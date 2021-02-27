Subscription E-commerce Market Worth US$ 478.2 billion with Huge CAGR of 68.0% During 2019-2025 | Emphasis on Application (Beauty and Personal Care, Food and Beverage, Clothing and Fashion, Entertainment, Health and Fitness)

The Global Subscription E-commerce market is anticipated to reach the market valuation of US$ 478.2 billion by 2025 expanding at an astonishing CAGR of 68.0% in the course of the forecasted period (2019-2025) from US$ 13.2 billion in 2018. Although technology has evolved over the past few years, people have taken time to accept and adopt in their daily life. Lack of consumer acceptance towards technological advancements has remained a huge challenge for the e-commerce ecosystem. As online shopping has portrayed a rapid growth since last few years owing to its advantages in terms of round the clock facilities, reduced dependency on store visits, saving commuting costs, expanding market area and decreasing overhead expenses, subscription e-commerce services have also gained signifcsant traction in recent years. More than 85% of the world online population have ordered the products via online shopping portals.
Request for Sample of the report browse through – https://univdatos.com/request_form/form/214
With the growing regular demand of various product and services for daily use, subscription e-commerce business models have provided a sensible alternative to huge online shopper base, as it offer daily required products on recurring basis rather than every single time. Subscriptions are mainly offered weekly, monthly, annually as per consumer preference. It has been observed that regular customers are paid more attention leading to customer retention in contrast to customer acquisition. Companies offering subscription-based services with an aim to convert the one-time customers to long-term customers by giving them continuous access to services that they always need.
For Regional/country wise analysis of the overall adoption of Subscription based service browse through https://univdatos.com/report/subscription-e-commerce-market-current-scenario-and-forecast-2019-2025
Additionally, surging investments by numerous start-ups, increasing young and working population, proliferation of smartphones and accelerating disposable income has further driven the market potential. For instance, venture capitalists have been successful in raising around US$ 3 million in last 5 years. However, lack of awareness among the developing nations, high churn rates and unclear disclosure of billing practices, issues with return and refund policies constitute as some the bottle necks restraining the growth process of subscription e-commerce industry at global level. Under various applications of subscription e-commerce market, beauty and personal care is projected to enjoy the swiftest expansion throughout the reviewed period, accredited to changing lifestyles along with growing beauty needs of women population and rising number of working women. Emergence of Glamego and Fabbag start-ups in beauty and cosmetics and Nykka experimenting with different models in subscription has considerably intensified competitiveness across the respective domain. The application is projected to register tremendous CAGR of 67.2% over the forecast period.
Browse – Protective Cultures Market: Current Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)
In addition, under different end users of subscription e-commerce market, women subscribers occupied maximum share of 55.89% in 2018. Time efficiency by reducing regular trips to the store along with cost efficiency are two catalysts driving the growing adoption of subscription-based services among women subscribers. The segment is anticipated to bring in earnings of US$ 246.6 billion by 2025. Furthermore, under different payment modes of subscription e-commerce market, online payments held the major market share attributed to growing scope of payment wallets, digitization and cashless economy. The online segment is projected to register tremendous CAGR of 68.1% over the forecast period.
Browse – Gelatin Market: Current Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)
Additionally, for better investigation and penetration of global subscription e-commerce market, the report bifurcates the respective market into different regions such as North America (US), Europe (United Kingdom, France, Nordics), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan) and rest of world. In 2018, North America was the most lucrative and the largest market in terms of penetration of subscriptin ecommerce services, accounted for 68% share. Continued changing consumer habits has lured most of the Americans to check out number of subscription boxes of different kinds from popular categories ranging from food, beauty, fashion, grooming and pet products. In addition to this, with more than 70% of the subscription based companies based in the region and internet services booming endlessly, North America subscription e-commerce market has fostered remarkably. Furthermore, Europe and Asia Pacific, are also poised to register drastic growth in subscription e-commerce market throughout the forecast time accredited to surging demand for subscription based services ranging from beauty and personal care, healthcare to entertainment and food and beverage.
