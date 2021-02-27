Categories
Global Solar Microinverter Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 28.4% During the Forecast Period 2019-2025

The Global Solar Microinverter market is anticipated to reach the market valuation of US$ 5,604.6 million by 2025 expanding at an astonishing CAGR of 28.4% in the course of the forecasted period (2019-2025) from US$ 977.5 million in 2018. Today, people are living in a world that is getting developed economically and socially, people’s lifestyles have changed completely. With the evolving modern lifestyles, the urban population of the world has grown rapidly from 751 million in 1950 to 4.2 billion in 2018. Henceforth, it has significantly impacted the consumption patterns of the people across the globe. Extensive infrastructural development, real estate development, increasing preference for cost efficiency and energy efficiency, paired with falling prices of solar inverters has tremendously accelerated that demand for solar microinverters across the globe. However, high cost of installation and repairing has remained a huge challenge for the solar microinverter customer.

Given the unstable market conditions generated on account of changing solar policies and various trade disputes, dynamic changes in prices and other uncertainties, the demand for solar PV has continued to increase and further around 100 GW of annual installations achieved in 2018. While in 2007, annual installations were just marked at 2 GW. Solar and other renewable sources continue to play a key role in decentralization as well as digitalization of the power system. Energy transition has become a prime agenda for nearly all the solar-based companies, government and institutions. Attracted by the growing opportunity and attractive returns, paired with pressure to increase the total energy generation from renewable sources, have influenced the companies to invest in the renewables industry. Solar energy is increasingly becoming competitive in contrast to other conventional sources of power generation. For instance, the industrial plan of the main Italian energy provider envisages investments in plants and machinery for the production of renewable energy is over Euro 8.3 billion in the three-year period 2018-2020. To add on, developing countries and large electric operators have also made significant investment plans for the next 15 years. It has been anticipated that world energy demand would grow by 58% by 2040 or 2% annually, and renewable sources are expected to represent approximately 72% of global total investments in the period, amounting to US$ 7.2 trillion, while 50% of which are expected to be used to install photovoltaic systems.

Against a roughly 80% reduction in costs of solar panels in 2018 in contrast to 2008 and simultaneous greater efficiency, photovoltaic is ranked as the cheapest energy source. Furthermore, the expectation of more than 60% reduction in the cost of solar energy by 2040, would further increase the overall demand for solar panels for energy generation. This would in-turn increase the demand for solar microinverter at global scale. Only 25% of the energy received from the sun is converted into energy to be fed into the grid leading to greater inverter efficiency. In addition to this, under different end users of solar micro inverter market, residential end-users occupied maximum share of 78% in 2018. Increasing demand for safety and reliability as well as rapid urbanization along with changing lifestyles, rising awareness about energy efficiency among the consumers has catalyzed the demand for solar microinverter among homeowners. The segment is anticipated to bring in earnings of US$  4,161.26 million by 2025. Furthermore, under different distribution channels direct sales channels was the most preferred purchasing channel among the consumers. Based on inverter types single-phase microinverter is projected to enjoy the swiftest expansion among the resident throughout the forecast period 2019-2025, accredited to its superior benefits in terms of no single point failure, increased efficiency, reliability and higher output. In terms of connectivity, On-grid or integrated solar systems captured maximum share in 2018.

Additionally, for better investigation and penetration of global solar microinverter, detailed analysis is conducted for major market including North America (US, Canada), Europe (United Kingdom, France, Netherlands, Germany, Italy, Belgium), Asia-Pacific (India, China, Australia, Japan) and Rest of world. In 2018, North America was the largest revenue-generating region in terms of value. The region generated revenue of US$ 485.4 million in 2018. Continued R&D, investments as well an increasing number of residential installations have lured most Americans to spur the adoption of solar microinverters in contrast to other central inverters and string inverters. However, changes in federal and state politics would help Europe and Asia-Pacific region to post positive growth opportunities for the global solar microinverter market during the forecast period. Some of the major companies profiled in the global solar microinverter market include SMA Solar Technology AG, AltEnergy Power Systems Inc, Northern Electric & Power Inc, Darfon Electronics Corp, Silicon Power, Sparq Systems, Solar Edge Technologies, Fimer SPA, Enphase Energy and GreenRays Enersol Pvt Ltd. These players consistently aim to focus on various product launches, innovations, energy-efficient products as well as mergers and acquisitions to enhance the installations of solar microinverter across the world thereby strengthening their market position which further offers them growth opportunities for geographic expansion in solar inverter landscape.

