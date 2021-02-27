Categories
World

Financial Services Application Market – Assessment Covering Growth Factors and Upcoming Trends 2025 | Emphasis on Software Type (Payment Gateway, Budgeting, Financial Forecasting, Bookkeeping, Financial Management, Others)

Financial Services Application Market
Financial Services Application Market

As per the report published by UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI), the global financial services application market is anticipated to reach the market valuation of US$ 143.8 billion by 2025 expanding at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecasted period (2019-2025). The financial services industry is unique among others, the core business model of the banking sector is not transactional, the direct exchange of payment for a product or service but rather one of stewardship. Whether in banking, insurance, lending, or investing, financial service advisors are entrusted with the care of a given client’s assets and accounts; the client expects their relationship to yield high personal gain and minimal inconvenience. Although financial solutions can be much harder to differentiate than tangible products, which means financial service companies are constantly struggling to distinguish their product portfolio from competitors. Faced with such a high degree of competition, most firms are placing a renewed focus on the client relationship itself.

Request for Sample of the report browse through – https://univdatos.com/request_form/form/213

With the utilization of technology, the banking and monetary sector has incorporated risks into the thought decision-making, promoting a culture that includes risk management, systematically observation performance, providing relevant market intelligence, and delivering business and profit insights. The world monetary crisis brought the monetary services business into the limelight, questioning the information quality and the industry’s direction and decision-making. In the current state of affairs, monetary services establishments would like a potent and reliable business intelligence answer, to satisfy their enterprise wants. Thanks to the increasing range of economic establishments, there is a necessity for such monetary services. These services are found to complement client expertise, together with optimizing the force. On the contrary, high readying prices prohibit the widespread use of such services. High range of restrictive problems additionally hampers the expansion of the market. Apart from automating the functions, global financial services applications software helps the customers in automating the analysis of large chunks of quantified data. This analysis helps in drafting organizational strategies for future endeavors. Thus, making global financial services application market one of the most crucial markets in the banking sector. Financial services application software helps end customers to plan and invest in a secured and efficient manner.

For a detailed analysis of the current and ongoing development in the financial service application software market by market leaders browse through https://univdatos.com/report/financial-services-application-software-market-current-scenario-and-forecast-2019-2025

Among different software types, Payment Gateways held the maximum share in 2018. However, due to the increasing demand for financial forecasting software to reduce future risks is anticipated to be one of the fastest-growing market segments, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period (2019-2025). The main drivers and reasons responsible for the increasing demand for financial software include continuous increase of financial institutions, increasing technological awareness, expanding digitalization. However, high cost of deployment, Increasing Security Concerns regarding App Permissions, Adhering to Different Political Factors and Regulatory Compliances and Low Consumer and Investor Confidence are some restraints that can slow down the growth of the market. Financial Service Application Software market holds a wide range of services namely consulting services, integration services, training and support services, operations and maintenance and others. Consulting services dominates the market in 2018 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period 2019-2025.

Browse – Global Subscription E-commerce market is anticipated to reach the market valuation of US$ 478.2 billion by 2025 expanding at an astonishing CAGR of 68.0% in the course of the forecasted period (2019-2025) from US$ 13.2 billion in 2018.

To analyze the growth potential of the financial services applications industry, detailed analysis is conducted to know the overall adoption and penetration of the financial services application software in major geographies including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, MENA and Latin America. In 2018, North America was the largest market in value terms, followed by Europe. Whereas Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR growth of 9.2% during the analyzed period 2019-205. Some of the leading players operating in the market are FIS Global, Fiserv, Microsoft, Salesforce, IBM Corporation, Infosys Ltd., and TCS Ltd. These players consistently aim to focus on product development, new product launch and enhance their existing portfolios to expand their customer base and strengthen their market position through partnerships and collaborations which further offers them growth opportunities for geographic expansion.

