Categories
World

Child Presence Detection System Market Research Report (2019-2025) | Emphasis on Sensor Type (Pressure Sensor, Ultrasonic Sensor, Others)

Child Presence Detection System
Child Presence Detection System

The child presence Detection System market is anticipated to reach a market valuation of US$ 390.36 million by 2025 expanding at a CAGR of 34.24% in the course of the forecast period (2019-2025). The Child Presence Detection System market is dependent on the increasing concerns of deaths of infants and toddlers being left in cars either intentionally or unintentionally. Children and hot cars are a fatal combination. On average, 38 heatstroke-related deaths occur per year in the US alone. It has been found that the temperature in a parked car can rise to dangerous levels on even a mild day. A car can heat up 19 degrees in just 10 minutes. And cracking a window doesn’t help. Other experts found that even when it was just 61° F outside, the temperature inside a closed car could reach more than 105° F in just an hour, an extremely dangerous and potentially fatal level for a child. Research has shown that anyone can forget a small child in a car, especially parents who have a change in their routine or those who are under stress. Just as drivers often find themselves lost in thought and navigating on autopilot, often getting to their destination without remembering details of the trip or missing a turn to run an errand, distracted parents can forget a quiet child.

Request for Sample of the report browse through – https://univdatos.com/request_form/form/227

Heat-related brain injuries range from minor syndromes to life-threatening emergencies. Over the years, the number of children suffering from heat-related illnesses has significantly increased. The National Association of Medical Examiners defines heat stroke as exposure to high temperatures and reasonable exclusion of other causes of hyperthermia. Children may also suffer damage to the brain as a result of infection leading to hyperthermia in familial dysautonomia. According to the National Safety Council (NSC), more children died in hot cars in 2018 than any other year on record in the US, with 52 children dying from pediatric vehicular heatstroke. Further, heatstroke can happen even when it might not seem that hot outside, with heatstroke occurring when outside temperatures are just 57°F. This strikingly alarming situation calls for some system that can prevent the children from being stuck in hot cars.

For Regional/country-level analysis of the current and projected development in the vehicle child presence detection system technology browse through https://univdatos.com/report/child-presence-detection-system-market-current-analysis-and-forecast-2019-2025

With an increase in the number of cases of HOT car deaths in children, the governments are taking initiatives to make it a compulsion to have a child detection system in the vehicles. Though there are already many technologies existing for child presence detection, the parents are unwilling to adopt them. This is because parents think that this can never happen to them. But this can happen to anyone since in most cases parents did not leave the child knowingly, but it was a case of memory loss in parents due to reasons like a stressful day or a change in routine. Thus, when it will become mandated by law to have a child presence detection system in vehicles, the demand for the same will increase drastically. To overcome this situation, Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers and the Association of Global Automakers, trade groups representing General Motors, Ford, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Toyota and others announced to innovate by introducing a wide range of approaches to help parents and caregivers remember to check the back seat as they leave a vehicle. Italy government has made it illegal not to have an alarm in your child’s car seat. Italy this week passed a law that requires all cars to include an alarm to alert parents about children in the back seat, a more effective technology that safety advocates favor. Furthermore, post-2018, another major safety feature will become a requirement. Under a final rule issued this year by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, all new cars will be required to have rear-visibility technology.

Browse – Automotive Usage-Based Insurance Market: Current Analysis and Forecast (2020-2026)

Since the case of HOT car deaths have been occurring for more than a decade now, some demand for child presence detection systems has been witnessed in the past few years. Though the demand was not much but was enough to attract the attention of automakers to take some initiatives. Some of the major automakers already offer features aimed at reducing the likelihood that someone could accidentally leave a child unattended in a back seat. General Motors (Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC vehicles), Hyundai, Kia, and Nissan; have systems that can remind drivers that a rear door had been opened on a trip. A simple display in the gauge cluster, typically accompanied by a warning tone, encourages drivers to check the backseat. General Motors was an early mover, introduced what it calls Rear Seat Reminder in 2016 with the 2017 model-year GMC Acadia, and then adding it to a long list of other models for 2017 and 2018. Nissan North America added Rear Door Alert in 2017, starting with the 2018 Nissan Pathfinder. It plans to roll out the technology to all its four-door models by the 2022 model year.

