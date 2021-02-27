Child Presence Detection System Market Research Report (2019-2025) | Emphasis on Sensor Type (Pressure Sensor, Ultrasonic Sensor, Others)

The child presence Detection System market is anticipated to reach a market valuation of US$ 390.36 million by 2025 expanding at a CAGR of 34.24% in the course of the forecast period (2019-2025). The Child Presence Detection System market is dependent on the increasing concerns of deaths of infants and toddlers being left in cars either intentionally or unintentionally. Children and hot cars are a fatal combination. On average, 38 heatstroke-related deaths occur per year in the US alone. It has been found that the temperature in a parked car can rise to dangerous levels on even a mild day. A car can heat up 19 degrees in just 10 minutes. And cracking a window doesn’t help. Other experts found that even when it was just 61° F outside, the temperature inside a closed car could reach more than 105° F in just an hour, an extremely dangerous and potentially fatal level for a child. Research has shown that anyone can forget a small child in a car, especially parents who have a change in their routine or those who are under stress. Just as drivers often find themselves lost in thought and navigating on autopilot, often getting to their destination without remembering details of the trip or missing a turn to run an errand, distracted parents can forget a quiet child.
Request for Sample of the report browse through – https://univdatos.com/request_form/form/227
Heat-related brain injuries range from minor syndromes to life-threatening emergencies. Over the years, the number of children suffering from heat-related illnesses has significantly increased. The National Association of Medical Examiners defines heat stroke as exposure to high temperatures and reasonable exclusion of other causes of hyperthermia. Children may also suffer damage to the brain as a result of infection leading to hyperthermia in familial dysautonomia. According to the National Safety Council (NSC), more children died in hot cars in 2018 than any other year on record in the US, with 52 children dying from pediatric vehicular heatstroke. Further, heatstroke can happen even when it might not seem that hot outside, with heatstroke occurring when outside temperatures are just 57°F. This strikingly alarming situation calls for some system that can prevent the children from being stuck in hot cars.
For Regional/country-level analysis of the current and projected development in the vehicle child presence detection system technology browse through https://univdatos.com/report/child-presence-detection-system-market-current-analysis-and-forecast-2019-2025
With an increase in the number of cases of HOT car deaths in children, the governments are taking initiatives to make it a compulsion to have a child detection system in the vehicles. Though there are already many technologies existing for child presence detection, the parents are unwilling to adopt them. This is because parents think that this can never happen to them. But this can happen to anyone since in most cases parents did not leave the child knowingly, but it was a case of memory loss in parents due to reasons like a stressful day or a change in routine. Thus, when it will become mandated by law to have a child presence detection system in vehicles, the demand for the same will increase drastically. To overcome this situation, Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers and the Association of Global Automakers, trade groups representing General Motors, Ford, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Toyota and others announced to innovate by introducing a wide range of approaches to help parents and caregivers remember to check the back seat as they leave a vehicle. Italy government has made it illegal not to have an alarm in your child’s car seat. Italy this week passed a law that requires all cars to include an alarm to alert parents about children in the back seat, a more effective technology that safety advocates favor. Furthermore, post-2018, another major safety feature will become a requirement. Under a final rule issued this year by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, all new cars will be required to have rear-visibility technology.
Browse – Automotive Usage-Based Insurance Market: Current Analysis and Forecast (2020-2026)
Since the case of HOT car deaths have been occurring for more than a decade now, some demand for child presence detection systems has been witnessed in the past few years. Though the demand was not much but was enough to attract the attention of automakers to take some initiatives. Some of the major automakers already offer features aimed at reducing the likelihood that someone could accidentally leave a child unattended in a back seat. General Motors (Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC vehicles), Hyundai, Kia, and Nissan; have systems that can remind drivers that a rear door had been opened on a trip. A simple display in the gauge cluster, typically accompanied by a warning tone, encourages drivers to check the backseat. General Motors was an early mover, introduced what it calls Rear Seat Reminder in 2016 with the 2017 model-year GMC Acadia, and then adding it to a long list of other models for 2017 and 2018. Nissan North America added Rear Door Alert in 2017, starting with the 2018 Nissan Pathfinder. It plans to roll out the technology to all its four-door models by the 2022 model year.
