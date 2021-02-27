Child Presence Detection System Market Research Report (2019-2025) | Emphasis on Sensor Type (Pressure Sensor, Ultrasonic Sensor, Others)

The child presence Detection System market is anticipated to reach a market valuation of US$ 390.36 million by 2025 expanding at a CAGR of 34.24% in the course of the forecast period (2019-2025). The Child Presence Detection System market is dependent on the increasing concerns of deaths of infants and toddlers being left in cars either intentionally or unintentionally. Children and hot cars are a fatal combination. On average, 38 heatstroke-related deaths occur per year in the US alone. It has been found that the temperature in a parked car can rise to dangerous levels on even a mild day. A car can heat up 19 degrees in just 10 minutes. And cracking a window doesn’t help. Other experts found that even when it was just 61° F outside, the temperature inside a closed car could reach more than 105° F in just an hour, an extremely dangerous and potentially fatal level for a child. Research has shown that anyone can forget a small child in a car, especially parents who have a change in their routine or those who are under stress. Just as drivers often find themselves lost in thought and navigating on autopilot, often getting to their destination without remembering details of the trip or missing a turn to run an errand, distracted parents can forget a quiet child.

Request for Sample of the report browse through – https://univdatos.com/request_form/form/227

Heat-related brain injuries range from minor syndromes to life-threatening emergencies. Over the years, the number of children suffering from heat-related illnesses has significantly increased. The National Association of Medical Examiners defines heat stroke as exposure to high temperatures and reasonable exclusion of other causes of hyperthermia. Children may also suffer damage to the brain as a result of infection leading to hyperthermia in familial dysautonomia. According to the National Safety Council (NSC), more children died in hot cars in 2018 than any other year on record in the US, with 52 children dying from pediatric vehicular heatstroke. Further, heatstroke can happen even when it might not seem that hot outside, with heatstroke occurring when outside temperatures are just 57°F. This strikingly alarming situation calls for some system that can prevent the children from being stuck in hot cars.

For Regional/country-level analysis of the current and projected development in the vehicle child presence detection system technology browse through https://univdatos.com/report/child-presence-detection-system-market-current-analysis-and-forecast-2019-2025

With an increase in the number of cases of HOT car deaths in children, the governments are taking initiatives to make it a compulsion to have a child detection system in the vehicles. Though there are already many technologies existing for child presence detection, the parents are unwilling to adopt them. This is because parents think that this can never happen to them. But this can happen to anyone since in most cases parents did not leave the child knowingly, but it was a case of memory loss in parents due to reasons like a stressful day or a change in routine. Thus, when it will become mandated by law to have a child presence detection system in vehicles, the demand for the same will increase drastically. To overcome this situation, Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers and the Association of Global Automakers, trade groups representing General Motors, Ford, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Toyota and others announced to innovate by introducing a wide range of approaches to help parents and caregivers remember to check the back seat as they leave a vehicle. Italy government has made it illegal not to have an alarm in your child’s car seat. Italy this week passed a law that requires all cars to include an alarm to alert parents about children in the back seat, a more effective technology that safety advocates favor. Furthermore, post-2018, another major safety feature will become a requirement. Under a final rule issued this year by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, all new cars will be required to have rear-visibility technology.

Browse – Automotive Usage-Based Insurance Market: Current Analysis and Forecast (2020-2026)

Since the case of HOT car deaths have been occurring for more than a decade now, some demand for child presence detection systems has been witnessed in the past few years. Though the demand was not much but was enough to attract the attention of automakers to take some initiatives. Some of the major automakers already offer features aimed at reducing the likelihood that someone could accidentally leave a child unattended in a back seat. General Motors (Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC vehicles), Hyundai, Kia, and Nissan; have systems that can remind drivers that a rear door had been opened on a trip. A simple display in the gauge cluster, typically accompanied by a warning tone, encourages drivers to check the backseat. General Motors was an early mover, introduced what it calls Rear Seat Reminder in 2016 with the 2017 model-year GMC Acadia, and then adding it to a long list of other models for 2017 and 2018. Nissan North America added Rear Door Alert in 2017, starting with the 2018 Nissan Pathfinder. It plans to roll out the technology to all its four-door models by the 2022 model year.

