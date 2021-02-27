India E-rickshaw Market – Industry Analysis and Upcoming Trends (2025)

India has always been home for three wheelers and similar modes of transportation, as they offer a much needed solution for intercity mobility, which is frequent and affordable. Before the Indian government announced its intention to have an all-electric public transportation fleet by 2030, a three-wheeled electric rickshaw was taking Indian cities by storm. As per a study conducted by Society of manufacturers of electric vehicle, nearly 17 lakhs e-rickshaws have been plying across the Indian cities. In Delhi-NCR alone, the number of electric rickshaws plying on the roads are over 4 lakhs.

Request for Sample of the report browse through: https://univdatos.com/request_form/form/162

At first, electric rickshaw was launched in Delhi during the commonwealth games to provide last mile connectivity to the visitors or spectators going to commonwealth games venue and have presented themselves as an affordable, eco-friendly and convenient mode of mobility. Today, it has spread across the nation, owing to its immense potential of bridging the gap of first and last mile connectivity. In most urban and semi-urban areas, these battery fitted tricycles are providing the much required connectivity to the people and is being welcomed by everyday passengers. Today, e-rickshaws are spreading to other Indian cities such as Amritsar, Ahmedabad, Gaya, Patna, Jamshedpur, Cuttack, Kochi, Hyderabad etc. to offer a proper para-transit solution for connecting nearby places. However, the lack of proper regulation such as the registration of these vehicles has triggered the concern for the authorities as most of them plying on the roads have not been registered with the governing authorities. Additionally, the sporadic growth of e-rickshaws also creates problems like traffic congestion as the speed of these vehicles is limited to 25Kmph and don’t have proper parking stands.

To get in depth information on strategies adopted by Cab & other Aggregators in Indian E-Rickshaw Sector browse through: https://univdatos.com/report/india-electric-rickshaw-market-insights-and-forecast-2018-2025

The spread and acceptance of the e-rickshaws became inevitable. Further, the government is also working towards encouraging and accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles in public transport system in India, which is also expected to accelerate the Indian e-rickshaw market in near future. On an average, it is expected that as many as 10,000 new e-rickshaws would be entering the Indian market every month while the annual sales would increase by 9.1% during the forecast period. With increasing government focus on promoting electric vehicle usage and offering subsidies and tax relaxation, it is believed that India e-rickshaw market will witness unprecedented growth. E-rickshaw is a boon to the commuters as well as for the environment. E-rickshaws have become one of the preferred modes of public transport for passengers, and is gaining popularity as they are alternative to petrol, diesel or CNG driven vehicles. E-rickshaw is a battery-powered vehicle, which can run 90-100 km on full charge at a top speed of 25 km/hour. In India, majority of e-rickshaw runs on Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) battery as it is cheaper while nowadays, the market for Li-ion battery is gaining popularity due to its benefits. The Li-ion battery gets charged in less time in comparison to the lead acid battery and also needs less maintenance. Owing to its benefits, it is expected that in Indian e-rickshaw market, Li-ion battery market is growing significantly with a CAGR of more than 12% over the forecast period.

The number of electric vehicles is growing in India and so does the e-rickshaw but the lack of an adequate charging infrastructure across the country is hindering the possible growth of e-rickshaw market. The difficulties in finding the charging stations/points for charging the e-rickshaw and uncertainty over being able to charge the battery is said to be holding back the sales of e-rickshaw. Coupled with this, the lack of availability of sufficiently accessible charging points for public use and proper parking stands further restrain Indian e-rickshaw market. Typically, e-rickshaws are built to carry passengers, however, with increasing awareness regarding its nature i.e. cost-efficient and eco-friendly, e-loader is also gaining popularity in the Indian market for carrying goods. Majority of the e-rickshaw market is held by passenger carrier. On the other hand, with the increasing usage of e-loader for carrying goods, garbage, cartons, water bottles, etc., it is expected that this segment would grow at a CAGR of more than 10% during the analyzed period.

