monitoring & Obstetric Devices
9.1.1.5 Neuromonitoring Devices
9.1.2 Therapeutic Devices
9.1.2.1 Pain Management Devices
9.1.2.2 Rehabilitation Devices
9.1.2.3 Respiratory Therapy
9.1.3 Others
10 MARKET INSIGHTS BY APPLICATION
10.1 General Overview
10.1.1 Sports & Fitness
10.1.2 Remote Patient Monitoring
10.1.3 Tele-Home Healthcare
11 MARKET INSIGHTS, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
11.1 General Overview
11.1.1 Pharmacies
11.1.2 Online Channel
11.1.3 Hypermarkets
12 MARKET INSIGHTS BY REGION/COUNTRY
12.1 General Overview
12.2 North America Wearable Medical Device Market (2018-2025)
12.2.1 North America Wearable Medical Device Market, by Product Type
12.2.2 North America Wearable Medical Device Market, by Device Type
12.2.2.1 North America Diagnostic & Monitoring Device Market, by Subtypes
12.2.2.2 North America Therapeutic Device Market, by Subtypes
12.2.3 North America Wearable Medical Device Market, by Application
12.2.4 North America Wearable Medical Device Market, by Distribution Channel
12.2.5 North America Wearable Medical Device Market, by Country
12.2.5.1 United States Wearable Medical Device Market (2018-2025)
12.2.5.1.1 Key Findings on Healthcare Spending in the US, 2017
12.2.5.1.2 US Health Spending by Type of Service or Product, 2017
12.2.5.1.3 Health Spending by Major Sources of Funds
12.2.5.1.4 US Wearable Medical Device Market, by Product Type
12.2.5.1.5 US Wearable Medical Device Market, by Device Type
12.2.5.1.6 US Diagnostic & Monitoring Device Market, by Subtypes
12.2.5.1.7 US Therapeutic Device Market, by Subtypes
12.2.5.1.8 US Wearable Medical Device Market, by Application
12.2.5.1.9 US Wearable Medical Device Market, by Distribution Channel
12.2.5.2 Canada Wearable Medical Device Market (2018-2025)
12.2.5.2.1 Key Facts on Total Hospital Cost, by Health Conditions Canada, 2016
12.2.5.2.2 Key Findings on Canada Healthcare Spending, 2018
12.2.5.2.3 Key Findings on Hospital sector Spending in Canada, 2018
12.2.5.2.4 Canada Wearable Medical Device Market, by Product Type
12.2.5.2.5 Canada Wearable Medical Device Market, by Device Type
12.2.5.2.6 Canada Diagnostic & Monitoring Device Market, by Subtypes
12.2.5.2.7 Canada Therapeutic Device Market, by Subtypes
12.2.5.2.8 Canada Wearable Medical Device Market, by Application
12.2.5.2.9 Canada Wearable Medical Device Market, by Distribution Channel
12.2.5.3 Rest of the NA Wearable Medical Device Market (2018-2025)
12.2.5.3.1 Key Findings on Healthcare Spending in Mexico, 2016
12.2.5.3.2 Rest of the NA Wearable Medical Device Market, by Product Type
12.2.5.3.3 Rest of the NA Wearable Medical Device Market, by Device Type
12.2.5.3.4 Rest of the NA Diagnostic & Monitoring Device Market, by Subtypes
12.2.5.3.5 Rest of the NA Therapeutic Device Market, by Subtypes
12.2.5.3.6 Rest of the NA Wearable Medical Device Market, by Application
12.2.5.3.7 Rest of NA Wearable Medical Device Market, by Distribution Channel
12.3 Europe Wearable Medical Device Market (2018-2025)
12.3.1 Europe Wearable Medical Device Market, by Product Type
12.3.2 Europe Wearable Medical Device Market, by Device Type
12.3.2.1 Europe Diagnostic & Monitoring Device Market, by Subtypes
12.3.2.2 Europe Therapeutic Device Market, by Subtypes
12.3.3 Europe Wearable Medical Device Market, by Application
12.3.4 Europe Wearable Medical Device Market, by Distribution Channel
12.3.5 Europe Wearable Medical Device Market, by Country
12.3.5.1 Germany Wearable Medical Device Market (2018-2025)
