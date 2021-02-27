Automotive Intelligent Headlights Market (2025) | Emphasis on Technology (Xenon HID, Light Emitting Diode (LED), Laser)

The global Intelligent Automotive Headlights market is expected to reach US$ 13.74 billion by 2025, as per the report published by UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI). Intelligent automotive headlights is a technically advanced headlights technology that can automatically adjust its brightness depending on the outside surrounding. The technologies ensure high visibility without blinding the driver sitting in the vehicle coming in front. Over the past few decades, automotive headlights have transformed from big halogen bulbs to adaptive headlights, intelligent headlights, and laser headlights, among others. The growing inclination of consumers towards technological advance equipment’s in vehicles paired with stringent safety regulations in several countries are the major driving factors behind the growing adoption of intelligent headlights in automotive industry.
Furthermore, the introduction of adaptive lighting and intelligent ambient lighting in the automotive industry imply that the automotive lighting segment has immensely improved in the technological front. In addition, continuously growing sales of passenger and commercial vehicles also bolster the adoption of intelligent headlights in the automotive industry. However, policy bottlenecks in the U.S., high cost of the intelligent headlights and restrains related to low temperatures are acting as some of the major challenges for the overall growth of the technology. These factors are hampering the penetration of intelligent headlights globally. On the other hand, growing collaborations between the light equipment manufacturers and semiconductors companies is anticipated to bolster the market in the coming years.
The intelligent headlights Xenon HID, LED and Laser, LED is expected to hold the highest market share in 2025. The rapidly decreasing cost of LED and rise in the need for energy efficient lighting solutions are expected to fuel the adoption of this technology in the coming years. Due to their long lifetime, high efficiency, low weight, space saving capability, and low wattage requirement, they are becoming one of the most popular intelligent headlight technology in the industry. In 2014, Mercedes Benz introduced MULTIBEAM LED technology using a matrix of 24 individual LEDs on the facelifted CLS-Class. These intelligent headlights are available in the market across two different sales channel, namely aftermarket and OEM. The automakers prefer to buy the products from original manufacturers rather than relying on the third party or aftermarket. Also, OEM sales channel is less prone to risks and faults, thus this channel dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to remain dominate during the forecast period (2018-2025).
Further, the adoption rate of intelligent headlights is higher in passenger cars as compared to commercial vehicles. High-end vehicles such as Audi A8, Mercedes CLS-Class, Audi R8 LMX, BMW i8, and BMW 7 series comes fitted with intelligent headlights. Some of the other vehicles that comes fitted with intelligent headlights include Buick Regal, Cadillac ELR, Kia Cadenza and Mazda CX 5, among others. Owing to the technological advancements in the passenger car industry and change in preference of the consumers, the segment dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. For an in-depth analysis of the overall adoption of the technology in different market, detail regional analysis is conducted for regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World. Among all the regions, Europe dominated the global intelligent automotive headlights market in 2018. On the other hand, increasing per capita income of the consumers in Asian region is anticipated to make it the fastest growing region by the end of the forecast period.
Over the past few years, major players in this industry have adopted a number of strategic and competitive strategies such as merger and acquisition, partnership and business expansion among others to expand their market reach. Some of the major players profiled in the report include, Osram Opto Semiconductors Inc., Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA, Valeo SA, Magneti Marelli S.p.A., KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., Continental AG, Stanley Electric Co. Ltd, Denso Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated and Robert Bosch GmbH. These players are working forward to strengthen their foothold in the global market through several business strategies. For instance, In January 2019, Valeo and Cree, Inc. announced that the companies have jointly developed the first complete high definition (HD) LED array solution for automotive lighting systems.
Market Segmentation
Market Insights, by Technology
- Xenon HID
- LED
- Laser
Market Insights, by Technology
- OEM
- Aftermarket
Market Insights, by Vehicle
- Passenger Cars
- Commercial Vehicles
Market Insights, by Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of World
Top 10 Companies Profiled
- Osram Opto Semiconductors Inc
- Hella GmbH & Co.KGaA
- Valeo SA
- Magneti Marelli S.p.A.