Indian e-rickshaw market is very much fragmented. Large number of organized and unorganized players are operating in the Indian e-rickshaw market. However, the majority of share is held by unorganized players as these players import e-rickshaw parts from China and assemble them at their manufacturing units. The price of an e-rickshaw is very much competitive and is ranged between INR 90,000-1,10,000. Some of the prominent players operating in the Indian e-rickshaw market include Terra Motors, Atul Auto, Lohia Auto, Hero Electric, Electrotherma, Mahindra & Mahindra, Saera Auto and OK Play. These players are consistently working to meet the growing consumer demand and strengthen their market position which further offers them growth opportunities for regional expansion in the e-rickshaw industry in India.

India E-Rickshaw Market

Market Insights by Vehicle Type

Passenger Carrier

Load Carrier

Market Insights by Battery Type

Sealed Lead Acid (SLA)

Li-ion

Market Insights by Ownership

Owned E-Rickshaw

Rented E-Rickshaw

Market Insights by Region

Delhi-NCR

Lucknow

Kolkata

Nagpur

Bengaluru

Pune

Chennai

Hyderabad

Others

Top Company Profiled

Terra Motors Corporation

Hero Electric Vehicles Pvt. Ltd.

Atul Auto Ltd.

Electrotherma (India) Ltd.

Mahindra & Mahindra

OK Play India Limited

Kinetic Engineering Limited

Lohia Auto Industries

Saera Electric Auto Pvt. Ltd

GreenRick

India’s E-Rickshaw market can be customized to the state level or any other market segment. Besides this, UMI understands that you may have your own business need, hence we also provide fully customized solutions to clients.