Global Financial Services Application Software Market Segmentation

Market Insights, by Software Type

  • Payment Gateway
  • Budgeting
  • Financial Forecasting
  • Bookkeeping
  • Financial Management
  • Others

Market Insights, by Deployment Type

  • On-Premises
  • Hosted

Market Insights, by Services

  • Consulting Services
  • Integration Services
  • Training and Support Services
  • Operations and Maintenance

Market Insights, by End-User

  • Small & Medium Business (SMB)
  • Large Enterprise

Market Insights, by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • MENA
  • Latin America

Top Company Profiles

  • Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.
  • Fiserv, Inc.
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • Salesforce.com, Inc.
  • IBM Corporation
  • Infosys Ltd.
  • NCR Corporation
  • SS&C Technology Holdings
  • Oracle Corporation
  • SAP SE
  • Temenos Group
  • TCS Ltd

UMI understands that you may have your own business need, hence we also provide fully customized solutions to clients. The Global Financial Service Application Market can be customized to the country level or any other market segment.

Table of Contents

1 MARKET INTRODUCTION
1.1 Market Definition
1.2 Objective of the Study
1.3 Limitation
1.4 Stakeholders
1.5 Currency used in the Report
1.6 Scope of the Financial Service Application Software Market Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OR ASSUMPTION
2.1 Research Methodology for Financial Service Application Software Market Study
2.1.1 Main objective of Financial Service Application Software Market Study
3 REGULATORY FRAMEWORK
3.1 General Overview
3.1.1 North America Regulation for Financial Services
3.1.2 Europe Regulation for Financial Services
3.1.3 Asia-Pacific Regulation for Financial Services
3.1.4 MENA Regulation for Financial Services
3.1.5 Latin America Regulation for Financial Services
4 INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
5 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
6 MARKET OVERVIEW
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Market Trend & Drivers
6.2.1 Increasingly Large number of Financial Institutions
6.2.2 Increasing Technological Awareness
6.2.3 Expanding Digitalization and Innovation
6.2.4 Increasing Importance for Independent and Easy Banking Services
6.2.5 Surging Demand for Workforce Optimization Solutions
6.2.6 Enhanced Focus on Customer Experience
6.2.7 The emergence of Digital Channels for Banking
6.3 Insights into Mobile Banking
6.3.1 Top Digital Banking Trends
6.4 Market Restraints
6.4.1 High Cost of Deployment
6.4.2 Increasing Security Concerns regarding App Permissions
6.4.3 Adhering to Different Political Factors and Regulatory Compliances
6.4.4 Low Consumer and Investor Confidence
6.5 Technologies Shaping the Future of Banking
6.5.1 Hybrid Cloud
6.5.2 API Platforms
6.5.3 Robotic Process Automation (RPA)
6.5.4 Instant Payments
6.5.5 Artificial Intelligence (AI)
6.5.6 Blockchain
6.5.7 Prescriptive Security
6.5.8 Augmented and Virtual Reality
6.5.9 Quantum Computing
6.5.10 Smart Machines
6.5.11 Status of Financial Sector in the Digital Space
7 KEY MARKET INDICATORS
7.1 Demand and Supply Side Analysis
7.1.1 Demand Side Analysis
7.1.2 Supply Side Analysis
7.1.2.1 Top Product launches/Innovations
7.1.2.2 Partnership
7.1.2.3 Business Expansion and Investment
7.1.2.4 Merger and Acquisitions
7.1.3 Top Emerging Players in Financial Application Software Market
7.1.3.1 Hover
7.1.3.2 Sokowatch
7.1.3.3 PayAgri
7.1.3.4 Leaf
7.1.3.5 Banco Mare
8 MARKET INSIGHTS, BY TYPE
8.1 General Overview
8.1.1 Payment Gateways
8.1.2 Budgeting
8.1.3 Financial Forecasting
8.1.4 Bookkeeping
8.1.5 Financial Management
