Global Solar Microinverter Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 28.4% During the Forecast Period 2019-2025

The Global Solar Microinverter market is anticipated to reach the market valuation of US$ 5,604.6 million by 2025 expanding at an astonishing CAGR of 28.4% in the course of the forecasted period (2019-2025) from US$ 977.5 million in 2018. Today, people are living in a world that is getting developed economically and socially, people’s lifestyles have changed completely. With the evolving modern lifestyles, the urban population of the world has grown rapidly from 751 million in 1950 to 4.2 billion in 2018. Henceforth, it has significantly impacted the consumption patterns of the people across the globe. Extensive infrastructural development, real estate development, increasing preference for cost efficiency and energy efficiency, paired with falling prices of solar inverters has tremendously accelerated that demand for solar microinverters across the globe. However, high cost of installation and repairing has remained a huge challenge for the solar microinverter customer.
Given the unstable market conditions generated on account of changing solar policies and various trade disputes, dynamic changes in prices and other uncertainties, the demand for solar PV has continued to increase and further around 100 GW of annual installations achieved in 2018. While in 2007, annual installations were just marked at 2 GW. Solar and other renewable sources continue to play a key role in decentralization as well as digitalization of the power system. Energy transition has become a prime agenda for nearly all the solar-based companies, government and institutions. Attracted by the growing opportunity and attractive returns, paired with pressure to increase the total energy generation from renewable sources, have influenced the companies to invest in the renewables industry. Solar energy is increasingly becoming competitive in contrast to other conventional sources of power generation. For instance, the industrial plan of the main Italian energy provider envisages investments in plants and machinery for the production of renewable energy is over Euro 8.3 billion in the three-year period 2018-2020. To add on, developing countries and large electric operators have also made significant investment plans for the next 15 years. It has been anticipated that world energy demand would grow by 58% by 2040 or 2% annually, and renewable sources are expected to represent approximately 72% of global total investments in the period, amounting to US$ 7.2 trillion, while 50% of which are expected to be used to install photovoltaic systems.
Against a roughly 80% reduction in costs of solar panels in 2018 in contrast to 2008 and simultaneous greater efficiency, photovoltaic is ranked as the cheapest energy source. Furthermore, the expectation of more than 60% reduction in the cost of solar energy by 2040, would further increase the overall demand for solar panels for energy generation. This would in-turn increase the demand for solar microinverter at global scale. Only 25% of the energy received from the sun is converted into energy to be fed into the grid leading to greater inverter efficiency. In addition to this, under different end users of solar micro inverter market, residential end-users occupied maximum share of 78% in 2018. Increasing demand for safety and reliability as well as rapid urbanization along with changing lifestyles, rising awareness about energy efficiency among the consumers has catalyzed the demand for solar microinverter among homeowners. The segment is anticipated to bring in earnings of US$ 4,161.26 million by 2025. Furthermore, under different distribution channels direct sales channels was the most preferred purchasing channel among the consumers. Based on inverter types single-phase microinverter is projected to enjoy the swiftest expansion among the resident throughout the forecast period 2019-2025, accredited to its superior benefits in terms of no single point failure, increased efficiency, reliability and higher output. In terms of connectivity, On-grid or integrated solar systems captured maximum share in 2018.
Additionally, for better investigation and penetration of global solar microinverter, detailed analysis is conducted for major market including North America (US, Canada), Europe (United Kingdom, France, Netherlands, Germany, Italy, Belgium), Asia-Pacific (India, China, Australia, Japan) and Rest of world. In 2018, North America was the largest revenue-generating region in terms of value. The region generated revenue of US$ 485.4 million in 2018. Continued R&D, investments as well an increasing number of residential installations have lured most Americans to spur the adoption of solar microinverters in contrast to other central inverters and string inverters. However, changes in federal and state politics would help Europe and Asia-Pacific region to post positive growth opportunities for the global solar microinverter market during the forecast period. Some of the major companies profiled in the global solar microinverter market include SMA Solar Technology AG, AltEnergy Power Systems Inc, Northern Electric & Power Inc, Darfon Electronics Corp, Silicon Power, Sparq Systems, Solar Edge Technologies, Fimer SPA, Enphase Energy and GreenRays Enersol Pvt Ltd. These players consistently aim to focus on various product launches, innovations, energy-efficient products as well as mergers and acquisitions to enhance the installations of solar microinverter across the world thereby strengthening their market position which further offers them growth opportunities for geographic expansion in solar inverter landscape.