Browse – Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market: Current Analysis and Forecast (2020-2026)

Currently, North America is the largest market of child presence detection systems. However, Europe and Asia-Pacific are expected to witness reasonable growth over the future course of time. Since, North America is one of the largest automotive manufacturing hubs in the world and victims of child deaths in HOT cars, the initiatives of making child presence detection system mandate are also being taken by them. The market of the system is directly dependent on the automotive market. Major players operating in the child presence detection market are General Motors, Ford Motor Company, Volkswagen AG, Toyota Motor Company Ltd., Hyundai Motors, Nissan Motors, Honda Motors, Robert Bosch, Autoliv Inc., Delphi Automotive, Continental AG, Kia Motors.

Child Presence Detection System Market Segmentation

Market Insights, by Sensor Type

  • Pressure Sensor
  • Ultrasonic Sensor
  • Others

Market Insights, by Sales Channel

  • OEM
  • After Market

Market Insights, by Vehicle Type

  • Sedan
  • SUV
  • Hatchback
  • Others

Market Insights, by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Rest of the World

Top Companies Profiled

  • General Motors
  • Ford Motor Company
  • Volkswagen AG
  • Toyota Motor Company Ltd.
  • Hyndai Motors
  • Nissan Motors
  • Honda Motors
  • Robert Bosch
  • Autoliv Inc.
  • Delphi Automotive
  • Continental AG
  • Kia Motors

The Child Presence Detection System market can be customized for different regions globally and at the country level as well. Besides this, UMI understands that you may have your own business need, hence we also provide fully customized solutions to clients.