8.1.6 Others Financial Services
9 MARKET INSIGHTS, BY DEPLOYMENT TYPE
9.1 General Overview
9.1.1 On-Premises Software Deployment
9.1.2 Hosted Software Deployment
10 MARKET INSIGHTS, BY SERVICES
10.1 General Overview
10.1.1 Consulting Services
10.1.1.1 The Consulting Services Model
10.1.2 Integration Services
10.1.3 Training and Support Services
10.1.4 Operations and Maintenance
10.1.4.1 Advantages of Operations and Maintenance
10.1.4.2 Disadvantages of Operations and Maintenance
11 MARKET INSIGHTS, BY END-USER
11.1 General Overview
11.1.1 Small & Medium Business (SMB’s)
11.1.1.1 Type of SME Financing needed
11.1.1.2 Economic Contribution of SME’s
11.1.2 Large Enterprises
12 MARKET INSIGHTS, BY REGION
12.1 General Overview
12.1.1 North America Financial Services Application Market
12.1.1.1 North America Financial Service Application Software Market, by Type
12.1.1.2 North America Financial Service Software Market, by Deployment Type
12.1.1.3 North America Financial Service Application Software Market, by Service
12.1.1.4 North America Financial Service Application Software Market, by End-users
12.1.2 Europe Financial Services Application Market Insights
12.1.3.1 Europe Financial Service Application Software Market, by Type
12.1.3.2 Europe Financial Service Application Software Market, by Deployment Type
12.1.3.3 Europe Financial Service Application Software Market, by Service
12.1.3.4 Europe Financial Service Application Software Market, by End-users
12.1.3 Asia-Pacific Financial Services Application Market Insights
12.1.3.1 Differing definitions of SMEs in South-East Asia
12.1.3.2 Asia-Pacific Financial Service Application Software Market, by Type
12.1.3.3 APAC Financial Service Application Software Market, by Deployment Type
12.1.3.4 Asia-Pacific Financial Service Application Software Market, by Service
12.1.3.5 Asia-Pacific Financial Service Application Software Market, by End-users
12.1.4 MENA Financial Services Application Market Insights
12.1.4.1 MENA Financial Service Application Software Market, by Type
12.1.4.2 MENA Financial Service Application Software Market, by Deployment Type
12.1.4.3 MENA Financial Service Application Software Market, by Service
12.1.4.4 MENA Financial Service Application Software Market, by End-users
12.1.5 Latin America Financial Services Application Market Insights
12.1.5.1 Latin America Financial Service Application Software Market, by Type
12.1.5.2 LATAMFinancial Service Application Software Market, by Deployment Type
12.1.5.3 Latin America Financial Service Application Software Market, by Service
12.1.5.4 LATAM Financial Service Application Software Market, by End-users
13 COMPETITIVE SCENARIO
13.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.1.1 Bargaining power of Buyer
13.1.2 Bargaining power of the Supplier
13.1.3 Threat of new entrants
13.1.4 Availability of Substitute
13.1.5 Industry Rivalry
13.2 Global Financial Service Application Software Market Share Analysis, 2018
14 COMPANY PROFILES
14.1 FIS Global
14.1.1 Key Facts
14.1.2 Business Description
14.1.3 Key Product/Services Offerings
14.1.4 Growth Strategy
14.1.5 SWOT Analysis
14.1.6 Key Financials
14.1.7 Revenue Split
14.1.8 Product Launch
14.1.9 Partnership
14.1.10 Business Expansion and Investment
14.1.11 Merger and Acquisitions
14.2 Fiserv Inc.
14.2.1 Key Facts
14.2.2 Business Description
14.2.3 Key Product/Services Offerings
14.2.4 Growth Strategy
14.2.5 SWOT Analysis
14.2.6 Key Financials
14.2.7 Revenue Split
14.2.8 Product Launch
14.2.9 Partnership
14.2.10 Business Expansion and Investment
14.2.11 Merger and Acquisition
14.3 NCR Corporation
14.3.1 Key Facts
14.3.2 Business Description
14.3.3 Key Product/Services Offerings
14.3.4 Growth Strategy