Browse – Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market: Current Analysis and Forecast (2020-2026)
Currently, North America is the largest market of child presence detection systems. However, Europe and Asia-Pacific are expected to witness reasonable growth over the future course of time. Since, North America is one of the largest automotive manufacturing hubs in the world and victims of child deaths in HOT cars, the initiatives of making child presence detection system mandate are also being taken by them. The market of the system is directly dependent on the automotive market. Major players operating in the child presence detection market are General Motors, Ford Motor Company, Volkswagen AG, Toyota Motor Company Ltd., Hyundai Motors, Nissan Motors, Honda Motors, Robert Bosch, Autoliv Inc., Delphi Automotive, Continental AG, Kia Motors.
Child Presence Detection System Market Segmentation
Market Insights, by Sensor Type
- Pressure Sensor
- Ultrasonic Sensor
- Others
Market Insights, by Sales Channel
- OEM
- After Market
Market Insights, by Vehicle Type
- Sedan
- SUV
- Hatchback
- Others
Market Insights, by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Top Companies Profiled
- General Motors
- Ford Motor Company
- Volkswagen AG
- Toyota Motor Company Ltd.
- Hyndai Motors
- Nissan Motors
- Honda Motors
- Robert Bosch
- Autoliv Inc.
- Delphi Automotive
- Continental AG
- Kia Motors
The Child Presence Detection System market can be customized for different regions globally and at the country level as well. Besides this, UMI understands that you may have your own business need, hence we also provide fully customized solutions to clients.
Table of Contents
|1.1
|Market Definition
|1.2
|Objective of the Study
|1.3
|Limitation
|1.4
|Stakeholders
|1.5
|Currency used in the Report
|1.6
|Scope of the Child Presence Detection System Market Study
|2
|RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
|2.1
|Research Methodology for Child Presence Detection System Market Study
|2.1.1
|Main objective of the Child Presence Detection System Market Study
|3
|REGULATORY FRAMEWORK
|3.1
|General Overview
|3.1.1
|North America Regulatory Framework for Child Presence Detection System
|3.1.2
|Europe Regulatory Framework for Child Presence Detection System
|4
|INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
|5
|EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
|6
|MARKET OVERVIEW
|6.1
|Introduction
|6.2
|Market Dynamics
|6.2.1
|Market Drivers
|6.2.1.1
|The vulnerability of Toddlers and Children to Heat Stroke
|6.2.1.1.1
|Hard Facts about Heatstroke
|6.2.1.2
|Significant Increase in The Number of Child deaths in Hot Vehicles
|6.2.1.3
|Growing Involvement of Government and Automakers
|6.2.1.3.1
|Major Steps Undertaken by Government and Automakers
|6.2.2
|Market Restraints
|6.2.2.1
|Presence of Existing Technologies on Child Presence detection System
|6.2.3
|Opportunity
|6.2.3.1
|A New Bill being Passed Making Child detection Protection System Mandate
|6.2.3.2
|Forgotten Baby Syndrome- Increasing Stress of Parents
|7
|SCIENCE BEHIND PARENTS LEAVING CHILD IN A CAR
|7.1
|General Overview
|7.2
|Memory systems of the brain compete
|7.3
|Change in routine, stress contribute to lapses
|7.4
|The Final Solution
|7.5
|Some Key Facts About Child Vehicular Deaths
|8
|KEY MARKET INDICATORS
|8.1
|General Overview
|8.1.1
|Demand and Supply Side Analysis
|8.1.1.1
|Demand Side Analysis
|8.1.1.2
|Supply Side Analysis
|8.1.1.2.1
|Top Product launches
|8.1.1.2.2
|Top Partnerships
|8.1.1.2.3
|Top Investments
|8.1.1.2.4
|Top Acquisition and Collaborations
|8.1.2
|Value Chain Analysis
|8.1.2.1
|Integrated supply chain management
|8.1.2.2