Browse – Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market: Current Analysis and Forecast (2020-2026)

Currently, North America is the largest market of child presence detection systems. However, Europe and Asia-Pacific are expected to witness reasonable growth over the future course of time. Since, North America is one of the largest automotive manufacturing hubs in the world and victims of child deaths in HOT cars, the initiatives of making child presence detection system mandate are also being taken by them. The market of the system is directly dependent on the automotive market. Major players operating in the child presence detection market are General Motors, Ford Motor Company, Volkswagen AG, Toyota Motor Company Ltd., Hyundai Motors, Nissan Motors, Honda Motors, Robert Bosch, Autoliv Inc., Delphi Automotive, Continental AG, Kia Motors.

Child Presence Detection System Market Segmentation

Market Insights, by Sensor Type

Pressure Sensor

Ultrasonic Sensor

Others

Market Insights, by Sales Channel

OEM

After Market

Market Insights, by Vehicle Type

Sedan

SUV

Hatchback

Others

Market Insights, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Top Companies Profiled

General Motors

Ford Motor Company

Volkswagen AG

Toyota Motor Company Ltd.

Hyndai Motors

Nissan Motors

Honda Motors

Robert Bosch

Autoliv Inc.

Delphi Automotive

Continental AG

Kia Motors

The Child Presence Detection System market can be customized for different regions globally and at the country level as well. Besides this, UMI understands that you may have your own business need, hence we also provide fully customized solutions to clients.