- KOITO MANUFACTURING CO.
- Continental AG
- Stanley Electric Co. Ltd
- Denso Corporation
- Texas Instruments Incorporated
- Robert Bosch GmbH
Global intelligent automotive headlights market report can be customized to the regional level, country-level, or to any other market segment.
Table of Contents
|1
|MARKET INTRODUCTION
|1.1
|Market Definition
|1.2
|Objective of the Study
|1.3
|Limitation
|1.4
|Stakeholders
|1.5
|Currency used in the Report
|2
|RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OR ASSUMPTION
|2.1
|Research Methodology for Global Intelligent Automotive Headlights Market
|2.1.1
|Main Objective of the Global Intelligent Automotive Headlights Market Study
|3
|REGULATORY FRAMEWORK
|3.1
|North America
|3.2
|Europe
|3.3
|Asia Pacific (APAC)
|3.4
|Rest of World (RoW)
|4
|INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
|5
|EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
|6
|MARKET OVERVIEW
|6.1
|Introduction
|6.2
|Market Dynamics
|6.2.1
|Market Trend & Drivers
|6.2.1.1
|Stringent Government Safety Regulations to Reduce Fatalities
|6.2.1.2
|The rise in Sales of Passenger and Commercial Vehicles
|6.2.1.3
|The rise in Demand for Comfort and Luxury
|6.2.2
|Market Restraints
|6.2.2.1
|Policy Bottlenecks
|6.2.2.2
|Higher Cost Variable
|6.2.2.3
|Temperature Dependence
|6.2.3
|Market Opportunities
|6.2.3.1
|The rise of Disposable Income in Asia
|6.2.3.2
|Collaboration between Smart Headlight and Sensor Manufacturers
|6.3
|Key Market Indicators
|6.3.1
|Demand and Supply Side Analysis
|6.3.1.1
|Top Winning Strategies
|6.3.1.1.1
|Top Product launches
|6.3.1.1.2
|Top Business Expansions
|6.3.1.1.3
|Top Acquisition and Collaborations
|6.3.2
|Value Chain Analysis
|7
|MARKET INSIGHTS, BY TECHNOLOGY
|7.1
|General Overview
|7.1.1
|Xenon HID
|7.1.2
|Light Emitting Diode (LED)
|7.1.3
|Laser
|8
|MARKET INSIGHTS, BY SALES CHANNEL
|8.1
|General Overview
|8.1.1
|Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)
|8.1.2
|Aftermarket
|9
|MARKET INSIGHTS, BY VEHICLE
|9.1
|General Overview
|9.1.1
|Passenger Cars
|9.1.2
|Commercial Vehicles
|10
|MARKET INSIGHTS, BY REGION
|10.1
|General Overview
|10.2
|North America Intelligent Automotive Headlights Market
|10.2.1
|North America Intelligent Automotive Headlights Market, by Technology
|10.2.2
|North America Intelligent Automotive Headlights Market, by Sales Channel
|10.2.3
|North America Intelligent Automotive Headlights Market, by Vehicle Type
|10.3
|Europe Intelligent Automotive Headlights Market
|10.3.1
|Europe Intelligent Automotive Headlights Market, by Technology
|10.3.2
|Europe Intelligent Automotive Headlights Market, by Sales Channel
|10.3.3
|North America Intelligent Automotive Headlights Market, by Vehicle Typed
|10.4
|Asia Pacific Intelligent Automotive Headlights Market
|10.4.1
|Asia-Pacific Intelligent Automotive Headlights Market, by Technology
|10.4.2
|Asia-Pacific Intelligent Automotive Headlights Market, by Sales Channel
|10.4.3
|Asia-Pacific Intelligent Automotive Headlights Market, by Vehicle Type
|10.5
|Rest of the World (ROW) Intelligent Automotive Headlights Market
|10.5.1
|RoW Intelligent Automotive Headlights Market, by Technology
|10.5.2
|RoW Intelligent Automotive Headlights Market, by Sales Channel
|10.5.3
|RoW Intelligent Automotive Headlights Market, by Vehicle Type
|11
|COMPETITIVE SCENARIO
|11.1
|Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
|11.1.1
|Bargaining power of Buyer
|11.1.2
|Bargaining power of the Supplier
|11.1.3
|The threat of new entrants
|11.1.4
|Availability of Substitute
|11.1.5
|Industry Rivalry
|11.2
|Global Intelligent Automotive Headlights Market Share Analysis, 2018
|12
|TOP COMPANY PROFILES
|12.1
|Osram Opto Semiconductors Inc.