12.3.5.1.1 Germany Wearable Medical Device Market, by Product Type
12.3.5.1.2 Germany Wearable Medical Device Market, by Device Type
12.3.5.1.3 Germany Diagnostic & Monitoring Device Market, by Subtypes
12.3.5.1.4 Germany Therapeutic Device Market, by Subtypes
12.3.5.1.5 Germany Wearable Medical Device Market, by Application
12.3.5.1.6 Germany Wearable Medical Device Market, by Distribution Channel
12.3.5.2 United Kingdom Wearable Medical Device Market (2018-2025)
12.3.5.2.1 UK Wearable Medical Device Market, by Product Type
12.3.5.2.2 UK Wearable Medical Device Market, by Device Type
12.3.5.2.3 UK Diagnostic & Monitoring Device Market, by Subtypes
12.3.5.2.4 UK Therapeutic Device Market, by Subtypes
12.3.5.2.5 UK Wearable Medical Device Market, by Application
12.3.5.2.6 UK Wearable Medical Device Market, by Distribution Channel
12.3.5.3 Spain Wearable Medical Device Market (2018-2025)
12.3.5.3.1 Spain Wearable Medical Device Market, by Product Type
12.3.5.3.2 Spain Wearable Medical Device Market, by Device Type
12.3.5.3.3 Spain Diagnostic & Monitoring Device Market, by Subtypes
12.3.5.3.4 Spain Therapeutic Device Market, by Subtypes
12.3.5.3.5 Spain Wearable Medical Device Market, by Application
12.3.5.3.6 Spain Wearable Medical Device Market, by Distribution Channel
12.3.5.4 France Wearable Medical Device Market (2018-2025)
12.3.5.4.1 France Wearable Medical Device Market, by Product Type
12.3.5.4.2 France Wearable Medical Device Market, by Device Type
12.3.5.4.3 France Diagnostic & Monitoring Device Market, by Subtypes
12.3.5.4.4 France Therapeutic Device Market, by Subtypes
12.3.5.4.5 France Wearable Medical Device Market, by Application
12.3.5.4.6 France Wearable Medical Device Market, by Distribution Channel
12.3.5.5 Italy Wearable Medical Device Market (2018-2025)
12.3.5.5.1 Italy Wearable Medical Device Market, by Product Type
12.3.5.5.2 Italy Wearable Medical Device Market, by Device Type
12.3.5.5.3 Italy Diagnostic & Monitoring Device Market, by Subtypes
12.3.5.5.4 Italy Therapeutic Device Market, by Subtypes
12.3.5.5.5 Italy Wearable Medical Device Market, by Application
12.3.5.5.6 Italy Wearable Medical Device Market, by Distribution Channel
12.3.5.6 Rest of Europe Wearable Medical Device Market (2018-2025)
12.3.5.6.1 Rest of Europe Wearable Medical Device Market, by Product Type
12.3.5.6.2 Rest of Europe Wearable Medical Device Market, by Device Type
12.3.5.6.3 Rest of Europe Diagnostic & Monitoring Device Market, by Subtypes
12.3.5.6.4 Rest of Europe Therapeutic Device Market, by Subtypes
12.3.5.6.5 Rest of Europe Wearable Medical Device Market, by Application
12.3.5.6.6 Rest of Euro Wearable Medical Device Market, by Distribution Channel
12.5 Asia-Pacific Wearable Medical Device Market (2018-2025)
12.5.1 Asia-Pacific Wearable Medical Device Market, by Product Type
12.5.2 Asia-Pacific Wearable Medical Device Market, by Device Type
12.5.2.1 Asia-Pacific Diagnostic & Monitoring Device Market, by Subtypes
12.5.2.2 Asia-Pacific Therapeutic Device Market, by Subtypes
12.5.3 Asia-Pacific Wearable Medical Device Market, by Application
12.5.4 Asia-Pacific Wearable Medical Device Market, by Distribution Channel
12.5.5 Asia-Pacific Wearable Medical Device Market, by Country
12.5.5.1 China Wearable Medical Device Market (2018-2025)
12.5.5.1.1 Key Facts on Wearable Medical Device in China
12.5.5.1.2 China Wearable Medical Device Market, by Product Type
12.5.5.1.3 China Wearable Medical Device Market, by Device Type