|Alignment with industry best practices
|8.1.2.3
|Adapting to changing regulatory and industry requirements
|9
|MARKET INSIGHTS, BY SENSOR TYPE
|9.1
|General Overview
|9.1.1
|Pressure Sensor
|9.1.2
|Ultrasonic Sensors
|9.1.3
|Other Sensors
|10
|MARKET INSIGHTS BY SALES CHANNEL
|10.1
|General Overview
|10.1.1
|OEMs
|10.1.2
|Aftermarket Sales
|11
|MARKET INSIGHTS BY VEHICLE TYPE
|11.1
|General Overview
|11.1.1
|Global Car Sales by Segment
|11.1.2
|Sedan Cars
|11.1.3
|Hatchback
|11.1.4
|SUV
|11.1.5
|Others
|12
|MARKET INSIGHTS BY REGION
|12.1
|General Overview
|12.1.1
|Global Car & LCV Sale by Region 2018
|12.2
|North America Child Presence Detection System Market (2018-2025)
|12.2.1
|North America Child Presence Detection System Market, by Sensor Type
|12.2.2
|North America Child Presence Detection System Market, by Sales Channel
|12.2.3
|North America Child Presence Detection System Market, by Vehicle Type
|12.3
|European Child Presence Detection System Market (2018-2025)
|12.3.1
|Some of the important facts associated with the industry are
|12.3.2
|Europe Child Presence Detection System Market, by Sensor Type
|12.3.3
|Europe Child Presence Detection System Market, by Sales Channel
|12.3.4
|Europe Child Presence Detection System Market, by Vehicle Type
|12.4
|Asia Pacific Child Presence Detection System Market (2018-2025)
|12.4.1
|Asia-Pacific Child Presence Detection System Market, by Sensor Type
|12.4.2
|Asia-Pacific Child Presence Detection System Market, by Sales Channel
|12.4.3
|Asia-Pacific Child Presence Detection System Market, by Vehicle Type
|12.5
|Rest of the World Child Presence Detection System Market (2018-2025)
|12.5.1
|ROW Child Presence Detection System Market, by Sensor Type
|12.5.2
|ROW Child Presence Detection System Market, by Sales Channel
|12.5.3
|ROW Child Presence Detection System Market, by Vehicle Type
|13
|COMPETITIVE SCENARIO
|13.1
|Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
|13.1.1
|Bargaining power of Buyer
|13.1.2
|Bargaining Power of the Supplier
|13.1.3
|Threat of new entrants
|13.1.4
|Availability of Substitute
|13.1.5
|Industry Rivalry
|13.2
|Child Presence Detection System Market Share Analysis, 2018
|14
|TOP COMPANY PROFILES
|14.1
|General Motors
|14.1.1
|Key Facts
|14.1.2
|Business Description
|14.1.3
|Key Product/Services Offerings
|14.1.4
|Growth Strategy
|14.1.5
|SWOT Analysis
|14.1.6
|Key Financials
|14.1.6.1
|Revenue Split
|14.1.6.2
|Financial Overview of General Motors
|14.1.7
|Recent Developments
|14.1.7.1
|Product launches
|14.1.7.2
|Partnership
|14.1.7.3
|Business Expansion and Investment
|14.2
|Volkswagen
|14.2.1
|Key Facts
|14.2.2
|Business Description
|14.2.3
|Key Product/Services Offerings
|14.2.4
|Growth Strategy
|14.2.5
|Company’s Future Vision
|14.2.6
|SWOT Analysis
|14.2.7
|Key Financials
|14.2.7.1
|Revenue Split
|14.2.7.2
|Financial Overview of Volkswagen
|14.2.8
|Recent Developments
|14.2.8.1
|Product Launches
|14.2.8.2
|Partnerships
|14.3
|Toyota Motor Corporation
|14.3.1
|Key Facts
|14.3.2
|Business Description
|14.3.3
|Key Product/Services Offerings
|14.3.4
|Growth Strategy
|14.3.5
|SWOT Analysis
|14.3.1
|Key Financials
|14.3.1.1
|Revenue Split
|14.3.1.2
|Financial Overview of Toyota Motors
|14.3.2
|Recent Developments
|14.3.2.1
|Product launches
|14.4
|Hyundai Motor Corporation
|14.4.1
|Key Facts
|14.4.2
|Business Description
|14.4.3
|Key Product/Services Offerings
|14.4.4
|Growth Strategy
|14.4.5
|SWOT Analysis
|14.4.6
|Key Financials
|14.4.6.1
|Revenue Split, by Region and Segment
|14.4.6.2
|Financial Overview of Hyundai Motor Corporation
|14.4.7
|Recent Developments
|14.4.7.1
|Product Launches
|14.4.7.2
|Business Expansion and Investment
|14.5
|Nissan Motors Co.