Global Solar Microinverter Market Segmentation
Market Insights, by Type
- Single Phase
- Three Phase
Market Insights, by Connectivity
- Integrated
- Stand Alone
Market Insights, by Distribution Channel
- Direct Distribution Channel
- Indirect Distribution Channel
Market Insight, by End Users
- Residential End Users
- Commercial End Users
Market Insight, by Region
- North America Solar Microinverter Market
- United States
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe Solar Micro Inverter Market
- Germany
- Italy
- United Kingdom
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific Solar Microinverter Market
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Rest of World Solar Microinverter Market
Top Company Profiles
- SMA Solar Technology AG
- Altenergy Power System Inc
- Northern Electric & Power Inc
- Darfon Electronics Corp
- Chilicon Power
- Sparq Systems
- Solar Edge Technologies
- Fimer SPA
- Enphase Energy
- Green Rays Enersol Pvt Ltd
The Solar Microinverter market report can be customized to the country level or any other market segment. Besides this, UMI understands that you may have your own business need, hence we also provide fully customized solutions to our clients.
Table of Contents
|1.1
|Market Definition
|1.2
|Objective of the Study
|1.3
|Limitation
|1.4
|Stakeholders
|1.5
|Currency used in the Report
|1.6
|Scope of the Global Solar Microinverter Market Study
|2
|RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OR ASSUMPTION
|2.1
|Research Methodology for Global Solar Microinverter Market Study
|2.1.1
|Main objective of the Global Solar Microinverter Market Study
|3
|INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
|4
|EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
|4.1
|Advantages of Microinverters:
|5
|MARKET OVERVIEW
|5.1
|Introduction
|5.2
|Market Dynamics – Market Trend & Drivers
|5.2.1
|Escalating Urbanization and Infrastructural Development
|5.2.2
|Accelerating Research and Development
|5.2.3
|Falling Costs
|5.2.4
|Safer and Reliable
|5.3
|Market Challenges
|5.3.1
|High Cost of Installation and Repairing
|5.4
|Market Opportunities
|5.4.1
|Power Optimizers – An Equivalent Competitor
|6
|DEMAND AND SUPPLY SIDE ANALYSIS
|6.1
|Demand Side Analysis
|6.2
|Supply Side Analysis
|6.2.1
|Product Launches
|6.2.2
|Major Strategic Alliances
|6.2.3
|Major Business Expansion and Investments
|6.2.4
|Mergers & Acquisitions
|6.2.5
|Key Facts on Solar Industry
|6.2.6
|Major Start Ups
|7
|LEGAL & REGULATORY FRAMEWORK
|7.1
|General Overview
|7.2
|Standardization
|7.2.1
|Safety International Standards of Inverters
|7.2.1.1
|IEC 62109 – Safety of power converters for use in photovoltaic power systems
|7.2.1.2
|IEC 62093 – Balance-of-system components for photovoltaic systems
|7.2.2
|United States Inverter Standards
|7.2.2.1
|UL 1741-Standard for Inverters, Converters, Controllers and Interconnection Systems Equipment for Use with Distributed Energy Resources
|7.2.2.2
|UL 62109-Standard for Safety of power converters for use in photovoltaic power systems – Part 1: General requirements
|7.2.2.3
|Regulatory Jurisdiction for Renewable Energy Grid Interconnections in the United States
|7.2.2.3.1
|US Federal Laws and Regulations on New Energy Grid Interconnections
|7.2.2.3.2
|California Inverter Standards
|7.2.2.3.3
|California Electrical Code
|7.2.3
|India Solar Industry Standards
|7.2.3.1
|Guidelines for Solar PV Inverters Approved in India
|7.2.4
|Australia Industry Standards Applicable to Micro-Inverters
