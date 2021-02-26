Global Social Media Analytics Market : Growth Analysis, Share, Demand by Regions, Types and Analysis of Key Players- Research Forecasts to 2026

Global Social Media Analytics Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD 3.25 Billion in 2019 at a CAGR of XX%.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

This is a comprehensive global report focused on the current and future prospects of the Social Media Analytics market. This report is a consolidation of primary and secondary research, which provides market size, share, dynamics, and forecast for various segments and sub-segments considering the macro and microenvironmental factors. An in-depth analysis of past trends, future trends, demographics, technological advancements, and regulatory requirements for the Social Media Analytics market has been done in order to calculate the growth rates for each segment and sub-segments.

The rising concentration on competitive intelligence and the market growth is anticipated to propel the Global Social Media Analytics Market

The rising importance on the market & the competitive intelligence, rising necessity to measure the social media in order to enhance the customer experiences are the major driving factors for the growth of Global Social Media Analytics Market in the forecast period.

Rising adoption of social media analytics by small and medium-size organizations is creating opportunities across a wide range of industries and vertical segments which include:-

• BFSI

• Government & Defense

• Healthcare & Life sciences

• Telecommunication & IT

• Media & Entertainment

• Manufacturing

• Travel & Hospitality

• Retail & Ecommerce

Key Highlights:

• Complete analysis with respect to individual growth trends are incorporated within the scope of Global Social Media Analytics Market

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key drivers, restraints opportunities for Global Social Media Analytics Market

• Comprehensive analysis of factors that are instrumental in changing the market scenario, prospective opportunities, market shares, growth strategies along with identification of key companies is profiled.

• Detailed quantitative analysis of the current and future trends for the forecast period has been profiled.

• Global Social Media Analytics Market analysis and segmentation with respect to the component, deployment mode, organization size, analytics type, application, vertical, and geography.

• Global Social Media Analytics Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies- North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America along with their key regions

Research Methodology:

The research methodology used to forecast and estimate the Social Media analytics market was done by collecting data about key vendor revenues via secondary research, which includes databases & directories (Bloomberg Business Week, D&B Hoovers, and Factiva). Vendor offerings have also been considered in order to determine the market segmentation. The bottom-up approach was employed to estimate the overall market size of the global Social Media analytics market, which was derived by collecting the revenues of the key players in the market. After estimating the overall market size, the market was categorized into several segments and sub-segments, which were then verified via primary research by conducting extensive interviews with senior, such as Vice Presidents (VPs), Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), directors, and executives.

The major key players that influence growth of Global Social Media Analytics Market includes:

• Netbase

• Salesforce

• Talkwalker

• Clarabridge

• SAS Institute

• Oracle Corporation

• Sysomos

• Gooddata

• IBM

• Crimson Hexagon

Key Target Audience:

• Enterprises

• Service providers and distributors

• Independent Software Vendors (ISVs)

• Social media analytics application builders

• Analytics consulting companies

• End-users

Scope of the Report:

Research report categorizes the global Social Media Analytics market based on Component, Deployment Mode, Analytics Type, Application, Organization Size, organization size, vertical and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Social Media Analytics market with key developments in companies and market trends

Global Social Media Analytics Market, By Component:

• Services

• Software

Global Social Media Analytics Market, By Deployment Mode

• Cloud

• On-premises

Global Social Media Analytics Market, By Organization Size:

• Large Enterprise

• Small & Medium Enterprises

Global Social Media Analytics Market, By Application:

• Risk Management & Fraud Detection

• Sales & Marketing Management

• Public Safety & Law Enforcement

• Customer Experience Management

• Competitive Intelligence

Global Social Media Analytics Market, By Vertical:

• BFSI

• Government & Defense

• Healthcare & Life sciences

• Telecommunication & IT

• Media & Entertainment

• Manufacturing

• Travel & Hospitality

• Retail & Ecommerce

• Energy & Utilities

• Transportation & Logistics

Global Social Media Analytics Market, By Geographies:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