12.5.5.1.4 China Diagnostic & Monitoring Device Market, by Subtypes
12.5.5.1.5 China Therapeutic Device Market, by Subtypes
12.5.5.1.6 China Wearable Medical Device Market, by Application
12.5.5.1.7 China Wearable Medical Device Market, by Distribution Channel
12.5.5.2 India Wearable Medical Device Market (2018-2025)
12.5.5.2.1 India Wearable Medical Device Market, by Product Type
12.5.5.2.2 India Wearable Medical Device Market, by Device Type
12.5.5.2.3 India Diagnostic & Monitoring Device Market, by Subtypes
12.5.5.2.4 India Therapeutic Device Market, by Subtypes
12.5.5.2.5 India Wearable Medical Device Market, by Application
12.5.5.2.6 India Wearable Medical Device Market, by Distribution Channel
12.5.5.3 Japan Wearable Medical Device Market (2018-2025)
12.5.5.3.1 Changing Demographic Structure of Japan
12.5.5.3.2 Japan Wearable Medical Device Market, by Product Type
12.5.5.3.3 Japan Wearable Medical Device Market, by Device Type
12.5.5.3.4 Japan Diagnostic & Monitoring Device Market, by Subtypes
12.5.5.3.5 Japan Therapeutic Device Market, by Subtypes
12.5.5.3.6 Japan Wearable Medical Device Market, by Application
12.5.5.3.7 Japan Wearable Medical Device Market, by Distribution Channel
12.5.5.4 Australia Wearable Medical Device Market (2018-2025)
12.5.5.4.1 Key Facts on Wearable Device in Australia
12.5.5.4.2 Australia Wearable Medical Device Market, by Product Type
12.5.5.4.3 Australia Wearable Medical Device Market, by Device Type
12.5.5.4.4 Australia Diagnostic & Monitoring Device Market, by Subtypes
12.5.5.4.5 Australia Therapeutic Device Market, by Subtypes
12.5.5.4.6 Australia Wearable Medical Device Market, by Application
12.5.5.4.7 Australia Wearable Medical Device Market, by Distribution Channel
12.5.5.5 South Korea Wearable Medical Device Market (2018-2025)
12.5.5.5.1 Key Facts on Wearable Device in South Korea
12.5.5.5.2 South Korea Wearable Medical Device Market, by Product Type
12.5.5.5.3 South Korea Wearable Medical Device Market, by Device Type
12.5.5.5.4 South Korea Diagnostic & Monitoring Device Market, by Subtypes
12.5.5.5.5 South Korea Therapeutic Device Market, by Subtypes
12.5.5.5.6 South Korea Wearable Medical Device Market, by Application
12.5.5.5.7 South Korea Wearable Medical Device Market, by Distribution Channel
12.5.5.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific Wearable Medical Device Market (2018-2025)
12.5.5.6.1 Rest of APAC Wearable Medical Device Market, by Product Type
12.5.5.6.2 Rest of APAC Wearable Medical Device Market, by Device Type
12.5.5.6.3 Rest of APAC Diagnostic & Monitoring Device Market, by Subtypes
12.5.5.6.4 Rest of APAC Therapeutic Device Market, by Subtypes
12.5.5.6.5 Rest of APAC Wearable Medical Device Market, by Application
12.5.5.6.6 Rest of APAC Wearable Device Market, by Distribution Channel
12.7 Rest of World Wearable Medical Device Market (2018-2025)
12.7.1 Rest of World Wearable Medical Device Market, by Product Type
12.7.2 Rest of World Wearable Medical Device Market, by Device Type
12.7.2.1 Rest of World Diagnostic & Monitoring Device Market, by Subtypes
12.7.2.2 Rest of World Therapeutic Device Market, by Subtypes
12.7.3 Rest of World Wearable Medical Device Market, by Application
12.7.4 Rest of World Wearable Medical Device Market, by Distribution Channel
13 COMPETITIVE SCENARIO
13.1 Porter’s Five forces analysis
13.1.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.1.2 Bargaining power of Supplier