Browse – Frozen Food Market: Current Scenario and Forecast (2020-2026)
Some of the major companies profiled in the Global subscription e-commerce Market include Dollar Shave Club, Inc., Blue Apron Holdings Inc., Hello Fresh, Edgewell Personal Care (Harry’s), Personalized Beauty Discovery, Inc (Ipsy), PetSmart Inc, Netflix, Flintobox, Nature Delivered ltd, The Walt Disney Company Ltd. These players consistently aim to focus on various product launches as well as mergers and acquisitions to enhance the overall penetration of the subscription-based service with an aim to cater to the young and working population, thereby strengthening their market position.
Global Subscription E-commerce Market
Market Insight, by Application
- Beauty and Personal Care
- Food and Beverage
- Clothing and Fashion
- Entertainment
- Health and Fitness
- Others
Market Insights, by End Users
- Women
- Men
- Kids
Market Insights, by Payment Mode
- Online
- Offline
Market Insight, by Region
- North America Subscription E-commerce Market
- United States
- Rest of North America
- Europe Subscription E-commerce Market
- United Kingdom
- France
- Nordics (Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland)
- Asia Pacific Subscription E-commerce Market
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Rest of World Subscription E-commerce Market
Top Company Profiles
- Dollar Shave Club, Inc.
- Blue Apron Holdings Inc.
- Hello Fresh
- Edgewell Personal Care (Harry’s)
- Personalized Beauty Discovery, Inc (Ipsy)
- PetSmart Inc
- Netflix
- Flintobox
- Nature Delivered ltd
- The Walt Disney Company Ltd.
UMI understands that you may have your own business need, hence we also provide fully customized solutions to clients. The global subscription e-commerce market can be customized to regional/country level or any other market segment.
Table of Contents
|1
|MARKET INTRODUCTION
|1.1
|Market Definition
|1.2
|Objective of the Study
|1.3
|Limitation
|1.4
|Stakeholders
|1.5
|Currency used in the Report
|1.6
|Scope of the Global Subscription E-commerce Market Study
|2
|RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OR ASSUMPTION
|2.1
|Research Methodology for Global Subscription E-commerce Market Study
|2.1.1
|Main objective of the Subscription E-commerce Market Study
|3
|INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
|4
|EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
|5
|MARKET OVERVIEW
|5.1
|Introduction
|5.2
|Market Dynamics – Market Trend & Drivers
|5.2.1
|Modern Lifestyles
|5.2.2
|Augmenting Young and Working Population
|5.2.3
|Proliferation of Internet Services and Mobile Applications
|5.2.4
|Accelerating Disposable Income
|5.3
|Market Challenges
|5.3.1
|High Churn Rates
|5.3.2
|Unclear Disclosure of Billing Practices
|5.4
|Market Opportunities
|5.4.1
|Lays Huge Room for Growth for Digital Beauty
|6
|LEGAL & REGULATORY FRAMEWORK
|6.1
|General Overview
|6.1.1
|Important Rules and Regulations Imposed on Subscription E-Commerce Business:
|6.1.1.1
|Terms and Conditions may not even be enforceable
|6.1.1.2
|Clear Disclosure of Auto Renewal and Subscription Policies
|6.1.1.3
|Simple Way to Handle Subscription Cancellations
|6.1.1.4
|Pricing Error Procedures
|6.1.1.5
|Delayed, Lost or Damaged Shipments
|6.1.1.6