Table of Contents

1 MARKET INTRODUCTION 1.1 Market Definition 1.2 Objective of the Study 1.3 Limitation 1.4 Stakeholders 1.5 Currency used in the Report 1.6 Scope of the Report 2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 2.1 Research Methodology for Indian E-Rickshaw Market Study 2.1.1 Main objective of the Indian E-Rickshaw Market Study 3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 4 REGULATORY FRAMEWORK AND GOVT. INITIATIVES FOR E-RICKSHAWS 4.1 General Overview 4.1.1 Delhi-NCR Regulation of E-Rickshaw 4.1.2 Kolkata Regulation of E-Rickshaw 4.1.3 Lucknow Regulation of E-Rickshaw 4.1.4 Nagpur Regulation of E-Rickshaw 4.1.5 Pune Regulation of E-Rickshaw 4.1.6 Hyderabad Regulation of E-Rickshaw 5 MARKET OVERVIEW 5.1 Introduction 5.1.1 Characteristics of E-Rickshaw service in India 5.1.2 Social characteristics of Drivers in the Indian E-Rickshaw service Industry 5.1.3 Previous Professions of Drivers in the Indian E-Rickshaw service Industry 5.1.4 Recommendation and Suggestions by E-Rickshaw Drivers in India 5.1.5 Social characteristics of Travellers of E-Rickshaw in India 5.1.6 Recommendation and Suggestions by E-Rickshaw travellers in India 5.1.7 Advantage & Disadvantage of E-Rickshaw Service in India 5.2 Market Dynamics 5.2.1 Market Trend & Drivers 5.2.1.1 Increasing Governmental Support 5.2.1.2 Declining Battery Prices 5.2.1.3 Cost Effectiveness as Compared to Conventional Three Wheelers 5.2.2 Market Restraints 5.2.2.1 Lack of Optimum Charging Infrastructure 5.2.2.2 Distance Proximity and Speed Limit 5.2.2.3 Ambiguous Operational Guidelines 5.2.3 Market Opportunities 5.2.3.1 Increase in Need of Public Transportation 5.2.3.2 Increase in Demand of Lithium ion Battery Based E-Rickshaw 5.3 Key Market Indicators 5.3.1 Demand and Supply Side Analysis 5.3.2 Value Chain Analysis of Indian E-Rickshaw Sector 5.3.3 India Advantage for Automotive Industry 6 INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE 7 BUSINESS/ REVENUE MODEL FOR E-RICKSHAW DRIVERS IN INDIA 7.1 General Overview 7.1.1 Become a Manufacturer and Supplier 7.1.1.1 Break Even Point for Self-owned Rickshaw Drivers 7.1.2 Renting E-Rickshaw to a Driver on daily/monthly basis 7.1.2.1 Break Even Point for E-Rickshaw Owner (Rented E-Rickshaw) 7.1.3 Income Earned by E-Rickshaw Driver in Indian Cities 8 MARKET INSIGHST BY VEHICLE TYPE 8.1 General Overview 8.1.1 Passenger Carrier E-Rickshaw 8.1.2 Load Carrier E-Rickshaw 9 MARKET INSIGHT BY BATTERY TYPE 9.1 General Overview 9.1.1 Sealed Lead Acid Battery E-Rickshaw 9.1.2 Li-Ion Battery E-Rickshaw 10 MARKET INSIGHT BY OWNERSHIP TYPE 10.1 General Overview 10.1.1 Owned E-Rickshaw 10.1.2 Rented E-Rickshaw 11 MARKET INSIGHT BY REGION 11.1 General Overview 11.2 Kolkata E-Rickshaw Market Insight 11.2.1 Government Plan & Initiative for E-Rickshaw in Kolkata 11.2.2 Key Players initiative for E-Rickshaw in Kolkata 11.2.2.1 Kolkata E-Rickshaw Market, by Vehicle Type 2018-2025 11.2.2.2 Kolkata E-Rickshaw Market, by Battery Type 2018-2025 11.2.2.3 Kolkata E-Rickshaw Market, by Ownership Type 2018-2025 11.3 Nagpur E-Rickshaw Market Insight 11.3.1 Government Plan & Initiative for E-Rickshaw in Nagpur 11.3.2 Key Players initiatives for E-Rickshaw in Nagpur 11.3.2.1 Nagpur E-Rickshaw Market, by Vehicle Type 2018-2025 11.3.2.2 Nagpur E-Rickshaw Market, by Battery Type 2018-2025 11.3.2.3 Nagpur E-Rickshaw Market, by Ownership Type 2018-2025 11.4 Delhi-NCR E-Rickshaw Market Insight 11.4.1 Government Plan & Initiative for E-Rickshaw in Delhi 11.4.2 Key Players initiatives for E-Rickshaw in Delhi 11.4.3 Cab Aggregator Initiatives 11.4.3.1 Delhi-NCR E-Rickshaw Market, by Vehicle Type 2018-2025 11.4.3.2 Delhi-NCR E-Rickshaw Market, by Battery Type 2018-2025 11.4.3.3 Delhi-NCR E-Rickshaw Market, by Ownership Type 2018-2025 11.5 Lucknow E-Rickshaw Market Insight 11.5.1 Government Plan & Initiative for E-Rickshaw in Lucknow 11.5.2 Key Players initiatives for E-Rickshaw in Lucknow 11.5.2.1 Lucknow E-Rickshaw Market, by Vehicle Type 2018-2025 11.5.2.2 Lucknow E-Rickshaw Market, by Battery Type 2018-2025 11.5.2.3 Lucknow E-Rickshaw Market, by Ownership Type 2018-2025 11.6 Bengaluru E-Rickshaw Market Insight 11.6.1 Driver for E-Rickshaw market in Bengaluru 11.6.2 Government Plan & Initiative for E-Rickshaw in Bengaluru 11.6.2.1 Bengaluru E-Rickshaw Market, by Vehicle Type 2018-2025 11.6.2.2 Bengaluru E-Rickshaw Market, by Battery Type 2018-2025 11.6.2.3 Bengaluru E-Rickshaw Market, by Ownership Type 