Automotive Intelligent Headlights Market (2025) | Emphasis on Technology (Xenon HID, Light Emitting Diode (LED), Laser)

The global Intelligent Automotive Headlights market is expected to reach US$ 13.74 billion by 2025, as per the report published by UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI). Intelligent automotive headlights is a technically advanced headlights technology that can automatically adjust its brightness depending on the outside surrounding. The technologies ensure high visibility without blinding the driver sitting in the vehicle coming in front. Over the past few decades, automotive headlights have transformed from big halogen bulbs to adaptive headlights, intelligent headlights, and laser headlights, among others. The growing inclination of consumers towards technological advance equipment’s in vehicles paired with stringent safety regulations in several countries are the major driving factors behind the growing adoption of intelligent headlights in automotive industry.

Request for Sample of the report – https://univdatos.com/request_form/form/160

Furthermore, the introduction of adaptive lighting and intelligent ambient lighting in the automotive industry imply that the automotive lighting segment has immensely improved in the technological front. In addition, continuously growing sales of passenger and commercial vehicles also bolster the adoption of intelligent headlights in the automotive industry. However, policy bottlenecks in the U.S., high cost of the intelligent headlights and restrains related to low temperatures are acting as some of the major challenges for the overall growth of the technology. These factors are hampering the penetration of intelligent headlights globally. On the other hand, growing collaborations between the light equipment manufacturers and semiconductors companies is anticipated to bolster the market in the coming years.

Browse Complete Report with TOC – https://univdatos.com/report/global-market-insights-on-automotive-intelligent-headlights-insights-and-forecast-2018-2025

The intelligent headlights Xenon HID, LED and Laser, LED is expected to hold the highest market share in 2025. The rapidly decreasing cost of LED and rise in the need for energy efficient lighting solutions are expected to fuel the adoption of this technology in the coming years. Due to their long lifetime, high efficiency, low weight, space saving capability, and low wattage requirement, they are becoming one of the most popular intelligent headlight technology in the industry. In 2014, Mercedes Benz introduced MULTIBEAM LED technology using a matrix of 24 individual LEDs on the facelifted CLS-Class. These intelligent headlights are available in the market across two different sales channel, namely aftermarket and OEM. The automakers prefer to buy the products from original manufacturers rather than relying on the third party or aftermarket. Also, OEM sales channel is less prone to risks and faults, thus this channel dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to remain dominate during the forecast period (2018-2025).

Further, the adoption rate of intelligent headlights is higher in passenger cars as compared to commercial vehicles. High-end vehicles such as Audi A8, Mercedes CLS-Class, Audi R8 LMX, BMW i8, and BMW 7 series comes fitted with intelligent headlights. Some of the other vehicles that comes fitted with intelligent headlights include Buick Regal, Cadillac ELR, Kia Cadenza and Mazda CX 5, among others. Owing to the technological advancements in the passenger car industry and change in preference of the consumers, the segment dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. For an in-depth analysis of the overall adoption of the technology in different market, detail regional analysis is conducted for regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World. Among all the regions, Europe dominated the global intelligent automotive headlights market in 2018. On the other hand, increasing per capita income of the consumers in Asian region is anticipated to make it the fastest growing region by the end of the forecast period.

Over the past few years, major players in this industry have adopted a number of strategic and competitive strategies such as merger and acquisition, partnership and business expansion among others to expand their market reach. Some of the major players profiled in the report include, Osram Opto Semiconductors Inc., Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA, Valeo SA, Magneti Marelli S.p.A., KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., Continental AG, Stanley Electric Co. Ltd, Denso Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated and Robert Bosch GmbH. These players are working forward to strengthen their foothold in the global market through several business strategies. For instance, In January 2019, Valeo and Cree, Inc. announced that the companies have jointly developed the first complete high definition (HD) LED array solution for automotive lighting systems.