Global Solar Microinverter Market Segmentation

Market Insights, by Type

  • Single Phase
  • Three Phase

Market Insights, by Connectivity

  • Integrated
  • Stand Alone

Market Insights, by Distribution Channel

  • Direct Distribution Channel
  • Indirect Distribution Channel

Market Insight, by End Users

  • Residential End Users
  • Commercial End Users

Market Insight, by Region

  • North America Solar Microinverter Market
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Rest of North America
  • Europe Solar Micro Inverter Market
  • Germany
  • Italy
  • United Kingdom
  • Belgium
  • Netherlands
  • France
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia Pacific Solar Microinverter Market
  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • Australia
  • Rest of Asia-Pacific
  • Rest of World Solar Microinverter Market

Top Company Profiles

  • SMA Solar Technology AG
  • Altenergy Power System Inc
  • Northern Electric & Power Inc
  • Darfon Electronics Corp
  • Chilicon Power
  • Sparq Systems
  • Solar Edge Technologies
  • Fimer SPA
  • Enphase Energy
  • Green Rays Enersol Pvt Ltd

The Solar Microinverter market report can be customized to the country level or any other market segment. Besides this, UMI understands that you may have your own business need, hence we also provide fully customized solutions to our clients.

Table of Contents

1.1 Market Definition
1.2 Objective of the Study
1.3 Limitation
1.4 Stakeholders
1.5 Currency used in the Report
1.6 Scope of the Global Solar Microinverter Market Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OR ASSUMPTION
2.1 Research Methodology for Global Solar Microinverter Market Study
2.1.1 Main objective of the Global Solar Microinverter Market Study
3 INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4.1 Advantages of Microinverters:
5 MARKET OVERVIEW
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics – Market Trend & Drivers
5.2.1 Escalating Urbanization and Infrastructural Development
5.2.2 Accelerating Research and Development
5.2.3 Falling Costs
5.2.4 Safer and Reliable
5.3 Market Challenges
5.3.1 High Cost of Installation and Repairing
5.4 Market Opportunities
5.4.1 Power Optimizers – An Equivalent Competitor
6 DEMAND AND SUPPLY SIDE ANALYSIS
6.1 Demand Side Analysis
6.2 Supply Side Analysis
6.2.1 Product Launches
6.2.2 Major Strategic Alliances
6.2.3 Major Business Expansion and Investments
6.2.4 Mergers & Acquisitions
6.2.5 Key Facts on Solar Industry
6.2.6 Major Start Ups
7 LEGAL & REGULATORY FRAMEWORK
7.1 General Overview
7.2 Standardization
7.2.1 Safety International Standards of Inverters
7.2.1.1 IEC 62109 – Safety of power converters for use in photovoltaic power systems
7.2.1.2 IEC 62093 – Balance-of-system components for photovoltaic systems
7.2.2 United States Inverter Standards
7.2.2.1 UL 1741-Standard for Inverters, Converters, Controllers and Interconnection Systems Equipment for Use with Distributed Energy Resources
7.2.2.2 UL 62109-Standard for Safety of power converters for use in photovoltaic power systems – Part 1: General requirements
7.2.2.3 Regulatory Jurisdiction for Renewable Energy Grid Interconnections in the United States