2018-2025 11.7 Pune E-Rickshaw Market Insight 11.7.1 Government Plan & Initiative for E-Rickshaw in Pune 11.7.2 Key Players initiatives for E-Rickshaw in Pune 11.7.2.1 Pune E-Rickshaw Market, by Vehicle Type 2018-2025 11.7.2.2 Pune E-Rickshaw Market, by Battery Type 2018-2025 11.7.2.3 Pune E-Rickshaw Market, by Ownership Type 2018-2025 11.8 Chennai E-Rickshaw Market Insight 11.8.1 Key Players Initiative for E-Rickshaw in Chennai 11.8.1.1 Chennai E-Rickshaw Market, by Vehicle Type 2018-2025 11.8.1.2 Chennai E-Rickshaw Market, by Battery Type 2018-2025 11.8.1.3 Chennai E-Rickshaw Market, by Ownership Type 2018-2025 11.9 Hyderabad E-Rickshaw Market Insight 11.9.1 Government Plan & Initiative for E-Rickshaw in Hyderabad 11.9.2 Key Players initiatives for E-Rickshaw in Hyderabad 11.9.2.1 Hyderabad E-Rickshaw Market, by Vehicle Type 2018-2025 11.9.2.2 Hyderabad E-Rickshaw Market, by Battery Type 2018-2025 11.9.2.3 Hyderabad E-Rickshaw Market, by Ownership Type 2018-2025 11.1 Rest of India Cities E-Rickshaw Market Insight 11.10.1 Government Plan & Initiative for E-Rickshaw 11.10.1.1 Rest of India E-Rickshaw Market, by Vehicle Type 2018-2025 11.10.1.2 Rest of India E-Rickshaw Market, by Battery Type 2018-2025 11.10.1.3 Rest of India E-Rickshaw Market, by Ownership Type 2018-2025 12 GOVT. PROGRAMS AND INITIATIVES FOR EVS AND EV CHARGING OUTLETS 12.1 General Overview 12.1.1 Quick Pilot proposal on EV charging infrastructure 12.1.2 National Electric Mobility Mission Plan (NEMMP) 2020 12.1.3 Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric vehicles (FAME) 12.1.4 NITI Aayog Plan 13 COMPETITIVE SCENARIO 13.1 Cab & Other Aggregators Initiatives for E-Rickshaw sector in India 13.2 Porter’s Five forces analysis 13.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers 13.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers 13.2.3 Threat of New Entrants 13.2.4 Threat of Substitutes 13.2.5 Industry Rivalry 14 COMPANY PROFILES 14.1 Terra Motors Corporation 14.1.1 Key Facts 14.1.2 Business Description 14.1.3 Key Product/Services Offerings 14.1.4 SWOT Analysis 14.1.5 Recent Developments 14.2 Hero Electric Vehicles Private Ltd. 14.2.1 Key Facts 14.2.2 Business Description 14.2.3 Key Product/Services Offerings 14.2.4 SWOT Analysis 14.2.5 Recent Developments 14.3 Atul Auto Ltd. 14.3.1 Key Facts 14.3.2 Business Description 14.3.3 Key Product/Services Offerings 14.3.4 SWOT Analysis 14.3.5 Key Financials 14.3.5.1 Revenue Split 14.3.6 Recent Developments 14.4 Electrotherm (India) Limited 14.4.1 Key Facts 14.4.2 Business Description 14.4.3 Key Product/Services Offerings 14.4.4 SWOT Analysis 14.4.5 Key Financials 14.4.5.1 Revenue Split 14.4.6 Recent Developments 14.5 OK Play India Limited 14.5.1 Key Facts 14.5.2 Business Description 14.5.3 Key Product/Services Offerings 14.5.4 SWOT Analysis 14.5.5 Key Financials 14.5.5.1 Revenue Split 14.5.6 Recent Developments 14.6 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited 14.6.1 Key Facts 14.6.2 Business Description 14.6.3 Key Product/Services Offerings 14.6.4 SWOT Analysis 14.6.5 Key Financials 14.6.5.1 Revenue Split 14.6.6 Recent Developments 14.7 Kinetic Engineering Limited 14.7.1 Key Facts 14.7.2 Business Description 14.7.3 Key Product/Services Offerings 14.7.4 SWOT Analysis 14.7.5 Key Financials 14.7.5.1 Revenue Split 14.7.6 Recent Developments 14.8 Lohia Auto Industries 14.8.1 Key Facts 14.8.2 Business Description 14.8.3 Key Product/Services Offerings 14.8.4 SWOT Analysis 14.8.5 Recent Developments 14.9 Saera Electric Auto Pvt. Ltd. 14.9.1 Key Facts 14.9.2 Business Description 14.9.3 Key Product/Services Offerings 14.9.4 SWOT Analysis 14.9.5 Recent Developments 14.1 GreenRick 14.10.1 Key Facts 14.10.2 Business Description 14.10.3 Key Product/Services Offerings 14.10.4 SWOT Analysis

About Us:

UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI), is a passionate market research firm and a subsidiary of Universal Data Solutions. Rigorous secondary and primary research on the market is our USP, hence information presented in our reports is based on facts and realistic assumptions. We have worked with 200+ global clients, including some of the fortune 500 companies. Our clientele praises us for quality of insights, In-depth analysis, custom research abilities and detailed market segmentation.

Contact us:

UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI)

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://univdatos.com

Ph: +91 7838604911