Table of Contents

1.1 Market Definition
1.2 Objective of the Study
1.3 Limitation
1.4 Stakeholders
1.5 Currency used in the Report
1.6 Scope of the Child Presence Detection System Market Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2.1 Research Methodology for Child Presence Detection System Market Study
2.1.1 Main objective of the Child Presence Detection System Market Study
3 REGULATORY FRAMEWORK
3.1 General Overview
3.1.1 North America Regulatory Framework for Child Presence Detection System
3.1.2 Europe Regulatory Framework for Child Presence Detection System
4 INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
5 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
6 MARKET OVERVIEW
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Market Dynamics
6.2.1 Market Drivers
6.2.1.1 The vulnerability of Toddlers and Children to Heat Stroke
6.2.1.1.1 Hard Facts about Heatstroke
6.2.1.2 Significant Increase in The Number of Child deaths in Hot Vehicles
6.2.1.3 Growing Involvement of Government and Automakers
6.2.1.3.1 Major Steps Undertaken by Government and Automakers
6.2.2 Market Restraints
6.2.2.1 Presence of Existing Technologies on Child Presence detection System
6.2.3 Opportunity
6.2.3.1 A New Bill being Passed Making Child detection Protection System Mandate
6.2.3.2 Forgotten Baby Syndrome- Increasing Stress of Parents
7 SCIENCE BEHIND PARENTS LEAVING CHILD IN A CAR
7.1 General Overview
7.2 Memory systems of the brain compete
7.3 Change in routine, stress contribute to lapses
7.4 The Final Solution
7.5 Some Key Facts About Child Vehicular Deaths
8 KEY MARKET INDICATORS
8.1 General Overview
8.1.1 Demand and Supply Side Analysis
8.1.1.1 Demand Side Analysis
8.1.1.2 Supply Side Analysis
8.1.1.2.1 Top Product launches
8.1.1.2.2 Top Partnerships
8.1.1.2.3 Top Investments
8.1.1.2.4 Top Acquisition and Collaborations
8.1.2 Value Chain Analysis
8.1.2.1 Integrated supply chain management
8.1.2.2 Alignment with industry best practices
8.1.2.3 Adapting to changing regulatory and industry requirements
9 MARKET INSIGHTS, BY SENSOR TYPE
9.1 General Overview
9.1.1 Pressure Sensor
9.1.2 Ultrasonic Sensors
9.1.3 Other Sensors
10 MARKET INSIGHTS BY SALES CHANNEL
10.1 General Overview
10.1.1 OEMs
10.1.2 Aftermarket Sales
11 MARKET INSIGHTS BY VEHICLE TYPE
11.1 General Overview
11.1.1 Global Car Sales by Segment
11.1.2 Sedan Cars
11.1.3 Hatchback
11.1.4 SUV
11.1.5 Others
12 MARKET INSIGHTS BY REGION
12.1 General Overview
12.1.1 Global Car & LCV Sale by Region 2018
12.2 North America Child Presence Detection System Market (2018-2025)
12.2.1 North America Child Presence Detection System Market, by Sensor Type
12.2.2 North America Child Presence Detection System Market, by Sales Channel
12.2.3 North America Child Presence Detection System Market, by Vehicle Type
12.3 European Child Presence Detection System Market (2018-2025)
12.3.1 Some of the important facts associated with the industry are
12.3.2 Europe Child Presence Detection System Market, by Sensor Type
12.3.3 Europe Child Presence Detection System Market, by Sales Channel
12.3.4 Europe Child Presence Detection System Market, by Vehicle Type
12.4 Asia Pacific Child Presence Detection System Market (2018-2025)
12.4.1 Asia-Pacific Child Presence Detection System Market, by Sensor Type
12.4.2 Asia-Pacific Child Presence Detection System Market, by Sales Channel
12.4.3 Asia-Pacific Child Presence Detection System Market, by Vehicle Type
12.5 Rest of the World Child Presence Detection System Market (2018-2025)
12.5.1 ROW Child Presence Detection System Market, by Sensor Type
12.5.2 ROW Child Presence Detection System Market, by Sales Channel
12.5.3 ROW Child Presence Detection System Market, by Vehicle Type
13 COMPETITIVE SCENARIO
13.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.1.1 Bargaining power of Buyer
13.1.2 Bargaining Power of the Supplier
13.1.3 Threat of new entrants
13.1.4 Availability of Substitute
13.1.5 Industry Rivalry
13.2 Child Presence Detection System Market Share Analysis, 2018
14 TOP COMPANY PROFILES
14.1 General Motors
14.1.1 Key Facts
14.1.2 Business Description
14.1.3 Key Product/Services Offerings
14.1.4 Growth Strategy
14.1.5 SWOT Analysis
14.1.6 Key Financials
14.1.6.1 Revenue Split
14.1.6.2 Financial Overview of General Motors
14.1.7 Recent Developments
14.1.7.1 Product launches
14.1.7.2 Partnership
14.1.7.3 Business Expansion and Investment
14.2 Volkswagen
14.2.1 Key Facts
14.2.2 Business Description
14.2.3 Key Product/Services Offerings
14.2.4 Growth Strategy
14.2.5 Company’s Future Vision
14.2.6 SWOT Analysis
14.2.7 Key Financials
14.2.7.1 Revenue Split
14.2.7.2 Financial Overview of Volkswagen
14.2.8 Recent Developments
14.2.8.1 Product Launches