|Refunds, Exchanges, Returns
|6.1.1.7
|Quantity Limits
|6.1.1.8
|Member Eligibility Restrictions
|7
|SUBSCRIPTION BOX SHIPPING SERVICES
|7.1
|General Overview
|7.1.1
|Shipping Services with United States Postal Service (USPS)
|7.1.2
|Shipping Services with UPS
|7.1.3
|Shipping Services with FedEx
|7.1.4
|Shipping Services with DHL
|7.1.5
|Evaluation of Shipping Carriers
|8
|PRICING MODEL
|8.1
|General Overview
|8.1.1
|Type of Subscription Based models
|8.1.2
|Parameters to Adopt Optimal Pricing Strategy if starting a Subscription Based Services
|8.1.3
|Customer Perception
|9
|USED CASE STUDY OF SUBSCRIPTION E-COMMERCE MARKET
|9.1
|General Overview
|9.2
|Case Study: Pact Coffee
|9.2.1
|Pact Coffee looked to capitalise on UK coffee consumption trends:
|9.2.2
|Customer acquisition was the biggest initial challenge
|9.2.3
|Letterbox delivery is a key component of the Pact Coffee proposition
|9.2.4
|Managing its growing scale has been the most pressing demand more recently
|9.2.5
|High quality customer service is important when it comes to delivery partners
|9.3
|Case Study: Vegan Tuck Box
|9.3.1
|Vegan Tuck Box aims to make it easier to buy vegan snacks
|9.3.2
|Vegan Tuck Box faced operational challenges early on Finance, Infrastructural Issues and Investments
|9.3.3
|Benefitted from its growing scale that led to Infrastructural Development
|9.3.4
|Vegan Tuck Box has looked to differentiate through its product assortment
|9.3.5
|Minimising churn rate is one of the key challenges for Vegan Tuck Box
|9.3.6
|The company has had to respond to customer delivery demands
|9.3.7
|The company has pursued a varied marketing strategy
|9.3.8
|Having access to a good support system has been an advantage of working with Royal Mail
|10
|DEMAND AND SUPPLY SIDE ANALYSIS
|10.1
|General Overview
|10.1.1
|Demand Side Analysis
|10.1.2
|Supply Side Analysis
|10.1.2.1
|Top Partnerships
|10.1.2.2
|Top Mergers& Acquisitions
|10.1.2.3
|Top Funding
|10.1.2.4
|Top Business Expansion
|10.1.2.5
|Top Product Launches
|10.1.2.6
|Top Start ups in Subscription E-commerce Industry
|11
|WORKING MODEL OF SUBSCRIPTION E-COMMERCE INDUSTRY
|11.1
|General Overview
|11.1.1
|Categorization of Subscription models
|11.1.2
|Other featured offerings of Subscription based companies
|11.1.3
|Business Models of Major Subscription Based Company
|11.1.3.1
|Netflix
|11.1.3.2
|Birchbox
|11.1.3.3
|Ipsy
|12
|VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS
|12.1
|General Overview
|13
|MARKET INSIGHTS BY APPLICATION
|13.1
|General Overview
|13.1.1
|Beauty and Personal Care
|13.1.2
|Food and Beverage
|13.1.3
|Clothing and Fashion
|13.1.4
|Entertainment
|13.1.5
|Health and Fitness
|13.1.6
|Other Applications
|14
|MARKET INSIGHTS BY END USERS
|14.1
|General Overview
|14.1.1
|Women Subscribers
|14.1.2
|Men Subscribers
|14.1.3
|Kids Subscribers
|15
|MARKET INSIGHTS, BY PAYMENT MODE (2018-2025)
|15.1
|General Overview
|15.1.1
|Online Payment Mode
|15.1.2
|Offline Payment Mode
|16
|MARKET INSIGHTS BY REGION
|16.1
|General Overview
|16.2
|North America Subscription E-commerce Market (2018-2025)
|16.2.1
|North America Subscription E-commerce Market, By Application
|16.2.2
|North America Subscription E-commerce Market, By End Users
|16.2.3
|North America Subscription E-commerce Market, By Payment Mode