|7.2.4.1
|Australian Standards relevant to Microinverter Installation and Maintenance
|7.2.5
|China Solar Industry Standards
|7.2.6
|Japan Solar Industry Standards
|7.2.6.1
|The New FIT Program
|7.2.7
|European Union Solar Industry Standards
|7.2.7.1
|National renewable energy action plans 2020
|7.2.7.2
|Guidelines under the Photovoltaics Industry
|7.2.7.2.1
|European Solar Test Installation
|7.2.7.2.2
|Contribution to Standards
|8
|VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS
|8.1
|General Overview
|8.1.1
|Solar Value Chain Players
|8.1.1.1
|Diversification: Pure play versus Conglomerate
|8.1.1.2
|Vertical Integration
|9
|INDUSTRY ANALYSIS SOLAR MICROINVERTER
|9.1
|General Overview
|9.1.1
|Working Model of Solar Microinverter
|9.1.2
|Cost Analysis of Solar Microinverter
|9.1.3
|Installation Procedure of Solar Microinverter
|10
|SOLAR PROJECTS & CASE STUDIES UNDERTAKEN IN SOLAR INDUSTRY
|10
|General Overview
|10
|Projects Undertaken by Petra Systems
|10
|Case Studies
|10.3.1
|Case Study: Harvesting 36% Energy Boost with Tigo’s Retrofitted Optimization
|10.3.1.1
|Summary
|10.3.2
|China is addressing the limited roof space and shading challenges with TS4MLPE
|10.3.2.1
|Summary
|10.3.3
|10% Over PV Watts Projection
|10.3.4
|8% Side by Side Improvement
|10.3.4.1
|Summary
|11
|MARKET INSIGHTS BY MICROINVERTER TYPE
|11
|General Overview
|11.1.1
|Single Phase Microinverter
|11.1.2
|Three Phase Microinverter
|12
|MARKET INSIGHTS BY CONNECTIVITY
|12
|General Overview
|12.1.1
|Integrated Connectivity
|12.1.2
|Stand Alone Connectivity
|13
|MARKET INSIGHTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
|13
|General Overview
|13.1.1
|Direct Distribution Channel
|13.1.2
|Indirect Distribution Channel
|14
|MARKET INSIGHTS BY END-USERS
|14
|General Overview
|14.1.1
|Residential End-users
|14.1.2
|Commercial End-users
|14.1.3
|Government Incentives and Rebates: Solar incentives available to homeowners & businesses
|14.1.3.1
|Investment tax credit for solar
|14.1.3.2
|State tax credits
|14.1.3.3
|Cash rebates
|14.1.3.4
|Solar renewable energy certificates (SRECs)
|14.1.3.5
|Performance-based incentives (PBIs)
|14.1.4
|Other incentives for solar
|14.1.4.1
|Accelerated depreciation
|14.1.4.2
|Subsidized loans
|14.1.4.3
|Tax exemptions
|15
|MARKET INSIGHTS BY REGION
|15
|General Overview
|15
|North America Solar Microinverter Market (2018-2025)
|15.2.1
|North America Solar Microinverter Market, By Type
|15.2.2
|North America Solar Microinverter Market, By Connectivity
|15.2.3
|North America Solar Microinverter Market, By Distribution Channel
|15.2.4
|North America Solar Microinverter Market, By End Users
|15.2.5
|North America Solar Microinverter Market, By Country
|15.2.5.1
|United States Solar Microinverter Market (2018-2025)
|15.2.5.1.1
|US Solar Microinverter Market, By Type
|15.2.5.1.2
|US Solar Microinverter Market, By Connectivity
|15.2.5.1.3
|US Solar Microinverter Market, By Distribution Channel
|15.2.5.1.4
|US Solar Microinverter Market, By End-users
|15.2.5.2
|Canada Solar Microinverter Market (2018-2025)
|15.2.5.3
|Cost of Solar Power In Canada 2019
|15.2.5.3.1
|Canada Solar Microinverter Market, By Type
|15.2.5.3.2
|Canada Solar Microinverter Market, By Connectivity
|15.2.5.3.3
|Canada Solar Microinverter Market, By Distribution Channel
|15.2.5.3.4
|Canada Solar Microinverter Market, By End-users
|15.2.5.4
|Rest of North America Solar Microinverter Market (2018-2025)
|15.2.5.4.1