|12.1.1
|Key Facts
|12.1.2
|Business Description
|12.1.3
|Key Product/Services Offerings
|12.1.4
|SWOT Analysis
|12.1.5
|Key Financials
|12.1.6
|Recent Developments
|12.2
|Koito manufacturing co.
|12.2.1
|Key Facts
|12.2.2
|Business Description
|12.2.3
|Key Product/Services Offerings
|12.2.4
|SWOT Analysis
|12.2.5
|Key Financials
|12.2.5.1
|Revenue Split
|12.2.6
|Recent Developments
|12.3
|Stanley Electric Co.
|12.3.1
|Key Facts
|12.3.2
|Business Description
|12.3.3
|Key Product/Services Offerings
|12.3.4
|SWOT Analysis
|12.3.5
|Key Financials
|12.3.5.1
|Revenue Split
|12.3.6
|Recent Developments
|12.4
|Magneti Marelli S.p.A.
|12.4.1
|Key Facts
|12.4.2
|Business Description
|12.4.3
|Key Product/Services Offerings
|12.4.4
|SWOT Analysis
|12.4.5
|Key Financials
|12.4.6
|Recent Developments
|12.5
|Continental AG
|12.5.1
|Key Facts
|12.5.2
|Business Description
|12.5.3
|Key Product/Services Offerings
|12.5.4
|Growth Strategy
|12.5.5
|SWOT Analysis
|12.5.6
|Key Financials
|12.5.6.1
|Revenue Split
|12.5.7
|Recent developments
|12.6
|Robert Bosch GmbH
|12.6.1
|Key Facts
|12.6.2
|Business Description
|12.6.3
|Key Product/Services Offerings
|12.6.4
|Growth Strategy
|12.6.5
|SWOT Analysis
|12.6.6
|Key Financials
|12.6.6.1
|Revenue Split
|12.6.7
|Recent developments
|12.7
|Denso Corporation
|12.7.1
|Key Facts
|12.7.2
|Business Description
|12.7.3
|Key Product/Services Offerings
|12.7.4
|Growth Strategy
|12.7.5
|SWOT Analysis
|12.7.6
|Key Financials
|12.7.6.1
|Revenue Split
|12.7.7
|Recent developments
|12.8
|Valeo SA
|12.8.1
|Key Facts
|12.8.2
|Business Description
|12.8.3
|Key Product/Services Offerings
|12.8.4
|Growth Strategy
|12.8.5
|SWOT Analysis
|12.8.6
|Key Financials
|12.8.6.1
|Revenue Split
|12.8.7
|Recent developments
|12.9
|Hella KGaA Hueck and Co
|12.9.1
|Key Facts
|12.9.2
|Business Description
|12.9.3
|Key Product/Services Offerings
|12.9.4
|Growth Strategy
|12.9.5
|SWOT Analysis
|12.9.6
|Key Financials
|12.9.6.1
|Revenue Split
|12.9.7
|Recent developments
|12.1
|Texas Instruments Inc.
|12.10.1
|Key Facts
|12.10.2
|Business Description
|12.10.3
|Key Product/Services Offerings
|12.10.4
|Growth Strategy
|12.10.5
|SWOT Analysis
|12.10.6
|Key Financials
|12.10.6.1
|Revenue Split
|12.10.7
|Recent developments