|16.2.4
|North America Subscription E-commerce Market, By Country
|16.2.4.1
|United States Subscription E-commerce Market (2018-2025)
|16.2.4.1.1
|US Subscription E-commerce Market, By Application
|16.2.4.1.2
|United States Subscription E-commerce Market, By End Users
|16.2.4.1.3
|United States Subscription E-commerce Market, By Payment Mode
|16.2.4.2
|Rest of North America Subscription E-commerce Market (2018-2025)
|16.2.4.2.1
|Rest of NASubscription E-commerce Market, By Application
|16.2.4.2.2
|Rest of NA Subscription E-commerce Market, By End Users
|16.2.4.2.3
|Rest of NA Subscription E-commerce Market, By Payment Mode
|16.3
|Europe Subscription E-commerce Market (2018-2025)
|16.3.1
|Europe Subscription E-commerce Market, By Application
|16.3.2
|Europe Subscription E-commerce Market, By End Users
|16.3.3
|Europe Subscription E-commerce Market, By Payment Mode
|16.3.4
|Europe Subscription E-commerce Market, By Country
|16.3.4.1
|United Kingdom Subscription E-commerce Market (2018-2025)
|16.3.4.1.1
|United Kingdom Subscription E-commerce Market, By Application
|16.3.4.1.2
|United Kingdom Subscription E-commerce Market, By End Users
|16.3.4.1.3
|United Kingdom Subscription E-commerce Market, By Payment Mode
|16.3.4.2
|France Subscription E-commerce Market (2018-2025)
|16.3.4.2.1
|France Subscription E-commerce Market, By Application
|16.3.4.2.2
|France Subscription E-commerce Market, By End Users
|16.3.4.2.3
|France Subscription E-commerce Market, By Payment Mode
|16.3.4.3
|Nordics Subscription E-commerce Market (2018-2025)
|16.3.4.3.1
|Denmark Subscription E-commerce Market, By Application
|16.3.4.3.2
|Denmark Subscription E-commerce Market, By End Users
|16.3.4.3.3
|Denmark Subscription E-commerce Market, By Payment Mode
|16.3.4.3.4
|Sweden Subscription E-commerce Market, By Application
|16.3.4.3.5
|Sweden Subscription E-commerce Market, By End Users
|16.3.4.3.6
|Sweden Subscription E-commerce Market, By Payment Mode
|16.3.4.3.7
|Norway Subscription E-commerce Market, By Application
|16.3.4.3.8
|Norway Subscription E-commerce Market, By End Users
|16.3.4.3.9
|Norway Subscription E-commerce Market, By Payment Mode
|16.3.4.3.10
|Finland Subscription E-commerce Market, By Application
|16.3.4.3.11
|Finland Subscription E-commerce Market, By End Users
|16.3.4.3.12
|Finland Subscription E-commerce Market, By Payment Mode
|16.3.4.4
|Rest of Europe Subscription E-commerce Market (2018-2025)
|16.3.4.4.1
|Rest of Europe Subscription E-commerce Market, By Application
|16.3.4.4.2
|Rest of Europe Subscription E-commerce Market, By End Users
|16.3.4.4.3
|Rest of Europe Subscription E-commerce Market, By Payment Mode
|16.4
|Asia Pacific Subscription E-commerce Market (2018-2025)
|16.4.1
|Asia Pacific Subscription E-commerce Market, By Application
|16.4.2
|Asia Pacific Subscription E-commerce Market, By End Users
|16.4.3
|Asia Pacific Subscription E-commerce Market, By Payment Mode
|16.4.4
|Asia Pacific Subscription E-commerce Market, By Country
|16.4.4.1
|China Subscription E-commerce Market (2018-2025)
|16.4.4.1.1
|China Subscription E-commerce Market, By Application
|16.4.4.1.2
|China Subscription E-commerce Market, By End Users
|16.4.4.1.3
|China Subscription E-commerce Market, By Payment Mode