Table of Contents

1.1 Market Definition 1.2 Objective of the Study 1.3 Limitation 1.4 Stakeholders 1.5 Currency used in the Report 1.6 Scope of the Child Presence Detection System Market Study 2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 2.1 Research Methodology for Child Presence Detection System Market Study 2.1.1 Main objective of the Child Presence Detection System Market Study 3 REGULATORY FRAMEWORK 3.1 General Overview 3.1.1 North America Regulatory Framework for Child Presence Detection System 3.1.2 Europe Regulatory Framework for Child Presence Detection System 4 INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE 5 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 6 MARKET OVERVIEW 6.1 Introduction 6.2 Market Dynamics 6.2.1 Market Drivers 6.2.1.1 The vulnerability of Toddlers and Children to Heat Stroke 6.2.1.1.1 Hard Facts about Heatstroke 6.2.1.2 Significant Increase in The Number of Child deaths in Hot Vehicles 6.2.1.3 Growing Involvement of Government and Automakers 6.2.1.3.1 Major Steps Undertaken by Government and Automakers 6.2.2 Market Restraints 6.2.2.1 Presence of Existing Technologies on Child Presence detection System 6.2.3 Opportunity 6.2.3.1 A New Bill being Passed Making Child detection Protection System Mandate 6.2.3.2 Forgotten Baby Syndrome- Increasing Stress of Parents 7 SCIENCE BEHIND PARENTS LEAVING CHILD IN A CAR 7.1 General Overview 7.2 Memory systems of the brain compete 7.3 Change in routine, stress contribute to lapses 7.4 The Final Solution 7.5 Some Key Facts About Child Vehicular Deaths 8 KEY MARKET INDICATORS 8.1 General Overview 8.1.1 Demand and Supply Side Analysis 8.1.1.1 Demand Side Analysis 8.1.1.2 Supply Side Analysis 8.1.1.2.1 Top Product launches 8.1.1.2.2 Top Partnerships 8.1.1.2.3 Top Investments 8.1.1.2.4 Top Acquisition and Collaborations 8.1.2 Value Chain Analysis 8.1.2.1 Integrated supply chain management 8.1.2.2 Alignment with industry best practices 8.1.2.3 Adapting to changing regulatory and industry requirements 9 MARKET INSIGHTS, BY SENSOR TYPE 9.1 General Overview 9.1.1 Pressure Sensor 9.1.2 Ultrasonic Sensors 9.1.3 Other Sensors 10 MARKET INSIGHTS BY SALES CHANNEL 10.1 General Overview 10.1.1 OEMs 10.1.2 Aftermarket Sales 11 MARKET INSIGHTS BY VEHICLE TYPE 11.1 General Overview 11.1.1 Global Car Sales by Segment 11.1.2 Sedan Cars 11.1.3 Hatchback 11.1.4 SUV 11.1.5 Others 12 MARKET INSIGHTS BY REGION 12.1 General Overview 12.1.1 Global Car & LCV Sale by Region 2018 12.2 North America Child Presence Detection System Market (2018-2025) 12.2.1 North America Child Presence Detection System Market, by Sensor Type 12.2.2 North America Child Presence Detection System Market, by Sales Channel 12.2.3 North America Child Presence Detection System Market, by Vehicle Type 12.3 European Child Presence Detection System Market (2018-2025) 12.3.1 Some of the important facts associated with the industry are 12.3.2 Europe Child Presence Detection System Market, by Sensor Type 12.3.3 Europe Child Presence Detection System Market, by Sales Channel 12.3.4 Europe Child Presence Detection System Market, by Vehicle Type 12.4 Asia Pacific Child Presence Detection System Market (2018-2025) 12.4.1 Asia-Pacific Child Presence Detection System Market, by Sensor Type 12.4.2 Asia-Pacific Child Presence Detection System Market, by Sales Channel 12.4.3 Asia-Pacific Child Presence Detection System Market, by Vehicle Type 12.5 Rest of the World Child Presence Detection System Market (2018-2025) 12.5.1 ROW Child Presence Detection System Market, by Sensor Type 12.5.2 ROW Child Presence Detection System Market, by Sales Channel 12.5.3 ROW Child Presence Detection System Market, by Vehicle Type 13 COMPETITIVE SCENARIO 13.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13.1.1 Bargaining power of Buyer 13.1.2 Bargaining Power of the Supplier 13.1.3 Threat of new entrants 13.1.4 Availability of Substitute 13.1.5 Industry Rivalry 13.2 Child Presence Detection System Market Share Analysis, 2018 14 TOP COMPANY PROFILES 14.1 General Motors 14.1.1 Key Facts 14.1.2 Business Description 14.1.3 Key Product/Services Offerings 14.1.4 Growth Strategy 14.1.5 SWOT Analysis 14.1.6 Key Financials 14.1.6.1 Revenue Split 14.1.6.2 Financial Overview of General Motors 14.1.7 Recent Developments 14.1.7.1 Product launches 14.1.7.2 Partnership 14.1.7.3 Business Expansion and Investment 14.2 Volkswagen 14.2.1 Key Facts 14.2.2 Business Description 14.2.3 Key Product/Services Offerings 14.2.4 Growth