Market Segmentation

Market Insights, by Technology

Xenon HID

LED

Laser

Market Insights, by Technology

OEM

Aftermarket

Market Insights, by Vehicle

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Market Insights, by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of World

Top 10 Companies Profiled

Osram Opto Semiconductors Inc

Hella GmbH & Co.KGaA

Valeo SA

Magneti Marelli S.p.A.

KOITO MANUFACTURING CO.

Continental AG

Stanley Electric Co. Ltd

Denso Corporation

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Robert Bosch GmbH

Global intelligent automotive headlights market report can be customized to the regional level, country-level, or to any other market segment. Besides this, UMI understands that you may have your own business needs, hence feel free to connect with us to get a report that completely suits your requirements.

Table of Contents

1 MARKET INTRODUCTION 1.1 Market Definition 1.2 Objective of the Study 1.3 Limitation 1.4 Stakeholders 1.5 Currency used in the Report 2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OR ASSUMPTION 2.1 Research Methodology for Global Intelligent Automotive Headlights Market 2.1.1 Main Objective of the Global Intelligent Automotive Headlights Market Study 3 REGULATORY FRAMEWORK 3.1 North America 3.2 Europe 3.3 Asia Pacific (APAC) 3.4 Rest of World (RoW) 4 INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE 5 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 6 MARKET OVERVIEW 6.1 Introduction 6.2 Market Dynamics 6.2.1 Market Trend & Drivers 6.2.1.1 Stringent Government Safety Regulations to Reduce Fatalities 6.2.1.2 The rise in Sales of Passenger and Commercial Vehicles 6.2.1.3 The rise in Demand for Comfort and Luxury 6.2.2 Market Restraints 6.2.2.1 Policy Bottlenecks 6.2.2.2 Higher Cost Variable 6.2.2.3 Temperature Dependence 6.2.3 Market Opportunities 6.2.3.1 The rise of Disposable Income in Asia 6.2.3.2 Collaboration between Smart Headlight and Sensor Manufacturers 6.3 Key Market Indicators 6.3.1 Demand and Supply Side Analysis 6.3.1.1 Top Winning Strategies 6.3.1.1.1 Top Product launches 6.3.1.1.2 Top Business Expansions 6.3.1.1.3 Top Acquisition and Collaborations 6.3.2 Value Chain Analysis 7 MARKET INSIGHTS, BY TECHNOLOGY 7.1 General Overview 7.1.1 Xenon HID 7.1.2 Light Emitting Diode (LED) 7.1.3 Laser 8 MARKET INSIGHTS, BY SALES CHANNEL 8.1 General Overview 8.1.1 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) 8.1.2 Aftermarket 9 MARKET INSIGHTS, BY VEHICLE 9.1 General Overview 9.1.1 Passenger Cars 9.1.2 Commercial Vehicles 10 MARKET INSIGHTS, BY REGION 10.1 General Overview 10.2 North America Intelligent Automotive Headlights Market 10.2.1 North America Intelligent Automotive Headlights Market, by Technology 10.2.2 North America Intelligent Automotive Headlights Market, by Sales Channel 10.2.3 North America Intelligent Automotive Headlights Market, by Vehicle Type 10.3 Europe Intelligent Automotive Headlights Market 10.3.1 Europe Intelligent Automotive Headlights Market, by Technology 10.3.2 Europe Intelligent Automotive Headlights Market, by Sales Channel 10.3.3 North America Intelligent Automotive Headlights Market, by Vehicle Typed 10.4 Asia Pacific Intelligent Automotive Headlights Market 10.4.1 Asia-Pacific Intelligent Automotive Headlights Market, by Technology 10.4.2 Asia-Pacific Intelligent Automotive Headlights Market, by Sales Channel 10.4.3 Asia-Pacific Intelligent Automotive Headlights Market, by Vehicle Type 10.5 Rest of the World (ROW) Intelligent Automotive Headlights Market 10.5.1 RoW Intelligent Automotive Headlights Market, by Technology 10.5.2 RoW Intelligent Automotive Headlights Market, by Sales Channel 10.5.3 RoW Intelligent Automotive Headlights Market, by Vehicle Type 11 COMPETITIVE SCENARIO 11.