7.2.2.3.1 US Federal Laws and Regulations on New Energy Grid Interconnections
7.2.2.3.2 California Inverter Standards
7.2.2.3.3 California Electrical Code
7.2.3 India Solar Industry Standards
7.2.3.1 Guidelines for Solar PV Inverters Approved in India
7.2.4 Australia Industry Standards Applicable to Micro-Inverters
7.2.4.1 Australian Standards relevant to Microinverter Installation and Maintenance
7.2.5 China Solar Industry Standards
7.2.6 Japan Solar Industry Standards
7.2.6.1 The New FIT Program
7.2.7 European Union Solar Industry Standards
7.2.7.1 National renewable energy action plans 2020
7.2.7.2 Guidelines under the Photovoltaics Industry
7.2.7.2.1 European Solar Test Installation
7.2.7.2.2 Contribution to Standards
8 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS
8.1 General Overview
8.1.1 Solar Value Chain Players
8.1.1.1 Diversification: Pure play versus Conglomerate
8.1.1.2 Vertical Integration
9 INDUSTRY ANALYSIS SOLAR MICROINVERTER
9.1 General Overview
9.1.1 Working Model of Solar Microinverter
9.1.2 Cost Analysis of Solar Microinverter
9.1.3 Installation Procedure of Solar Microinverter
10 SOLAR PROJECTS & CASE STUDIES UNDERTAKEN IN SOLAR INDUSTRY
10 General Overview
10 Projects Undertaken by Petra Systems
10 Case Studies
10.3.1 Case Study: Harvesting 36% Energy Boost with Tigo’s Retrofitted Optimization
10.3.1.1 Summary
10.3.2 China is addressing the limited roof space and shading challenges with TS4MLPE
10.3.2.1 Summary
10.3.3 10% Over PV Watts Projection
10.3.4 8% Side by Side Improvement
10.3.4.1 Summary
11 MARKET INSIGHTS BY MICROINVERTER TYPE
11 General Overview
11.1.1 Single Phase Microinverter
11.1.2 Three Phase Microinverter
12 MARKET INSIGHTS BY CONNECTIVITY
12 General Overview
12.1.1 Integrated Connectivity
12.1.2 Stand Alone Connectivity
13 MARKET INSIGHTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
13 General Overview
13.1.1 Direct Distribution Channel
13.1.2 Indirect Distribution Channel
14 MARKET INSIGHTS BY END-USERS
14 General Overview
14.1.1 Residential End-users
14.1.2 Commercial End-users
14.1.3 Government Incentives and Rebates: Solar incentives available to homeowners & businesses
14.1.3.1 Investment tax credit for solar
14.1.3.2 State tax credits
14.1.3.3 Cash rebates
14.1.3.4 Solar renewable energy certificates (SRECs)
14.1.3.5 Performance-based incentives (PBIs)
14.1.4 Other incentives for solar
14.1.4.1 Accelerated depreciation
14.1.4.2 Subsidized loans
14.1.4.3 Tax exemptions
15 MARKET INSIGHTS BY REGION
15 General Overview
15 North America Solar Microinverter Market (2018-2025)
15.2.1 North America Solar Microinverter Market, By Type
15.2.2 North America Solar Microinverter Market, By Connectivity
15.2.3 North America Solar Microinverter Market, By Distribution Channel
15.2.4 North America Solar Microinverter Market, By End Users
15.2.5 North America Solar Microinverter Market, By Country
15.2.5.1 United States Solar Microinverter Market (2018-2025)
15.2.5.1.1 US Solar Microinverter Market, By Type
15.2.5.1.2 US Solar Microinverter Market, By Connectivity
15.2.5.1.3 US Solar Microinverter Market, By Distribution Channel
15.2.5.1.4 US Solar Microinverter Market, By End-users
15.2.5.2 Canada Solar Microinverter Market (2018-2025)
