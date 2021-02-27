Categories
Enhanced Water Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2025 | Emphasis on Water Type (Alkaline Water, Nutrient Water, Electrolyte Water, Oxygenated Water)

The Global Enhanced Water market is anticipated to reach the market valuation of US$ 13.26 billion by 2025 expanding at a CAGR of 10.04% during the forecast period 2019-2025. As people are living in a world that is getting developed economically and socially, people’s lifestyles have changed drastically over the past few decades. With evolving modern lifestyles, the urban population of the world has grown rapidly from 751 million in 1950 to 4.2 billion in 2018. Henceforth, it has significantly impacted the consumption patterns of the people across the globe. Rising tour and travel business, growing food and beverage industry, increasing disposable income has tremendously accelerated the overall demand for enhanced bottled water including enhanced water globally. However, excessive use of plastic and water scarcity has remained a huge challenge for the enhanced water market. Annual enhanced water consumption has surged to 16.7 gallons in 2000 to a stunning 42 gallons of consumption per person per year in the United States in 2017 attributed to people choosing water above all drinks. In the modern lifestyles, people continuing to get busier and on-the-go consumers are paying for the health food products, among which enhanced water holds a significant portion.

With the growing need for clean drinking water, enhanced water has provided a sensible alternative to huge consumer base in contrast to juices, soft drinks and other carbonated drinks. Moreover, growing population, increasing disposable income as well as surging health concerns from waterborne disease and preference of low intake of sugars has bolstered the consumption of enhanced water globally. Companies offering enhanced water aim to create and innovate new product variants, focus on social development by giving the consumers continuous access to clean drinking water. Additionally, surging investments by numerous start-ups and technological innovations have further driven the market potential. It has been observed that enhanced water is rapidly growing with approximate 600 million households consuming enhanced water in 2018 accounting for more than 100 billion gallons (391 billion liters) of water per year or 1 million bottles per minute. Furthermore, enhanced water consumption is also expected to reach a volume of around 118 billion gallons by 2022. The nutrient enhanced water was the most consumed enhanced water in 2018. The specified segment is projected to enjoy the swiftest expansion throughout the reviewed period, accredited to changing and modern lifestyles along with growing preference for specific variants owing to its health benefits. Moreover, it has also been observed that global sales of alkaline water have witnessed a rise of 18% Y-o-Y to US$ 833.4 million in 2018. Moreover, the consumption volumes alkaline water amounted to 521 million liters in 2017 growing at 10% Y-o-Y. Other enhanced water variants available in the market are Electrolyte and Oxygenated water.

The global enhanced water is majorly consumed by commercial and residential end-users. Currently commercial end-users consumed majority of these waters, accounting for 69% share in terms of value in 2018. Growth in the travel industry coupled with the ever-expanding foodservice sector has tremendously influenced the market growth. While increasing population, spur in disposable income, rapid urbanization along with rise in healthcare awareness about waterborne diseases such as malaria, typhoid, diarrhea and food poisoning constitute to be the augmenting factors driving the demand for enhanced water market. Moreover, shift in living standards and growing awareness among the sophisticated business houses as well as corporate houses has accelerated the preference of enhanced water in recent years. Furthermore, majority of consumers preferred offline mode of purchase for enhanced water. The segment dominated the market with more than 81.9% share in 2018. However, with growing online retail business, online purchase of water is expected to increase in years to come.

Additionally, for better investigation and penetration of enhanced water among end customers, detailed regional/country-level analysis is conducted. Major region/countries analyzed in the study include North America (US, Rest of NA), Europe (Germany, Italy, Spain, France and Others), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea and Others) and Rest of the World (Brazil). In 2018, North America dominated the global enhanced water market, accounting for 35.8% share. Asia-Pacific and Europe were the other major market. Continued changing consumer habits has lured most of the Americans to spur the intake of enhanced water in contrast to other carbonated drinks owing to their higher sugar content. More than 70% of the Americans prefer enhanced water as among their most preferred non-alcoholic beverage, this is helping the industry to grow at a reasonable rate. Over the past few years, the dominant players in this industry adopted a number of competitive strategies such as merger and acquisition, partnership and business expansion among others to expand their reach and market share. Some of the major players operating in the market include Danone SA, The Coca Cola Company, Pepsi Co Inc, Nestle, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, FIJI Water Company LLC, Voss Water, National Beverage Corp., Spadel, and Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd.