|14.5.1
|Key Facts
|14.5.2
|Business Description
|14.5.3
|Key Product/Services Offerings
|14.5.4
|Growth Strategy
|14.5.1
|Nissan Motor Corporation- Path to 2022
|14.5.2
|SWOT Analysis
|14.5.1
|Key Financials
|14.5.2
|Recent Developments
|14.5.2.1
|Business Expansion
|14.6
|Autoliv
|14.6.1
|Key Facts
|14.6.2
|Business Description
|14.6.3
|Key Product/Services Offerings
|14.6.4
|Growth Strategy
|14.6.1
|Autoliv Market Overview
|14.6.1.1
|Autoliv Market and Competition
|14.6.1.2
|Autoliv Light Vehicle Production (LVP)
|14.6.1.1
|Autoliv Content per vehicle (CPV)
|14.6.2
|SWOT Analysis
|14.6.3
|Key Financials
|14.6.3.1
|Revenue Split, by Region and Segment
|14.6.3.2
|Financial Overview of AutoLiv
|14.6.4
|Recent Developments
|14.6.4.1
|Product Launches
|14.6.4.1
|Partnership
|14.6.4.2
|Business Expansion and Investment
|14.7
|Kia Motors
|14.7.1
|Key Facts
|14.7.2
|Business Description
|14.7.3
|Key Product/Services Offerings
|14.7.4
|Growth Strategy
|14.7.5
|SWOT Analysis
|14.7.6
|Key Financials (2018-2019)
|14.7.6.1
|Revenue Split, by Region and Segment
|14.7.7
|Recent Developments
|14.7.7.1
|Product Launches
|14.7.7.2
|Partnership
|14.8
|Continental AG
|14.8.1
|Key Facts
|14.8.1
|Business Description
|14.8.2
|Key Product/Services Offerings
|14.8.3
|Growth Strategy
|14.8.4
|SWOT Analysis
|14.8.1
|Key Financial
|14.8.1.1
|Revenue Split
|14.8.1.2
|Financial Overview of Continental AG
|14.8.2
|Recent Developments
|14.8.2.1
|Product Launch
|14.8.2.2
|Partnership
|14.9
|Ford Motor Company
|14.9.1
|Key Facts
|14.9.2
|Business Description
|14.9.3
|Product/Services Offerings
|14.9.4
|Growth Strategy
|14.9.5
|SWOT Analysis
|14.9.6
|Key Financials (2014-2018)
|14.9.6.1
|Revenue Split
|14.9.6.2
|Financial Overview of Ford Motor Company
|14.9.7
|Recent Developments
|14.9.7.1
|Partnership
|14.9.7.2
|Mergers and Acquisition
|14.10
|Honda Motor Company
|14.10.1
|Key Facts
|14.10.2
|Business Description
|14.10.3
|Key Product/Services Offerings
|14.10.4
|Growth Strategy
|14.10.5
|SWOT Analysis
|14.10.1
|Key Financials (2014-2018)
|14.10.1.1
|Revenue Split
|14.10.1.2
|Financial Overview of Honda Motors
|14.10.2
|Recent Developments
|14.10.2.1
|Partnerships
|14.10.2.1
|Business Expansion and Investments
|14.10.2.1
|Merger and Acquisition
|14.1
|Robert Bosch GmbH
|14.11.1
|Key Facts
|14.11.2
|Business Description
|14.11.2.1
|Highlights of 2018 Business Year
|14.11.3
|Product/Services Offerings
|14.11.3.1
|Robert Bosch Milestones Achieved
|14.11.4
|Growth Strategy
|14.11.5
|SWOT Analysis
|14.11.6
|Key Financials
|14.11.6.1
|Revenue Split
|14.11.6.2
|Financial Overview of Robert Bosch
|14.11.7
|Recent developments
|14.11.7.1
|Product Launches
|14.11.7.2
|Strategic Alliance
|14.11.7.3
|Business Expansion
|14.11.7.1
|Merger and Acquisition
|14.1
|Delphi Automotive Plc
|14.12.1
|Key Facts
|14.12.2
|Business Description
|14.12.3
|Key Product/Services Offerings
|14.12.4
|Growth Strategy
|14.12.5
|SWOT Analysis
|14.12.6
|Key Financials
|14.12.6.1
|Revenue Split
|14.12.7
|Recent developments
|14.12.7.1
|Product Launch
|14.12.7.2
|Business Expansion and Investments
About Us:
UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI), is a passionate market research firm and a subsidiary of Universal Data Solutions. Rigorous secondary and primary research on the market is our USP, hence information presented in our reports is based on facts and realistic assumptions. We have worked with 200+ global clients, including some of the fortune 500 companies. Our clientele praises us for quality of insights, In-depth analysis, custom research abilities and detailed market segmentation.
Contact us:
UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI)
Email: [email protected]
Ph: +91 7838604911https://bisouv.com/