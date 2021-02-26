Global Video Surveillance Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast 2019-2027 by System, Offering, Vertical, and Geography

Maximize Market Research has recently published a “Global Video surveillance Market 2019 Industry Research Report. It is comprehensive analysis of past and current status Video surveillance Market’with the forecast till 2027. The report covers the past market from 2017 to 2019 and forecast of 2020 to 2027 with key developments, key trends, M&A activities by value and their strategic intents. The report has analysed complex data and presented in simple format to make it easlier to understand.

The Market structure presented in the report gives detailed analysis of market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. Glance at couple of slides will give an idea about the market structure with the market share commanded by leaders, followers and unconsolidated/local but important players.

PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis by region is covered for the companies or individual investors who are looking at specific market for expansion or entry. Micro as well as Macro economic factors are analysed to understand its impact on market growth and key player’s top lines.

The report also helps in comprehending the Video surveillance dynamics, structure by analysing the industry segments and project the Video surveillance Market size. To stand apart, the clear representation of competitive analysis of key market players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Video surveillance Market make the report investor’s guide.

Additionally, the Video surveillance market report 2019 – 2027, gives the competitive landscape of the global industry by region, key players products and services benchmarking, market domination by segment, pricing and end user penetration, investment in R&D and patents. Couple of slides will give the complete competitive landscape of the industry.

By segments, the market is divided into

Scope of Video Surveillance Market

Video Surveillance Market, by System

• Analog

• IP

Video Surveillance Market, by Offering

• Hardware

• Software

• Service

Video Surveillance Market, by Vertical

• Commercial

• Infrastructure

• Military & Defense

• Residential

• Public Facility

• Industrial

Video Surveillance Market, by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in Video Surveillance Market

• Avigilon Corporation

• Axis Communications AB

• Bosch Security Systems Incorporation

• Flir Systems Incorporation

• Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Company Limited

• Samsung Techwin Company Limited

• Zhejiang Dahua Technology Company Limited

• Dahua Technology Co., Ltd.

• Mobotix AG

• Geovision, Inc.

• Genetec, Inc.

• Honeywell Security Group

• Infinova Corporation

• Nice Systems

• Panasonic System Networks Co., Ltd.

• Pelco By Schneider Electric

• Hanwha Techwin

• BCD Video

• CP Plus

• Tiandy

• Uniview

• Vivotek

• Zicom

SWOT analysis of player will give a detailed strategic input about the key players in industry by region. Research analyst working in the field for more than ten years, give them advantage to follow same market for years and have become seasoned consultants in the Video surveillance industry.

Table of Contents

Video surveillance Company Profiles and Sales Data: Company/Manufacturers Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors, Video surveillance Product Category, Application and Specification, Video surveillance Manufacturers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2017-2019) and Main Business Overview Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors Research Findings and Conclusion Methodology/Research Approach