|Rest of NA Solar Microinverter Market, By Type
|15.2.5.4.2
|Rest of NA Solar Microinverter Market, By Connectivity
|15.2.5.4.3
|Rest of NA Solar Microinverter Market, By Distribution Channel
|15.2.5.4.4
|Rest of NA Solar Microinverter Market, By End-user
|15
|Europe Solar Microinverter Market Insights (2019-2025)
|15.3.1
|Top European Solar PV Markets Prospects
|15.3.2
|Europe Solar Microinverter Market, By Type
|15.3.3
|Europe Solar Microinverter Market, By Connectivity
|15.3.4
|Europe Solar Microinverter Market, By Distribution Channel
|15.3.5
|Europe Solar Microinverter Market, By End-users
|15.3.6
|Europe Solar Microinverter Market, By Country
|15.3.6.1
|Germany Solar Microinverter Market
|15.3.6.2
|Facts on German Solar Energy Demand
|15.3.6.2.1
|Germany Solar Microinverter Market, By Type
|15.3.6.2.2
|Germany Solar Microinverter Market, By Connectivity
|15.3.6.2.3
|Germany Solar Microinverter Market, By Distribution Channel
|15.3.6.2.4
|Germany Solar Microinverter Market, By End-Users
|15.3.6.3
|Italy Solar Microinverter Market (2019-2025)
|15.3.6.3.1
|Italy Solar Microinverter Market, By Type
|15.3.6.3.2
|Italy Solar Microinverter Market, By Connectivity
|15.3.6.3.3
|Italy Solar Microinverter Market, By Distribution Channel
|15.3.6.3.4
|Italy Solar Microinverter Market, By End-users
|15.3.6.4
|United Kingdom Solar Microinverter Market (2019-2025)
|15.3.6.4.1
|UK Solar Microinverter Market, By Type
|15.3.6.4.2
|UK Solar Microinverter Market, By Connectivity
|15.3.6.4.3
|UK Solar Microinverter Market, By Distribution Channel
|15.3.6.4.4
|UK Solar Microinverter Market, By End-users
|15.3.6.5
|Belgium Solar Microinverter Market (2019-2025)
|15.3.6.5.1
|Belgium Solar Microinverter Market, By Type
|15.3.6.5.2
|Belgium Solar Microinverter Market, By Connectivity
|15.3.6.5.3
|Belgium Solar Microinverter Market, By Distribution Channel
|15.3.6.5.4
|Belgium Solar Microinverter Market, By End-users
|15.3.6.6
|Netherlands Solar Microinverter Market (2019-2025)
|15.3.6.6.1
|Netherlands Solar Microinverter Market, By Type
|15.3.6.6.2
|Netherlands Solar Microinverter Market, By Connectivity
|15.3.6.6.3
|Netherlands Solar Microinverter Market, By Distribution Channel
|15.3.6.6.4
|Netherlands Solar Microinverter Market, By End-users
|15.3.6.7
|France Solar Microinverter Market (2019-2025)
|15.3.6.7.1
|France Solar Microinverter Market, By Type
|15.3.6.7.2
|France Solar Microinverter Market, By Connectivity
|15.3.6.7.3
|France Solar Microinverter Market, By Distribution Channel
|15.3.6.7.4
|France Solar Microinverter Market, By End-users
|15.3.6.8
|Rest of Europe Solar Microinverter Market (2019-2025)
|15.3.6.8.1
|Rest of Europe Solar Microinverter Market, By Type
|15.3.6.8.2
|Rest of Europe Solar Microinverter Market, By Connectivity
|15.3.6.8.3
|Rest of Europe Solar Microinverter Market, By Distribution Channel
|15.3.6.8.4
|Rest of Europe Solar Microinverter Market, By End-users
|15
|Asia Pacific Solar Inverter Market Insights (2019-2025)
|15.4.1
|Asia-Pacific Solar Microinverter Market, By Type
|15.4.2
|Asia-Pacific Solar Microinverter Market, By Connectivity
|15.4.3
|Asia-Pacific Solar Microinverter Market, By Distribution Channel
|15.4.4
|Asia-Pacific Solar Microinverter Market, By End-users
|15.4.5
|Asia-Pacific Solar Microinverter Market, By Country
|15.4.5.1
|China Solar Microinverter Market (2019-2025)
|15.4.5.1.1
|China Solar Microinverter Market, By Type
|15.4.5.1.2
|China Solar Microinverter Market, By Connectivity
|15.4.5.1.3