Global Enhanced Water Market Segmentation

Market Insights, by Water Type

  • Alkaline Water
  • Nutrient Water
  • Electrolyte Water
  • Oxygenated Water

Market Insights, by Distribution Channel

  • Online Distribution Channel
  • Offline Distribution Channel

Market Insight, by End-users

  • Residential End Users
  • Commercial End Users

Market Insight, by Region

  • North America Enhanced Water Market
  • United States
  • Rest of North America
  • Europe Enhanced Water Market
  • Germany
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific Enhanced Water Market
  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Rest of Asia-Pacific
  • Rest of the World Enhanced Water Market
  • Brazil
  • Others

Top Company Profiles

  • Danone SA
  • The Coca Cola Company
  • Pepsi Co Inc
  • Nestle Waters
  • Otsuka Holdings
  • National Beverage Corp.
  • Spadel
  • Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd.
  • FIJI Water Company LLC
  • Voss Water

The Global Enhanced Water Market can be customized to the country level or any other market segment. Besides this, UMI understands that you may have your own business need, hence we also provide fully customized solutions to clients.

Table of Contents

1.1 Market Definition
1.2 Objective of the Study
1.3 Limitation
1.4 Stakeholders
1.5 Currency used in the Report
1.6 Scope of the Global Enhanced Water Market Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OR ASSUMPTION
2.1 Research Methodology for Global Enhanced Water Market Study
2.1.1 Main objective of the Global Enhanced Water Market Study
3 INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
5 MARKET OVERVIEW
5.1 Market Introduction
5.2 Market Trend & Drivers
5.2.1 Modern Lifestyles
5.2.2 Ever-Expanding Food & Beverage Sector
5.2.3 Accelerating Disposable Income & Surging Population
5.2.4 Rise in Healthcare Awareness about Water Borne Diseases
5.3 Market Challenges
5.3.1 Water Scarcity
5.3.1.1 Key Facts on Drinking Water
5.3.2 Excessive Use of Plastic
5.4 Market Opportunities
5.4.1 India-Booming Potential Market
6 DEMAND AND SUPPLY SIDE ANALYSIS
6.1 Demand Side Analysis
6.1.1 Overview of Water Demand across the Globe
6.2 Supply Side Analysis
6.2.1 Top Product Launches
6.2.2 Major Strategic Alliances
6.2.3 Major Investments
6.2.4 Major Business Expansions
6.2.5 Major Merger & Acquisitions
6.2.6 Major Start Ups
7 LEGAL & REGULATORY FRAMEWORK – ENHANCED WATER
7.1 General Overview
7.2 Regulatory Authority
7.2.1 Safety Regulations of Bottled Water
7.2.2 Inspection of Bottled Water Plants
7.2.3 Sampling and Testing
7.2.4 State and Local Regulations
7.2.5 Developing New Regulations at FDA
7.3 Other Regulatory Activities
8 PROCESSING OF ENHANCED WATER
8.1 General Overview
8.1.1 12 Steps of the Quality Process of Enhanced Water
8.1.1.1 Source Receiving and Inspection
8.1.1.2 Activated Carbon Activation
8.1.1.3 Pre-treatment
8.1.1.4 Demineralization Process
8.1.1.5 Water Storage and Monitoring
8.1.1.6 Remineralization Process
8.1.1.7 Micro-Filtration
8.1.1.8 Ultraviolet Light Disinfection
8.1.1.9 Ozone Disinfection
8.1.1.10 Bottling Control
8.1.1.11 Packaging Control
8.1.1.12 Clean in Place Line Sanitation Process
8.1.2 Processing Stages of Enhanced Water
8.1.2.1 Water Filtration
8.1.2.2 Tank Venting
8.1.2.3 Carbonation
8.1.2.4 Bottle Blower and Bottle Washer
8.1.2.5 Bottle Filler
9 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS
9.1 General Overview
9.1.1 Intermediaries Involved in Enhanced Water Value Chain
9.1.1.1 Water from Natural Resources
9.1.1.2 Suppliers or Manufacturers of Bottles, Carbons and Plastic Cups
9.1.1.3 Suppliers of Labels, Closure and Seals
9.1.1.4 Mineral Water Producers
9.1.1.5 Distributors
9.1.1.6 Key Consumers
9.1.2 Stages in the Life Cycle of Enhanced Water
9.1.2.1 Manufacturing
9.1.2.2 Packaging
9.1.2.3 Distribution
10 COMPOSITION & SURVEY ANALYSIS ON ENHANCED WATER
10 Composition of Enhanced Water
10 Surveys Analysis of Enhanced Water
10.2.1 Health Benefits of Alkaline Water
10.2.2 Consumer Behaviour – Enhanced Water in North America
11 MARKET INSIGHTS BY WATER TYPE
11 General Overview
11.1.1 Alkaline Water
11.1.2 Nutrient Water
11.1.3 Electrolyte Water
11.1.4 Oxygenated Water
12 MARKET INSIGHTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
12 General Overview
12.1.1 Offline Distribution Channel
12.1.2 Online Distribution Channel
13 MARKET INSIGHTS BY END USERS
13 General Overview
13.1.1 Residential End Users
13.1.2 Commercial End Users
14 MARKET INSIGHTS BY REGION
14 General Overview
14 North America Enhanced Water Market (2018-2025)
14.2.1 North America Enhanced Water Market, By Water Type
14.2.2 North America Enhanced Water Market, By Distribution Channel
14.2.3 North America Enhanced Water Market, By End Users
14.2.4 North America Enhanced Water Market, By Country
14.2.4.1 United States Enhanced Water Market (2018-2025)
14.2.4.1.1 US Enhanced Water Market, By Water Type
14.2.4.1.2 US Enhanced Water Market, By Distribution Channel
14.2.4.1.3 US Enhanced Water Market, By End Users
14.2.4.2 Rest of North America Enhanced Water Market (2018-2025)
14.2.4.2.1 Rest of NA Enhanced Water Market, By Water Type
14.2.4.2.2 Rest of NA Enhanced Water Market, By Distribution Channel
14.2.4.2.3 Rest of NA Enhanced Water Market, By End Users
14 Europe Enhanced Water Ecommerce Market (2018-2025)
14.3.1 Europe Enhanced Water Market, By Water Type
14.3.2 Europe Enhanced Water Market, By Distribution Channel
14.3.3 Europe Enhanced Water Market, By End Users
14.3.4 Europe Enhanced Water Market, By Country
14.3.4.1 Germany Enhanced Water Market (2018-2025)
14.3.4.1.1 Germany Enhanced Water Market, By Water Type
14.3.4.1.2 Germany Enhanced Water Market, By Distribution Channel
14.3.4.1.3 Germany Enhanced Water Market, By End Users
14.3.4.2 Italy Enhanced Water Market (2018-2025)
14.3.4.2.1 Italy Enhanced Water Market, By Water Type
14.3.4.2.2 Italy Enhanced Water Market, By Distribution Channel
14.3.4.2.3 Italy Enhanced Water Market, By End Users
14.3.4.3 Spain Enhanced Water Market (2018-2025)
14.3.4.3.1 Spain Enhanced Water Market, By Water Type
14.3.4.3.2 Spain Enhanced Water Market, By End Users
14.3.4.3.3 Spain Enhanced Water Market, By End Users
14.3.4.4 France Enhanced Water Market (2018-2025)
14.3.4.4.1 France Enhanced Water Market, By Water Type
14.3.4.4.2 France Enhanced Water Market, By Distribution Channel
14.3.4.4.3 France Enhanced Water Market, By End Users
14.3.4.5 Rest of Europe Enhanced Water Market (2018-2025)
14.3.4.5.1 Rest of Europe Enhanced Water Market, By Water Type
14.3.4.5.2 Rest of Europe Enhanced Water Market, By Distribution Channel
14.3.4.5.3 Rest of Europe Enhanced Water Market, By End Users
14 Asia Pacific Enhanced Water Market (2018-2025)
14.4.1 Asia-Pacific Enhanced Water Market, By Water Type