15.2.5.3 Cost of Solar Power In Canada 2019
15.2.5.3.1 Canada Solar Microinverter Market, By Type
15.2.5.3.2 Canada Solar Microinverter Market, By Connectivity
15.2.5.3.3 Canada Solar Microinverter Market, By Distribution Channel
15.2.5.3.4 Canada Solar Microinverter Market, By End-users
15.2.5.4 Rest of North America Solar Microinverter Market (2018-2025)
15.2.5.4.1 Rest of NA Solar Microinverter Market, By Type
15.2.5.4.2 Rest of NA Solar Microinverter Market, By Connectivity
15.2.5.4.3 Rest of NA Solar Microinverter Market, By Distribution Channel
15.2.5.4.4 Rest of NA Solar Microinverter Market, By End-user
15 Europe Solar Microinverter Market Insights (2019-2025)
15.3.1 Top European Solar PV Markets Prospects
15.3.2 Europe Solar Microinverter Market, By Type
15.3.3 Europe Solar Microinverter Market, By Connectivity
15.3.4 Europe Solar Microinverter Market, By Distribution Channel
15.3.5 Europe Solar Microinverter Market, By End-users
15.3.6 Europe Solar Microinverter Market, By Country
15.3.6.1 Germany Solar Microinverter Market
15.3.6.2 Facts on German Solar Energy Demand
15.3.6.2.1 Germany Solar Microinverter Market, By Type
15.3.6.2.2 Germany Solar Microinverter Market, By Connectivity
15.3.6.2.3 Germany Solar Microinverter Market, By Distribution Channel
15.3.6.2.4 Germany Solar Microinverter Market, By End-Users
15.3.6.3 Italy Solar Microinverter Market (2019-2025)
15.3.6.3.1 Italy Solar Microinverter Market, By Type
15.3.6.3.2 Italy Solar Microinverter Market, By Connectivity
15.3.6.3.3 Italy Solar Microinverter Market, By Distribution Channel
15.3.6.3.4 Italy Solar Microinverter Market, By End-users
15.3.6.4 United Kingdom Solar Microinverter Market (2019-2025)
15.3.6.4.1 UK Solar Microinverter Market, By Type
15.3.6.4.2 UK Solar Microinverter Market, By Connectivity
15.3.6.4.3 UK Solar Microinverter Market, By Distribution Channel
15.3.6.4.4 UK Solar Microinverter Market, By End-users
15.3.6.5 Belgium Solar Microinverter Market (2019-2025)
15.3.6.5.1 Belgium Solar Microinverter Market, By Type
15.3.6.5.2 Belgium Solar Microinverter Market, By Connectivity
15.3.6.5.3 Belgium Solar Microinverter Market, By Distribution Channel
15.3.6.5.4 Belgium Solar Microinverter Market, By End-users
15.3.6.6 Netherlands Solar Microinverter Market (2019-2025)
15.3.6.6.1 Netherlands Solar Microinverter Market, By Type
15.3.6.6.2 Netherlands Solar Microinverter Market, By Connectivity
15.3.6.6.3 Netherlands Solar Microinverter Market, By Distribution Channel
15.3.6.6.4 Netherlands Solar Microinverter Market, By End-users
15.3.6.7 France Solar Microinverter Market (2019-2025)
15.3.6.7.1 France Solar Microinverter Market, By Type
15.3.6.7.2 France Solar Microinverter Market, By Connectivity
15.3.6.7.3 France Solar Microinverter Market, By Distribution Channel
15.3.6.7.4 France Solar Microinverter Market, By End-users
15.3.6.8 Rest of Europe Solar Microinverter Market (2019-2025)
15.3.6.8.1 Rest of Europe Solar Microinverter Market, By Type
15.3.6.8.2 Rest of Europe Solar Microinverter Market, By Connectivity
15.3.6.8.3 Rest of Europe Solar Microinverter Market, By Distribution Channel
15.3.6.8.4 Rest of Europe Solar Microinverter Market, By End-users