|China Solar Microinverter Market, By Distribution Channel
|15.4.5.1.4
|China Solar Microinverter Market, By End-users
|15.4.5.2
|India Solar Microinverter Market (2019-2025)
|15.4.5.3
|Facts on Renewable Energy India, 2018 (IBEF)
|15.4.5.3.1
|India Solar Microinverter Market, By Type
|15.4.5.3.2
|India Solar Microinverter Market, By Connectivity
|15.4.5.3.3
|India Solar Microinverter Market, By Distribution Channel
|15.4.5.3.4
|India Solar Microinverter Market, By End-users
|15.4.5.4
|Japan Solar Microinverter Market (2019-2025)
|15.4.5.5
|Overview of Japan Installed PV Capacity, 2018
|15.4.5.5.1
|Japan Solar Microinverter Market, By Type
|15.4.5.5.2
|Japan Solar Microinverter Market, By Connectivity
|15.4.5.5.3
|Japan Solar Microinverter Market, By Distribution Channel
|15.4.5.5.4
|Japan Solar Microinverter Market, By End-users
|15.4.5.6
|Australia Solar Microinverter Market (2019-2025)
|15.4.5.6.1
|Australia Solar Microinverter Market, By Type
|15.4.5.6.2
|Australia Solar Microinverter Market, By Connectivity
|15.4.5.6.3
|Australia Solar Microinverter Market, By Distribution Channel
|15.4.5.6.4
|Australia Solar Microinverter Market, By End-users
|15.4.5.7
|Rest of Asia Pacific Solar Microinverter Market (2019-2025)
|15.4.5.7.1
|Rest of APAC Solar Microinverter Market, By Type
|15.4.5.7.2
|Rest of APAC Solar Microinverter Market, By Connectivity
|15.4.5.7.3
|Rest of APAC Solar Microinverter Market, By Distribution Channel
|15.4.5.7.4
|Rest of APAC Solar Microinverter Market, By End-users
|16
|Rest of World Solar Microinverters Market Insights
|15.5.1
|Rest of World Solar Microinverter Market, By Type
|15.5.2
|Rest of World Solar Microinverter Market, By Connectivity
|15.5.3
|Rest of World Solar Microinverter Market, By Distribution Channel
|15.5.4
|Rest of World Solar Microinverter Market, By End-users
|16
|COMPETITIVE SCENARIO
|16
|Porter’s Five forces analysis
|16.1.1
|Bargaining power of Supplier
|16.1.2
|Bargaining power of Buyer
|16.1.3
|Industry Rivalry
|16.1.4
|Availability of Substitute
|16.1.5
|Threat of new Entrants
|16
|Competitive Landscape
|16.2.1
|Market Share of Key Players in Solar Microinverter Market, 2018
|17
|TOP COMPANY PROFILES
|17
|SMA Solar Technology AG
|17.1.1
|Key Facts
|17.1.2
|Business Description
|17.1.3
|Key Product/Services Offerings
|17.1.4
|SMA Mission and Vision
|17.1.5
|Best Solutions Offered by SMA
|17.1.6
|Growth Strategies Adopted by SMA
|17.1.7
|SWOT Analysis
|17.1.8
|SMA Key Financials
|17.1.8.1
|Revenue Split
|17.1.8.2
|Financial Overview of SMA
|17.1.9
|Recent Developments
|17.1.9.1
|Product Launches
|17.1.9.2
|Strategic Alliance (Partnerships)
|17.1.9.3
|Business Expansions
|17
|Altenergy Power System Inc.
|17.2.1
|Key Facts
|17.2.2
|Business Description
|17.2.3
|Geographical Presence of AP Systems
|17.2.4
|Key Product/Services Offerings
|17.2.5
|Growth Strategy
|17.2.6
|Global Partners of AP Systems
|17.2.7
|SWOT Analysis
|17.2.8
|Recent Developments
|17.2.8.1
|Product Launches
|17.2.8.2
|Partnership
|17.2.8.3
|Business Expansions and Investment
|17
|Northern Electric & Power Inc
|17.3.1
|Key Facts
|17.3.2
|Business Description
|17.3.3
|Key Product/Services Offerings
|17.3.4
|Northern Electric and Power Inc Certifications
|17.3.5
|Growth Strategies Adopted by Northern Electric and Power Inc
|17.3.6
|Key Financials
|17.3.6.1
|Financial Overview of Northern Electric and Power Inc
|17.3.7
|Recent Developments
|17.3.7.1
|Product Launches
|17.3.7.2
|Business Expansions
|17
|Darfon Electronics Corp.