14.4.2 Asia-Pacific Enhanced Water Market, By Distribution Channel
14.4.3 Asia-Pacific Enhanced Water Market, By End Users
14.4.4 Asia-Pacific Enhanced Water Market, By Country
14.4.4.1 China Enhanced Water Market (2018-2025)
14.4.4.1.1 China Enhanced Water Market, By Water Type
14.4.4.1.2 China Enhanced Water Market, By Distribution Channel
14.4.4.1.3 China Enhanced Water Market, By End Users
14.4.4.2 India Enhanced Water Market (2018-2025)
14.4.4.2.1 India Enhanced Water Market, By Water Type
14.4.4.2.2 India Enhanced Water Market, By Distribution Channel
14.4.4.2.3 India Enhanced Water Market, By End Users
14.4.4.3 Australia Enhanced Waters Market (2018-2025)
14.4.4.3.1 Australia Enhanced Water Market, By Water Type
14.4.4.3.2 Australia Enhanced Water Market, By Distribution Channel
14.4.4.3.3 Australia Enhanced Water Market, By End Users
14.4.4.4 Japan Enhanced Water Market (2018-2025)
14.4.4.4.1 Japan Enhanced Water Market, By Water Type
14.4.4.4.2 Japan Enhanced Water Market, By Distribution Channel
14.4.4.4.3 Japan Enhanced Water Market, By End Users
14.4.4.5 South Korea Enhanced Water Market (2018-2025)
14.4.4.5.1 South Korea Enhanced Water Market, By Water Type
14.4.4.5.2 South Korea Enhanced Water Market, By Distribution Channel
14.4.4.5.3 South Korea Enhanced Water Market, By End Users
14.4.4.6 Rest of Asia Pacific Enhanced Water Market (2018-2025)
14.4.4.6.1 Rest of APAC Enhanced Water Market, By Water Type
14.4.4.6.2 Rest of APAC Enhanced Water Market, By Distribution Channel
14.4.4.6.3 Rest of APAC Enhanced Water Market, By End Users
15 Rest of World Enhanced Water Market (2018-2025)
14.5.1 Rest of World Enhanced Water Market, By Distribution Channel
14.5.2 Rest of World Enhanced Water Market, By Distribution Channel
14.5.3 Rest of World Enhanced Water Market, By End Users
14.5.4 Rest of World Enhanced Water Market, By Country
14.5.4.1 Brazil Enhanced Water Market (2018-2025)
14.5.4.1.1 Brazil Enhanced Water Market, By Water Type
14.5.4.1.2 Brazil Enhanced Water Market, By Distribution Channel
14.5.4.1.3 Brazil Enhanced Water Market, By End Users
14.5.4.2 Other ROW Countries Enhanced Water Market (2018-2025)
14.5.4.2.1 Other ROW Countries Enhanced Water Market, By Water Type
14.5.4.2.2 Other ROW Countries Enhanced Water Market, By End Users
14.5.4.2.3 Other ROW Countries Enhanced Water Market, By End Users
15 COMPETITIVE SCENARIO
15 Porter’s Five forces analysis
15.1.1 Bargaining power of the Supplier
15.1.2 Bargaining power of Buyer
15.1.3 Industry Rivalry
15.1.4 Availability of Substitute
15.1.5 The threat of New Entrants
15 Global Enhanced Water Market Share Analysis by Company, 2018
16 TOP COMPANY PROFILES
16 Danone SA
16.1.1 Key Facts
16.1.2 Business Description
16.1.3 Key Product/Services Offerings
16.1.4 Danone SA Growth Strategy
16.1.4.1 Danone Water Business at a Glance
16.1.4.2 Danone SA Business Objectives
16.1.5 SWOT Analysis
16.1.6 Key Financials
16.1.6.1 Revenue Split
16.1.7 Financial Overview of Danone SA
16.1.8 Research and Innovation in Water Business
16.1.9 Recent Developments
16.1.9.1 Product Launches
16.1.9.2 Strategic Alliance
16.1.9.3 Business Expansions
16 Coca Cola Company
16.2.1 Key Facts
16.2.2 Business Description
16.2.3 Key Product/Services Offerings
16.2.4 The Coca Cola Company Brands
16.2.5 The Coca Cola Network System
16.2.6 The Coca Cola Company Growth Strategy
16.2.6.1 Working Model of The Coca Cola Company