13.1.3 Threat of new entrants
13.1.4 Availability of Substitute
13.1.5 Industry Rivalry
13.2 Competitive Landscape
13.2.1 Top Players in the Global Five Wearables Companies in 2018
13.2.2 Wearable Medical Device Market Share by Company, 2018
14 TOP COMPANY PROFILES
14.1 Fitbit Inc.
14.1.1 Key Facts
14.1.2 Business Description
14.1.3 Key Product/Services Offerings
14.1.4 Growth Strategy
14.1.5 SWOT Analysis
14.1.6 Key Financials (2014-2018)
14.1.7 Revenue Split
14.1.8 Recent Developments
14.1.8.1 Product Launches
14.1.8.2 Partnership
14.1.8.3 Business Expansion
14.1.8.4 Mergers & Acquisitions
14.2 Apple, Inc.
14.2.1 Key Facts
14.2.2 Business Description
14.2.3 Key Product/Services Offerings
14.2.4 Growth Strategy
14.2.5 SWOT Analysis
14.2.6 Key Financials (2014-2018)
14.2.7 Revenue Split
14.2.8 Recent Developments
14.2.8.1 Product Launches
14.2.8.2 Business Expansion and Investment
14.3 Omron Corporation
14.3.1 Key Facts
14.3.2 Business Description
14.3.3 Key Product/Services Offerings
14.3.4 Growth Strategy
14.3.5 SWOT Analysis
14.3.6 Key Financials (2014-2018)
14.3.7 Revenue Split
14.3.8 Recent Developments
14.3.8.1 Product Launches
14.3.8.2 Business Expansion
14.3.8.3 Mergers & Acquisitions
14.4 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
14.4.1 Key Facts
14.4.2 Business Description
14.4.3 Key Product/Services Offerings
14.4.4 Growth Strategy
14.4.5 SWOT Analysis
14.4.6 Key Financials (2014-2018)
14.4.7 Revenue Split
14.4.8 Recent Developments
14.4.8.1 Product Launches
14.4.8.2 Partnership
14.4.8.3 Business Expansion
14.5 Xiaomi Corporation
14.5.1 Key Facts
14.5.2 Business Description
14.5.3 Key Product/Services Offerings
14.5.4 Growth Strategy
14.5.5 SWOT Analysis
14.5.6 Key Financials (2017-2018)
14.5.7 Revenue Split
14.5.8 Recent Developments
14.5.8.1 Product Launches
14.5.8.2 Partnership
14.5.8.3 Business Expansion
14.6 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
14.6.1 Key Facts
14.6.2 Business Description
14.6.3 Key Product/Services Offerings
14.6.4 Growth Strategy
14.6.5 SWOT Analysis
14.6.6 Key Financials (2014-2018)
14.6.7 Revenue Split
14.6.8 Revenue Split
14.6.9 Recent Developments
14.6.9.1 Product Launch
14.6.9.2 Business Expansion
14.6.9.3 Partnership
14.7 Garmin International, Inc.
14.7.1 Key Facts
14.7.2 Business Description
14.7.3 Key Product/Services Offerings
14.7.4 Growth Strategy
14.7.5 SWOT Analysis
14.7.6 Key Financials (2014-2018)
14.7.7 Revenue Split
14.7.8 Recent Developments
14.7.8.1 Product Launches
14.7.8.2 Partnership
14.7.8.3 Business Expansion
14.8 Polar Electro OY
14.8.1 Key Facts
14.8.2 Business Description
14.8.3 Key Product/Services Offerings
14.8.4 SWOT Analysis
14.8.5 Recent Developments
14.8.5.1 Product Launches
14.8.5.2 Partnership
14.8.5.3 Business Expansion
14.9 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
14.9.1 Key Facts
14.9.2 Business Description
14.9.3 Key Product/Services Offerings
14.9.4 Growth Strategy
14.9.5 SWOT Analysis
14.9.6 Key Financials (2014-2018)
14.9.6.1 Revenue Split
14.9.7 Recent Developments
14.9.7.1 Product Launches
14.9.7.2 Partnership
14.9.7.3 Mergers and Acquisition
14.1 Gentag, Inc
14.10.1 Key Facts
14.10.2 Business Description
14.10.3 Key Product/Services Offerings
14.10.4 SWOT Analysis
14.10.5 Recent Developments
14.10.5.1 Product Launches

