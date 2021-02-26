Global Social Media Management Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – By Component, Application, Industry Vertical, Deployment Model, Organization Size, and Region.

Maximize Market Research has recently published a “Global Social Media Management Market 2019 Industry Research Report. It is comprehensive analysis of past and current status Social Media Management Market’with the forecast till 2027. The report covers the past market from 2017 to 2019 and forecast of 2020 to 2027 with key developments, key trends, M&A activities by value and their strategic intents. The report has analysed complex data and presented in simple format to make it easlier to understand.The Market structure presented in the report gives detailed analysis of market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. Glance at couple of slides will give an idea about the market structure with the market share commanded by leaders, followers and unconsolidated/local but important players.

Scope of Global Social Media Management Market

Global Social Media Management Market, by Component:

• Solutions

o Social Media Marketing

o Social Media Listening, Monitoring, and Analytics

o Social Media Asset and Content Management

o Social Media Risk and Compliance Management

• Services

o Professional Services

 Implementation and Consulting

 Training and Support

o Managed Services

Global Social Media Management Market by Application:

• Sales and Marketing Management

• Customer Experience Management

• Competitive Intelligence

• Risk Management and Fraud Detection

• Others

Global Social Media Management Market by Organization Size:

• Small Organizations (Revenue < USD 10 Million) • Medium Organizations (Revenue: USD 10 Million ~ USD 1 Billion) • Large Enterprises (Revenue > USD 1 Billion)

Global Social Media Management Market by Deployment Model:

• On-Premises

• Cloud

Global Social Media Management Market by Industry Vertical:

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

• Retail and Ecommerce

• Government and Public Sector

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Telecom and It

• Media and Entertainment

• Manufacturing

• Travel and Hospitality

• other

Global Social Media Management Market, By Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Social Media Management Market:

• Adobe Inc.

• IBM

• Google

• Oracle Corporation

• Salesforce.com

• Sprout Social, Inc.

• Hootsuite

• Sysomos

• Sprinklr

• Digimind

• Clarabridge

• Spreadfast

• Falcon.io ApS

• Zoho Office Suite

• Lithium Technologies