16.2.6.2 The Coca Cola Company Growth Strategy
16.2.7 SWOT Analysis
16.2.8 Key Financials
16.2.8.1 Revenue Split
16.2.9 Financial Overview of Coca Cola Company
16.2.10 Recent Developments
16.2.10.1 Product Launches
16.2.10.2 Business Expansion (Investments)
16.2.10.3 Merger & Acquisitions
16 Pepsi Co Inc
16.3.1 Key Facts
16.3.2 Business Description
16.3.3 Key Product/Services Offerings of Pepsi Co Inc
16.3.4 Pepsi Co Inc Growth Strategy
16.3.4.1 Pepsi Co Inc Goals to be Achieved
16.3.4.2 Pepsi Co Inc Mission & Vision
16.3.5 SWOT Analysis
16.3.6 Key Financials
16.3.6.1 Revenue Split
16.3.7 Financial Overview of Pepsi Co Inc
16.3.8 Recent Developments
16.3.8.1 Product Launch
16.3.8.2 Business Expansion
16 Nestle Waters
16.4.1 Key Facts
16.4.2 Business Description
16.4.3 Key Product/Services Offerings
16.4.4 Growth Strategy
16.4.5 Nestle’s SWOT Analysis
16.4.6 Objective to Improve Environmental Impact of Bottled Water Manufacturing: Nestle
16.4.7 Key Financials
16.4.8 Financial Overview of Nestle
16.4.9 Recent Developments
16.4.9.1 Product Launches
16.4.9.2 Partnerships (Strategic Alliance)
16.4.9.3 Business Expansions & Investments
17 Otsuka Holdings Inc
16.5.1 Key Facts
16.5.2 Business Description
16.5.3 Key Product/Services Offerings
16.5.3.1 Otsuka Holdings Inc Product Portfolio
16.5.4 Otsuka Holdings Inc Growth Strategy
16.5.5 Otsuka Holdings Inc SWOT Analysis
16.5.6 Key Financials
16.5.6.1 Revenue Split
16.5.7 Financial Overview of Otsuka Holdings Inc
16.5.8 Recent Developments
16.5.8.1 Product Launches
16.5.8.2 Strategic Alliance
16.5.8.3 Business Expansions
17 National Beverage Corp
16.6.1 Key Facts
16.6.2 Business Description
16.6.3 Key Product/Services Offerings
16.6.4 National Beverage Corp, Growth Strategy
16.6.5 National Beverage Corp SWOT Analysis
16.6.6 Key Financials
16.6.7 Financial Overview of National Beverage Corp
16.6.8 Recent Developments
16.6.8.1 Product Launches
16.6.8.2 Business Expansion
17 Spadel
16.7.1 Key Facts
16.7.2 Business Description
16.7.2.1 Key Facts about Spadel
16.7.2.2 Key  Milestones Achieved
16.7.3 Key Product/Services Offerings
16.7.4 Spadel, Growth Strategy
16.7.5 Key Financials
16.7.5.1 Financial Overview of Spadel
16.7.6 Recent Developments
16.7.6.1 Product Launches
16.7.6.2 Merger & Acquisitions
17 Bisleri International Pvt Ltd
16.8.1 Key Facts
16.8.2 Business Description
16.8.3 Key Product/Services Offerings
16.8.4 Key Brands by Bisleri International Pvt Ltd
16.8.5 Bisleri International Pvt Ltd Growth Strategy
16.8.6 Bisleri International Pvt Ltd SWOT Analysis
16.8.7 Key Financials
16.8.7.1 Revenue Split
16.8.8 Financial Overview of Bisleri International Pvt ltd
16.8.9 Recent Developments
16.8.9.1 Product Launches
16.8.9.2 Strategic Alliance
16.8.9.3 Business Expansions
16.8.9.4 Merger& Acquisition
17 Fiji Water Company LLC
16.9.1 Key Facts
16.9.2 Business Description
16.9.3 Key Product/Services Offerings
16.9.4 Fiji Water Objectives
16.9.5 Fiji Water Company LLC Ltd SWOT Analysis
16.9.6 Recent Developments
16.9.6.1 Product Launches
16.9.6.2 Partnership (Strategic Alliance)
16.10 Voss Water
16.10.1 Key Facts
16.10.2 Business Description
16.10.3 Key Product/Services Offerings
16.10.4 Voss Water Growth Strategy
16.10.5 Voss Water Milestone Achieved
16.10.6 Voss Water SWOT Analysis
16.10.7 Recent Developments
16.10.7.1 Strategic Alliance
16.10.7.2 Business Expansions
16.10.7.3 Merger & Acquisitions