Strategy 14.2.5 Company’s Future Vision 14.2.6 SWOT Analysis 14.2.7 Key Financials 14.2.7.1 Revenue Split 14.2.7.2 Financial Overview of Volkswagen 14.2.8 Recent Developments 14.2.8.1 Product Launches 14.2.8.2 Partnerships 14.3 Toyota Motor Corporation 14.3.1 Key Facts 14.3.2 Business Description 14.3.3 Key Product/Services Offerings 14.3.4 Growth Strategy 14.3.5 SWOT Analysis 14.3.1 Key Financials 14.3.1.1 Revenue Split 14.3.1.2 Financial Overview of Toyota Motors 14.3.2 Recent Developments 14.3.2.1 Product launches 14.4 Hyundai Motor Corporation 14.4.1 Key Facts 14.4.2 Business Description 14.4.3 Key Product/Services Offerings 14.4.4 Growth Strategy 14.4.5 SWOT Analysis 14.4.6 Key Financials 14.4.6.1 Revenue Split, by Region and Segment 14.4.6.2 Financial Overview of Hyundai Motor Corporation 14.4.7 Recent Developments 14.4.7.1 Product Launches 14.4.7.2 Business Expansion and Investment 14.5 Nissan Motors Co. 14.5.1 Key Facts 14.5.2 Business Description 14.5.3 Key Product/Services Offerings 14.5.4 Growth Strategy 14.5.1 Nissan Motor Corporation- Path to 2022 14.5.2 SWOT Analysis 14.5.1 Key Financials 14.5.2 Recent Developments 14.5.2.1 Business Expansion 14.6 Autoliv 14.6.1 Key Facts 14.6.2 Business Description 14.6.3 Key Product/Services Offerings 14.6.4 Growth Strategy 14.6.1 Autoliv Market Overview 14.6.1.1 Autoliv Market and Competition 14.6.1.2 Autoliv Light Vehicle Production (LVP) 14.6.1.1 Autoliv Content per vehicle (CPV) 14.6.2 SWOT Analysis 14.6.3 Key Financials 14.6.3.1 Revenue Split, by Region and Segment 14.6.3.2 Financial Overview of AutoLiv 14.6.4 Recent Developments 14.6.4.1 Product Launches 14.6.4.1 Partnership 14.6.4.2 Business Expansion and Investment 14.7 Kia Motors 14.7.1 Key Facts 14.7.2 Business Description 14.7.3 Key Product/Services Offerings 14.7.4 Growth Strategy 14.7.5 SWOT Analysis 14.7.6 Key Financials (2018-2019) 14.7.6.1 Revenue Split, by Region and Segment 14.7.7 Recent Developments 14.7.7.1 Product Launches 14.7.7.2 Partnership 14.8 Continental AG 14.8.1 Key Facts 14.8.1 Business Description 14.8.2 Key Product/Services Offerings 14.8.3 Growth Strategy 14.8.4 SWOT Analysis 14.8.1 Key Financial 14.8.1.1 Revenue Split 14.8.1.2 Financial Overview of Continental AG 14.8.2 Recent Developments 14.8.2.1 Product Launch 14.8.2.2 Partnership 14.9 Ford Motor Company 14.9.1 Key Facts 14.9.2 Business Description 14.9.3 Product/Services Offerings 14.9.4 Growth Strategy 14.9.5 SWOT Analysis 14.9.6 Key Financials (2014-2018) 14.9.6.1 Revenue Split 14.9.6.2 Financial Overview of Ford Motor Company 14.9.7 Recent Developments 14.9.7.1 Partnership 14.9.7.2 Mergers and Acquisition 14.10 Honda Motor Company 14.10.1 Key Facts 14.10.2 Business Description 14.10.3 Key Product/Services Offerings 14.10.4 Growth Strategy 14.10.5 SWOT Analysis 14.10.1 Key Financials (2014-2018) 14.10.1.1 Revenue Split 14.10.1.2 Financial Overview of Honda Motors 14.10.2 Recent Developments 14.10.2.1 Partnerships 14.10.2.1 Business Expansion and Investments 14.10.2.1 Merger and Acquisition 14.1 Robert Bosch GmbH 14.11.1 Key Facts 14.11.2 Business Description 14.11.2.1 Highlights of 2018 Business Year 14.11.3 Product/Services Offerings 14.11.3.1 Robert Bosch Milestones Achieved 14.11.4 Growth Strategy 14.11.5 SWOT Analysis 14.11.6 Key Financials 14.11.6.1 Revenue Split 14.11.6.2 Financial Overview of Robert Bosch 14.11.7 Recent developments 14.11.7.1 Product Launches 14.11.7.2 Strategic Alliance 14.11.7.3 Business Expansion 14.11.7.1 Merger and Acquisition 14.1 Delphi Automotive Plc 14.12.1 Key Facts 14.12.2 Business Description 14.12.3 Key Product/Services Offerings 14.12.4 Growth Strategy 14.12.5 SWOT Analysis 14.12.6 Key Financials 14.12.6.1 Revenue Split 14.12.7 Recent developments 14.12.7.1 Product Launch 14.12.7.2 Business Expansion and Investments

About Us:

UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI), is a passionate market research firm and a subsidiary of Universal Data Solutions. Rigorous secondary and primary research on the market is our USP, hence information presented in our reports is based on facts and realistic assumptions. We have worked with 200+ global clients, including some of the fortune 500 companies. Our clientele praises us for quality of insights, In-depth analysis, custom research abilities and detailed market segmentation.

Contact us:

UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI)

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://univdatos.com

Ph: +91 7838604911