15 Asia Pacific Solar Inverter Market Insights (2019-2025)
15.4.1 Asia-Pacific Solar Microinverter Market, By Type
15.4.2 Asia-Pacific Solar Microinverter Market, By Connectivity
15.4.3 Asia-Pacific Solar Microinverter Market, By Distribution Channel
15.4.4 Asia-Pacific Solar Microinverter Market, By End-users
15.4.5 Asia-Pacific Solar Microinverter Market, By Country
15.4.5.1 China Solar Microinverter Market (2019-2025)
15.4.5.1.1 China Solar Microinverter Market, By Type
15.4.5.1.2 China Solar Microinverter Market, By Connectivity
15.4.5.1.3 China Solar Microinverter Market, By Distribution Channel
15.4.5.1.4 China Solar Microinverter Market, By End-users
15.4.5.2 India Solar Microinverter Market (2019-2025)
15.4.5.3 Facts on Renewable Energy India, 2018 (IBEF)
15.4.5.3.1 India Solar Microinverter Market, By Type
15.4.5.3.2 India Solar Microinverter Market, By Connectivity
15.4.5.3.3 India Solar Microinverter Market, By Distribution Channel
15.4.5.3.4 India Solar Microinverter Market, By End-users
15.4.5.4 Japan Solar Microinverter Market (2019-2025)
15.4.5.5 Overview of Japan Installed PV Capacity, 2018
15.4.5.5.1 Japan Solar Microinverter Market, By Type
15.4.5.5.2 Japan Solar Microinverter Market, By Connectivity
15.4.5.5.3 Japan Solar Microinverter Market, By Distribution Channel
15.4.5.5.4 Japan Solar Microinverter Market, By End-users
15.4.5.6 Australia Solar Microinverter Market (2019-2025)
15.4.5.6.1 Australia Solar Microinverter Market, By Type
15.4.5.6.2 Australia Solar Microinverter Market, By Connectivity
15.4.5.6.3 Australia Solar Microinverter Market, By Distribution Channel
15.4.5.6.4 Australia Solar Microinverter Market, By End-users
15.4.5.7 Rest of Asia Pacific Solar Microinverter Market (2019-2025)
15.4.5.7.1 Rest of APAC Solar Microinverter Market, By Type
15.4.5.7.2 Rest of APAC Solar Microinverter Market, By Connectivity
15.4.5.7.3 Rest of APAC Solar Microinverter Market, By Distribution Channel
15.4.5.7.4 Rest of APAC Solar Microinverter Market, By End-users
16 Rest of World Solar Microinverters Market Insights
15.5.1 Rest of World Solar Microinverter Market, By Type
15.5.2 Rest of World Solar Microinverter Market, By Connectivity
15.5.3 Rest of World Solar Microinverter Market, By Distribution Channel
15.5.4 Rest of World Solar Microinverter Market, By End-users
16 COMPETITIVE SCENARIO
16 Porter’s Five forces analysis
16.1.1 Bargaining power of Supplier
16.1.2 Bargaining power of Buyer
16.1.3 Industry Rivalry
16.1.4 Availability of Substitute
16.1.5 Threat of new Entrants
16 Competitive Landscape
16.2.1 Market Share of Key Players in Solar Microinverter Market, 2018
17 TOP COMPANY PROFILES
17 SMA Solar Technology AG
17.1.1 Key Facts
17.1.2 Business Description
17.1.3 Key Product/Services Offerings
17.1.4 SMA Mission and Vision
17.1.5 Best Solutions Offered by SMA
17.1.6 Growth Strategies Adopted by SMA
17.1.7 SWOT Analysis
17.1.8 SMA Key Financials
17.1.8.1 Revenue Split
17.1.8.2 Financial Overview of SMA
17.1.9 Recent Developments
17.1.9.1 Product Launches
17.1.9.2 Strategic Alliance (Partnerships)
17.1.9.3 Business Expansions
17 Altenergy Power System Inc.
17.2.1 Key Facts
17.2.2 Business Description
17.2.3 Geographical Presence of AP Systems