14.3.5 SWOT Analysis
14.3.6 Key Financials
14.3.7 Revenue Split
14.3.8 Product Launches
14.3.9 Partnership
14.3.10 Business Expansion and Investment
14.3.11 Merger and Acquisition
14.4 SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.
14.4.1 Key Facts
14.4.2 Business Description
14.4.3 Key Product/Services Offerings
14.4.4 Growth Strategy
14.4.5 SWOT Analysis
14.4.6 Key Financials
14.4.7 Revenue Split
14.4.8 Product Launch
14.4.9 Partnership
14.4.10 Business Expansion and Investment
14.4.11 Merger and Acquisition
14.5 Infosys Ltd
14.5.1 Key Facts
14.5.2 Business Description
14.5.3 Key Product/Services Offerings
14.5.4 Growth Strategy
14.5.5 SWOT Analysis
14.5.6 Key Financials
14.5.7 Revenue Split
14.5.8 Product Launch
14.5.9 Partnership
14.6 Oracle Corporation
14.6.1 Key Facts
14.6.2 Business Description
14.6.3 Key Product/Services Offerings
14.6.4 Growth Strategy
14.6.5 SWOT Analysis
14.6.6 Key Financials
14.6.7 Revenue Split
14.6.8 Product Launch
14.6.9 Business Expansion and Investment
14.7 SAP SE
14.7.1 Key Facts
14.7.2 Business Description
14.7.3 Key Product/Services Offerings
14.7.4 Growth Strategy
14.7.5 SWOT Analysis
14.7.6 Key Financials
14.7.7 Revenue Split
14.7.8 Product Launch
14.7.9 Partnership
14.8 TCS Ltd.
14.8.1 Key Facts
14.8.2 Business Description
14.8.3 Key Product/Services Offerings
14.8.4 Growth Strategy
14.8.5 SWOT Analysis
14.8.6 Key Financials
14.8.7 Revenue Split
14.8.8 Product Launch
14.8.9 Business Expansion and Investment
14.8.10 Mergers and Acquisition
14.9 Temenos Group AG
14.9.1 Key Facts
14.9.2 Business Description
14.9.3 Key Product/Services Offerings
14.9.4 Growth Strategy
14.9.5 SWOT Analysis
14.9.6 Key Financials
14.9.7 Revenue Split
14.9.8 Product Launch
14.9.9 Partnerships
14.9.10 Business Expansion and Investment
14.10 Microsoft Corporation
14.10.1 Key Facts
14.10.2 Business Description
14.10.3 Key Product/Services Offerings
14.10.4 Growth Strategy
14.10.5 SWOT Analysis
14.10.6 Key Financials
14.10.7 Revenue Split
14.10.8 Partnership
14.10.9 Business Expansion and Investment
14.10.10 Mergers and Acquisition
14.1 IBM Corporation
14.11.1 Key Facts
14.11.2 Business Description
14.11.3 Key Product/Services Offerings
14.11.4 Growth Strategy
14.11.5 SWOT Analysis
14.11.6 Key Financials
14.11.7 Revenue Split
14.11.8 Product Launch
14.11.9 Partnerships
14.11.10 Business Expansion and Investment
14.1 Salesforce.com
14.12.1 Key Facts
14.12.2 Business Description
14.12.3 Key Product/Services Offerings
14.12.4 Growth Strategy
14.12.5 SWOT Analysis
14.12.6 Key Financials
14.12.7 Revenue Split
14.12.8 Product Launch
14.12.9 Partnerships

About Us:

UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI), is a passionate market research firm and a subsidiary of Universal Data Solutions. Rigorous secondary and primary research on the market is our USP, hence information presented in our reports is based on facts and realistic assumptions. We have worked with 200+ global clients, including some of the fortune 500 companies. Our clientele praises us for quality of insights, In-depth analysis, custom research abilities and detailed market segmentation.

Contact us:

UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI)

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://univdatos.com

Ph: +91 7838604911

https://bisouv.com/

By pawnendra

UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI) is a rapidly emerging market research firm that offers the most relevant and effective research solutions. With our unique approach to gathering valuable data and using actionable insights, we help our clients develop winning market strategies, so they can explore market-entry and growth opportunities to drive smart decisions.