|16.4.4.2
|Japan Subscription E-commerce Market (2018-2025)
|16.4.5.1.1
|Japan Subscription E-commerce Market, By Application
|16.4.5.1.2
|Japan Subscription E-commerce Market, By End Users
|16.4.5.1.3
|Japan Subscription E-commerce Market, By Payment Mode
|16.4.4.3
|India Subscription E-commerce Market (2018-2025)
|16.4.4.3.1
|List of Companies offering Subscription Boxes in India
|16.4.4.3.2
|India Subscription E-commerce Market, By Application
|16.4.4.3.3
|India Subscription E-commerce Market, By End Users
|16.4.4.3.4
|India Subscription E-commerce Market, By Payment Mode
|16.4.4.4
|Rest of APAC Subscription E-commerce Market (2018-2025)
|16.4.4.4.1
|Rest of APAC Subscription E-commerce Market, By Application
|16.4.4.4.2
|Rest of APAC Subscription E-commerce Market, By End Users
|16.4.4.4.3
|Rest of APAC Subscription E-commerce Market, By Payment Mode
|16.5
|Rest of World Subscription E-commerce Market (2018-2025)
|16.5.1
|Rest of World Subscription E-commerce Market, By Application
|16.5.2
|Rest of World Subscription E-commerce Market, By End Users
|16.5.3
|Rest of World Subscription E-commerce Market, By Payment Mode
|17
|COMPETITIVE SCENARIO
|17.1
|Porter’s Five forces analysis
|17.1.1
|Bargaining power of Supplier
|17.1.2
|Bargaining power of Buyer
|17.1.3
|Industry Rivalry
|17.1.4
|Availability of Substitute
|17.1.5
|Threat of new Entrants
|17.2
|Market Share Analysis, by Company 2018
|17.2.1
|Number of Visits on Prominent Subscription E-commerce Companies, 2017-2018
|17.2.2
|Market Share of Key Players in Subscription E-commerce Market, 2018
|18
|TOP COMPANY PROFILES
|18.1
|Dollar Shave Club, Inc.
|18.1.1
|Key Facts
|18.1.2
|Business Description
|18.1.3
|Key Product/Services Offerings
|18.1.4
|Dollar Shave Club Growth Strategy
|18.1.4.1
|Dollar Shave Club Objective- Target the Women Audience
|18.1.4.2
|Perceptual Map of Dollar Shave Club- Delivery Standards of Dollar Shave Club Goods and Services
|18.1.5
|Business Model of Dollar Shave Club
|18.1.6
|SWOT Analysis
|18.1.7
|Key Financials
|18.1.8
|Recent Developments
|18.1.8.1
|Product Launches
|18.1.8.2
|Merger and Acquisitions
|18.2
|Blue Apron Holdings Inc.
|18.2.1
|Key Facts
|18.2.2
|Business Description
|18.2.3
|Key Product/Services Offerings
|18.2.4
|Integrated Supply Chain Ecosystem of Blue Apron
|18.2.5
|Blue Apron Growth Strategy
|18.2.6
|Strategic Partners of Blue Apron
|18.2.7
|Reaching and Engaging Customers Across Broad Range of Demographics, Blue Apron
|18.2.8
|SWOT Analysis
|18.2.9
|Key Financials
|18.2.9.1
|Revenue Split
|18.2.10
|Key Quarterly Customer Metrics
|18.2.11
|Recent Developments
|18.2.11.1
|Product Launches
|18.2.11.2
|Partnerships (Strategic Alliance)
|18.2.11.3
|Business Expansion
|18.3
|Hello Fresh
|18.3.1
|Key Facts
|18.3.2
|Business Description
|18.3.3
|Key Suppliers and Working Model of Hello Fresh
|18.3.4
|Key Product/Services Offerings
|18.3.5
|Hello Fresh Growth Strategy
|18.3.6
|Key Financials
|18.3.6.1
|Revenue Split
|18.3.7
|Projects Undertaken by Hello Fresh
|18.3.7.1
|Hello Fresh UK
|18.3.7.2
|Hello Fresh Australia
|18.3.8
|Recent Developments
|18.3.8.1
|Product Launch
|18.3.8.2
|Business Expansion
|18.3.8.3
|Merger & Acquisitions
|18.4
|Edgewell Personal Care (Harry’s)
|18.4.1
|Key Facts
|18.4.2
|Business Description