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 11.1.1 Bargaining power of Buyer 11.1.2 Bargaining power of the Supplier 11.1.3 The threat of new entrants 11.1.4 Availability of Substitute 11.1.5 Industry Rivalry 11.2 Global Intelligent Automotive Headlights Market Share Analysis, 2018 12 TOP COMPANY PROFILES 12.1 Osram Opto Semiconductors Inc. 12.1.1 Key Facts 12.1.2 Business Description 12.1.3 Key Product/Services Offerings 12.1.4 SWOT Analysis 12.1.5 Key Financials 12.1.6 Recent Developments 12.2 Koito manufacturing co. 12.2.1 Key Facts 12.2.2 Business Description 12.2.3 Key Product/Services Offerings 12.2.4 SWOT Analysis 12.2.5 Key Financials 12.2.5.1 Revenue Split 12.2.6 Recent Developments 12.3 Stanley Electric Co. 12.3.1 Key Facts 12.3.2 Business Description 12.3.3 Key Product/Services Offerings 12.3.4 SWOT Analysis 12.3.5 Key Financials 12.3.5.1 Revenue Split 12.3.6 Recent Developments 12.4 Magneti Marelli S.p.A. 12.4.1 Key Facts 12.4.2 Business Description 12.4.3 Key Product/Services Offerings 12.4.4 SWOT Analysis 12.4.5 Key Financials 12.4.6 Recent Developments 12.5 Continental AG 12.5.1 Key Facts 12.5.2 Business Description 12.5.3 Key Product/Services Offerings 12.5.4 Growth Strategy 12.5.5 SWOT Analysis 12.5.6 Key Financials 12.5.6.1 Revenue Split 12.5.7 Recent developments 12.6 Robert Bosch GmbH 12.6.1 Key Facts 12.6.2 Business Description 12.6.3 Key Product/Services Offerings 12.6.4 Growth Strategy 12.6.5 SWOT Analysis 12.6.6 Key Financials 12.6.6.1 Revenue Split 12.6.7 Recent developments 12.7 Denso Corporation 12.7.1 Key Facts 12.7.2 Business Description 12.7.3 Key Product/Services Offerings 12.7.4 Growth Strategy 12.7.5 SWOT Analysis 12.7.6 Key Financials 12.7.6.1 Revenue Split 12.7.7 Recent developments 12.8 Valeo SA 12.8.1 Key Facts 12.8.2 Business Description 12.8.3 Key Product/Services Offerings 12.8.4 Growth Strategy 12.8.5 SWOT Analysis 12.8.6 Key Financials 12.8.6.1 Revenue Split 12.8.7 Recent developments 12.9 Hella KGaA Hueck and Co 12.9.1 Key Facts 12.9.2 Business Description 12.9.3 Key Product/Services Offerings 12.9.4 Growth Strategy 12.9.5 SWOT Analysis 12.9.6 Key Financials 12.9.6.1 Revenue Split 12.9.7 Recent developments 12.1 Texas Instruments Inc. 12.10.1 Key Facts 12.10.2 Business Description 12.10.3 Key Product/Services Offerings 12.10.4 Growth Strategy 12.10.5 SWOT Analysis 12.10.6 Key Financials 12.10.6.1 Revenue Split 12.10.7 Recent developments

About Us:

UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI), is a passionate market research firm and a subsidiary of Universal Data Solutions. Rigorous secondary and primary research on the market is our USP, hence information presented in our reports is based on facts and realistic assumptions. We have worked with 200+ global clients, including some of the fortune 500 companies. Our clientele praises us for quality of insights, In-depth analysis, custom research abilities and detailed market segmentation.

Contact us:

UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI)

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://univdatos.com

Ph: +91 7838604911