14.2.8.2 Partnerships
14.3 Toyota Motor Corporation
14.3.1 Key Facts
14.3.2 Business Description
14.3.3 Key Product/Services Offerings
14.3.4 Growth Strategy
14.3.5 SWOT Analysis
14.3.1 Key Financials
14.3.1.1 Revenue Split
14.3.1.2 Financial Overview of Toyota Motors
14.3.2 Recent Developments
14.3.2.1 Product launches
14.4 Hyundai Motor Corporation
14.4.1 Key Facts
14.4.2 Business Description
14.4.3 Key Product/Services Offerings
14.4.4 Growth Strategy
14.4.5 SWOT Analysis
14.4.6 Key Financials
14.4.6.1 Revenue Split, by Region and Segment
14.4.6.2 Financial Overview of Hyundai Motor Corporation
14.4.7 Recent Developments
14.4.7.1 Product Launches
14.4.7.2 Business Expansion and Investment
14.5 Nissan Motors Co.
14.5.1 Key Facts
14.5.2 Business Description
14.5.3 Key Product/Services Offerings
14.5.4 Growth Strategy
14.5.1 Nissan Motor Corporation- Path to 2022
14.5.2 SWOT Analysis
14.5.1 Key Financials
14.5.2 Recent Developments
14.5.2.1 Business Expansion
14.6 Autoliv
14.6.1 Key Facts
14.6.2 Business Description
14.6.3 Key Product/Services Offerings
14.6.4 Growth Strategy
14.6.1 Autoliv Market Overview
14.6.1.1 Autoliv Market and Competition
14.6.1.2 Autoliv Light Vehicle Production (LVP)
14.6.1.1 Autoliv Content per vehicle (CPV)
14.6.2 SWOT Analysis
14.6.3 Key Financials
14.6.3.1 Revenue Split, by Region and Segment
14.6.3.2 Financial Overview of AutoLiv
14.6.4 Recent Developments
14.6.4.1 Product Launches
14.6.4.1 Partnership
14.6.4.2 Business Expansion and Investment
14.7 Kia Motors
14.7.1 Key Facts
14.7.2 Business Description
14.7.3 Key Product/Services Offerings
14.7.4 Growth Strategy
14.7.5 SWOT Analysis
14.7.6 Key Financials (2018-2019)
14.7.6.1 Revenue Split, by Region and Segment
14.7.7 Recent Developments
14.7.7.1 Product Launches
14.7.7.2 Partnership
14.8 Continental AG
14.8.1 Key Facts
14.8.1 Business Description
14.8.2 Key Product/Services Offerings
14.8.3 Growth Strategy
14.8.4 SWOT Analysis
14.8.1 Key Financial
14.8.1.1 Revenue Split
14.8.1.2 Financial Overview of Continental AG
14.8.2 Recent Developments
14.8.2.1 Product Launch
14.8.2.2 Partnership
14.9 Ford Motor Company
14.9.1 Key Facts
14.9.2 Business Description
14.9.3 Product/Services Offerings
14.9.4 Growth Strategy
14.9.5 SWOT Analysis
14.9.6 Key Financials (2014-2018)
14.9.6.1 Revenue Split
14.9.6.2 Financial Overview of Ford Motor Company
14.9.7 Recent Developments
14.9.7.1 Partnership
14.9.7.2 Mergers and Acquisition
14.10 Honda Motor Company
14.10.1 Key Facts
14.10.2 Business Description
14.10.3 Key Product/Services Offerings
14.10.4 Growth Strategy
14.10.5 SWOT Analysis
14.10.1 Key Financials (2014-2018)
14.10.1.1 Revenue Split
14.10.1.2 Financial Overview of Honda Motors
14.10.2 Recent Developments
14.10.2.1 Partnerships
14.10.2.1 Business Expansion and Investments
14.10.2.1 Merger and Acquisition
14.1 Robert Bosch GmbH
14.11.1 Key Facts
14.11.2 Business Description
14.11.2.1 Highlights of 2018 Business Year
14.11.3 Product/Services Offerings
14.11.3.1 Robert Bosch Milestones Achieved
14.11.4 Growth Strategy
14.11.5 SWOT Analysis
14.11.6 Key Financials
14.11.6.1 Revenue Split
14.11.6.2 Financial Overview of Robert Bosch
14.11.7 Recent developments
14.11.7.1 Product Launches
14.11.7.2 Strategic Alliance
14.11.7.3 Business Expansion
14.11.7.1 Merger and Acquisition
14.1 Delphi Automotive Plc
14.12.1 Key Facts
14.12.2 Business Description
14.12.3 Key Product/Services Offerings
14.12.4 Growth Strategy
14.12.5 SWOT Analysis
14.12.6 Key Financials
14.12.6.1 Revenue Split
14.12.7 Recent developments
14.12.7.1 Product Launch
14.12.7.2 Business Expansion and Investments

About Us:

UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI), is a passionate market research firm and a subsidiary of Universal Data Solutions. Rigorous secondary and primary research on the market is our USP, hence information presented in our reports is based on facts and realistic assumptions. We have worked with 200+ global clients, including some of the fortune 500 companies. Our clientele praises us for quality of insights, In-depth analysis, custom research abilities and detailed market segmentation.

Contact us:

UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI)

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://univdatos.com

Ph: +91 7838604911

https://bisouv.com/

By pawnendra

UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI) is a rapidly emerging market research firm that offers the most relevant and effective research solutions. With our unique approach to gathering valuable data and using actionable insights, we help our clients develop winning market strategies, so they can explore market-entry and growth opportunities to drive smart decisions.