|18.4.3
|Key Product/Services Offerings
|18.4.4
|Harry’s SWOT Analysis
|18.4.5
|Key Financials
|18.4.6
|Recent Developments
|18.4.6.1
|Product Launches
|18.4.6.2
|Partnerships (Strategic Alliance)
|18.4.6.3
|Business Expansions & Investments
|18.4.6.4
|Merger & Acquisitions
|18.5
|Personalized Beauty Discovery Inc. (Ipsy)
|18.5.1
|Key Facts
|18.5.2
|Business Description
|18.5.3
|Key Product/Services Offerings
|18.5.4
|Beauty Brands offered by Ipsy
|18.5.5
|Ipsy Growth Strategy
|18.5.6
|Key Financials
|18.5.7
|Recent Developments
|18.5.7.1
|Product Launches
|18.5.7.2
|Business Expansion
|18.6
|PetSmart Inc
|18.6.1
|Key Facts
|18.6.2
|Business Description
|18.6.3
|Key Product/Services Offerings
|18.6.4
|PetSmart Inc, Growth Strategy
|18.6.5
|Delivery Model by PetSmart Inc
|18.6.6
|SWOT Analysis
|18.6.7
|Key Financials
|18.6.7.1
|Revenue Split
|18.6.8
|Recent Developments
|18.6.8.1
|Business Expansion
|18.6.8.2
|Merger & Acquisitions
|18.7
|Netflix
|18.7.1
|Key Facts
|18.7.2
|Business Description
|18.7.3
|Key Product/Services Offerings
|18.7.4
|Netflix, Growth Strategy
|18.7.5
|SWOT Analysis
|18.7.6
|Key Financials
|18.7.7
|Recent Developments
|18.7.7.1
|Product Launches
|18.7.7.2
|Partnership (Strategic Alliances)
|18.7.7.3
|Business Expansion
|18.7.7.4
|Merger & Acquisitions
|18.8
|Flintobox
|18.8.1
|Key Facts
|18.8.2
|Business Description
|18.8.2.1
|Flintobox R& D Center Houses
|18.8.3
|Key Product/Services Offerings
|18.8.3.1
|Key Services for 2-3 Years Toddlers
|18.8.3.2
|Key Services for 3-4 Years Children
|18.8.3.3
|Key Services for 4-6 Years Children
|18.8.3.4
|Key Services for 6-8 Years Children
|18.8.3.5
|Key Services for 8-12 Years Children
|18.8.4
|Flintobox Growth Strategy
|18.8.4.1
|Strengths of Flintobox
|18.8.5
|Recent Developments
|18.8.5.1
|Product Launches
|18.8.5.2
|Business Expansions & Investments
|18.9
|Nature Delivered Ltd (Graze)
|18.9.1
|Key Facts
|18.9.2
|Business Description
|18.9.3
|Key Product/Services Offerings
|18.9.4
|Business Model of Graze
|18.9.5
|Retailers of Graze
|18.9.6
|Graze Growth Strategy
|18.9.7
|Key Financials
|18.9.7.1
|Nature Delivered Ltd Financials, US$ Million
|18.9.8
|Recent Developments
|18.9.8.1
|Product Launches
|18.9.8.2
|Partnership (Strategic Alliance)
|18.9.8.3
|Business Expansion
|18.9.8.4
|Mergers & Acquisitions
|18.10
|The Walt Disney Company Ltd.
|18.10.1
|Key Facts
|18.10.2
|Business Description
|18.10.3
|Key Product/Services Offerings
|18.10.4
|The Walt Disney Company Ltd Growth Strategy
|18.10.5
|Key Financials
|18.10.6
|Recent Developments
|18.10.6.1
|Product Launch
|18.10.6.2
|Merger & Acquisitions
About Us:
UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI), is a passionate market research firm and a subsidiary of Universal Data Solutions. Rigorous secondary and primary research on the market is our USP, hence information presented in our reports is based on facts and realistic assumptions. We have worked with 200+ global clients, including some of the fortune 500 companies. Our clientele praises us for quality of insights, In-depth analysis, custom research abilities and detailed market segmentation.
Contact us:
UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI)
Email: [email protected]
Ph: +91 7838604911https://bisouv.com/