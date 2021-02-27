Financial Services Application Market – Assessment Covering Growth Factors and Upcoming Trends 2025 | Emphasis on Software Type (Payment Gateway, Budgeting, Financial Forecasting, Bookkeeping, Financial Management, Others)

As per the report published by UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI), the global financial services application market is anticipated to reach the market valuation of US$ 143.8 billion by 2025 expanding at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecasted period (2019-2025). The financial services industry is unique among others, the core business model of the banking sector is not transactional, the direct exchange of payment for a product or service but rather one of stewardship. Whether in banking, insurance, lending, or investing, financial service advisors are entrusted with the care of a given client’s assets and accounts; the client expects their relationship to yield high personal gain and minimal inconvenience. Although financial solutions can be much harder to differentiate than tangible products, which means financial service companies are constantly struggling to distinguish their product portfolio from competitors. Faced with such a high degree of competition, most firms are placing a renewed focus on the client relationship itself.

With the utilization of technology, the banking and monetary sector has incorporated risks into the thought decision-making, promoting a culture that includes risk management, systematically observation performance, providing relevant market intelligence, and delivering business and profit insights. The world monetary crisis brought the monetary services business into the limelight, questioning the information quality and the industry’s direction and decision-making. In the current state of affairs, monetary services establishments would like a potent and reliable business intelligence answer, to satisfy their enterprise wants. Thanks to the increasing range of economic establishments, there is a necessity for such monetary services. These services are found to complement client expertise, together with optimizing the force. On the contrary, high readying prices prohibit the widespread use of such services. High range of restrictive problems additionally hampers the expansion of the market. Apart from automating the functions, global financial services applications software helps the customers in automating the analysis of large chunks of quantified data. This analysis helps in drafting organizational strategies for future endeavors. Thus, making global financial services application market one of the most crucial markets in the banking sector. Financial services application software helps end customers to plan and invest in a secured and efficient manner.

Among different software types, Payment Gateways held the maximum share in 2018. However, due to the increasing demand for financial forecasting software to reduce future risks is anticipated to be one of the fastest-growing market segments, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period (2019-2025). The main drivers and reasons responsible for the increasing demand for financial software include continuous increase of financial institutions, increasing technological awareness, expanding digitalization. However, high cost of deployment, Increasing Security Concerns regarding App Permissions, Adhering to Different Political Factors and Regulatory Compliances and Low Consumer and Investor Confidence are some restraints that can slow down the growth of the market. Financial Service Application Software market holds a wide range of services namely consulting services, integration services, training and support services, operations and maintenance and others. Consulting services dominates the market in 2018 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period 2019-2025.

To analyze the growth potential of the financial services applications industry, detailed analysis is conducted to know the overall adoption and penetration of the financial services application software in major geographies including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, MENA and Latin America. In 2018, North America was the largest market in value terms, followed by Europe. Whereas Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR growth of 9.2% during the analyzed period 2019-205. Some of the leading players operating in the market are FIS Global, Fiserv, Microsoft, Salesforce, IBM Corporation, Infosys Ltd., and TCS Ltd. These players consistently aim to focus on product development, new product launch and enhance their existing portfolios to expand their customer base and strengthen their market position through partnerships and collaborations which further offers them growth opportunities for geographic expansion.

UMI understands that you may have your own business need, hence we also provide fully customized solutions to clients. The Global Financial Service Application Market can be customized to the country level or any other market segment.