17.2.4 Key Product/Services Offerings
17.2.5 Growth Strategy
17.2.6 Global Partners of AP Systems
17.2.7 SWOT Analysis
17.2.8 Recent Developments
17.2.8.1 Product Launches
17.2.8.2 Partnership
17.2.8.3 Business Expansions and Investment
17 Northern Electric & Power Inc
17.3.1 Key Facts
17.3.2 Business Description
17.3.3 Key Product/Services Offerings
17.3.4 Northern Electric and Power Inc Certifications
17.3.5 Growth Strategies Adopted by Northern Electric and Power Inc
17.3.6 Key Financials
17.3.6.1 Financial Overview of Northern Electric and Power Inc
17.3.7 Recent Developments
17.3.7.1 Product Launches
17.3.7.2 Business Expansions
17 Darfon Electronics Corp.
17.4.1 Key Facts
17.4.2 Business Description
17.4.3 Key Product/Services Offerings
17.4.4 Growth Strategy
17.4.5 SWOT Analysis
17.4.6 Key Financials
17.4.6.1 Revenue Split
17.4.6.2 Financial Overview of Darfon
17.4.7 Recent Developments
17.4.7.1 Product Launches
18 Chilicon Power
17.5.1 Key Facts
17.5.2 Business Description
17.5.3 Key Product/Services Offerings
17.5.4 Chillicon Power Key Strengths
17.5.5 Recent Developments
17.5.5.1 Product Launches
17.5.5.2 Strategic Alliance
18 Sparq Systems
17.6.1 Key Facts
17.6.2 Business Description
17.6.3 Key Product/Services Offerings
17.6.4 SWOT Analysis
17.6.5 Recent Developments
17.6.5.1 Product Launches
17.6.5.2 Strategic Alliance (Partnerships)
17.6.5.3 Business Expansion (Investments)
18 Solar Edge Technologies
17.7.1 Key Facts
17.7.2 Business Description
17.7.3 Product segmentation of Solar Edge Technologies
17.7.4 Solar Edge Partner List
17.7.5 Solar Edge Technologies Growth Strategy
17.7.6 SWOT Analysis
17.7.7 Facts on Inverters Shipments
17.7.8 Key Financials
17.7.8.1 Revenue Split
17.7.8.2 Financial Overview of Solar Edge Technologies
17.7.9 Recent Developments
17.7.9.1 Product Launch
17.7.9.2 Strategic Alliances
17.7.9.3 Business Expansion
17.7.9.4 Merger & Acquisitions
18 Fimer SPA
17.8.1 Key Facts
17.8.2 Business Description
17.8.3 Geographical Presence of Firmer SPA
17.8.4 Brand Image of Firmer SPA
17.8.5 Key Insights
17.8.6 Key Product Offerings by Fimer SPA
17.8.7 Milestones Achieved
17.8.8 Fimer SPA Growth Strategy
17.8.9 Fimer SPA Key Strengths
17.8.10 SWOT Analysis
17.8.11 Key Financials
17.8.11.1 Revenue Split
17.8.11.2 Financial Overview of Fimer SPA
17.8.12 Recent Developments
17.8.12.1 Business Expansions & Investments
17.8.12.2 Partnership
17.8.12.3 Merger& Acquisitions
18 Enphase Energy Inc
17.9.1 Key Facts
17.9.2 Business Description
17.9.3 Key Product/Services Offerings
17.9.4 Energy Management Systems Offered by Enphase
17.9.5 Global Partners of Enphase Energy Inc
17.9.6 Milestones Achieved
17.9.7 Overview of Enphase Energy Inc
17.9.8 Enphase Energy Inc SWOT Analysis
17.9.9 Enphase Energy Inc Growth Strategy
17.9.10 Key Financials
17.9.10.1 Revenue Split
17.9.10.2 Financial Overview of Enphase Energy Inc
17.9.11 Recent Developments
17.9.11.1 Product Launches
17.9.11.2 Strategic Alliance
17.9.11.3 Business Expansions
17.9.11.4 Merger & Acquisitions
17.10 Green Rays Enersol Pvt Ltd
17.10.1 Key Facts
17.10.2 Business Description
17.10.3 Key Product/Service Offerings
17.10.3.1 Product Reach
17.10.4 Client Base of Green Rays
17.10.5 Green Rays, Mission & Vision