|17.4.1
|Key Facts
|17.4.2
|Business Description
|17.4.3
|Key Product/Services Offerings
|17.4.4
|Growth Strategy
|17.4.5
|SWOT Analysis
|17.4.6
|Key Financials
|17.4.6.1
|Revenue Split
|17.4.6.2
|Financial Overview of Darfon
|17.4.7
|Recent Developments
|17.4.7.1
|Product Launches
|18
|Chilicon Power
|17.5.1
|Key Facts
|17.5.2
|Business Description
|17.5.3
|Key Product/Services Offerings
|17.5.4
|Chillicon Power Key Strengths
|17.5.5
|Recent Developments
|17.5.5.1
|Product Launches
|17.5.5.2
|Strategic Alliance
|18
|Sparq Systems
|17.6.1
|Key Facts
|17.6.2
|Business Description
|17.6.3
|Key Product/Services Offerings
|17.6.4
|SWOT Analysis
|17.6.5
|Recent Developments
|17.6.5.1
|Product Launches
|17.6.5.2
|Strategic Alliance (Partnerships)
|17.6.5.3
|Business Expansion (Investments)
|18
|Solar Edge Technologies
|17.7.1
|Key Facts
|17.7.2
|Business Description
|17.7.3
|Product segmentation of Solar Edge Technologies
|17.7.4
|Solar Edge Partner List
|17.7.5
|Solar Edge Technologies Growth Strategy
|17.7.6
|SWOT Analysis
|17.7.7
|Facts on Inverters Shipments
|17.7.8
|Key Financials
|17.7.8.1
|Revenue Split
|17.7.8.2
|Financial Overview of Solar Edge Technologies
|17.7.9
|Recent Developments
|17.7.9.1
|Product Launch
|17.7.9.2
|Strategic Alliances
|17.7.9.3
|Business Expansion
|17.7.9.4
|Merger & Acquisitions
|18
|Fimer SPA
|17.8.1
|Key Facts
|17.8.2
|Business Description
|17.8.3
|Geographical Presence of Firmer SPA
|17.8.4
|Brand Image of Firmer SPA
|17.8.5
|Key Insights
|17.8.6
|Key Product Offerings by Fimer SPA
|17.8.7
|Milestones Achieved
|17.8.8
|Fimer SPA Growth Strategy
|17.8.9
|Fimer SPA Key Strengths
|17.8.10
|SWOT Analysis
|17.8.11
|Key Financials
|17.8.11.1
|Revenue Split
|17.8.11.2
|Financial Overview of Fimer SPA
|17.8.12
|Recent Developments
|17.8.12.1
|Business Expansions & Investments
|17.8.12.2
|Partnership
|17.8.12.3
|Merger& Acquisitions
|18
|Enphase Energy Inc
|17.9.1
|Key Facts
|17.9.2
|Business Description
|17.9.3
|Key Product/Services Offerings
|17.9.4
|Energy Management Systems Offered by Enphase
|17.9.5
|Global Partners of Enphase Energy Inc
|17.9.6
|Milestones Achieved
|17.9.7
|Overview of Enphase Energy Inc
|17.9.8
|Enphase Energy Inc SWOT Analysis
|17.9.9
|Enphase Energy Inc Growth Strategy
|17.9.10
|Key Financials
|17.9.10.1
|Revenue Split
|17.9.10.2
|Financial Overview of Enphase Energy Inc
|17.9.11
|Recent Developments
|17.9.11.1
|Product Launches
|17.9.11.2
|Strategic Alliance
|17.9.11.3
|Business Expansions
|17.9.11.4
|Merger & Acquisitions
|17.10
|Green Rays Enersol Pvt Ltd
|17.10.1
|Key Facts
|17.10.2
|Business Description
|17.10.3
|Key Product/Service Offerings
|17.10.3.1
|Product Reach
|17.10.4
|Client Base of Green Rays
|17.10.5
|Green Rays, Mission & Vision
