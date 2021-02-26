Global Spear Phishing Protection Market-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Protection Type, Component, End Use Industry and Region.

Maximize Market Research has recently published a “Global Spear Phishing Protection Market 2019 Industry Research Report. It is comprehensive analysis of past and current status Spear Phishing Protection Market’with the forecast till 2027. The report covers the past market from 2017 to 2019 and forecast of 2020 to 2027 with key developments, key trends, M&A activities by value and their strategic intents. The report has analysed complex data and presented in simple format to make it easlier to understand.The Market structure presented in the report gives detailed analysis of market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. Glance at couple of slides will give an idea about the market structure with the market share commanded by leaders, followers and unconsolidated/local but important players.

Regional Analysis:

The North American market for spear phishing share will be XX.33% during the forecast period because of smartphone email access, enhanced digitization, and online browsing in North America. Such as a one-to-one email marketing solutions firm, X1 % of emails opened in the U.S. took place on mobile, X5 % on desktop and X4 % on a webmail client in 2018. The high market share of the region is also owing to high investments by leading manufacturers in technological up-gradation of the cybersecurity system and broad trends in consumer acceptance of products. The American government funding also leads to the region’s high market share.

Competitive analysis:

The competitive landscape section in the spear phishing protection market offers a deep dive into the profiles of the leading companies operating in the global market landscape. It provides captivating insights on the recent developments, differential strategies, and other crucial aspects about the key players having a stronghold in the spear phishing protection market. In Feb 2019, Cofense has launched its current technology. It is an addition of response delivery to its flagship product, permitting operators to deliver phishing scenario emails only when future recipients are actively performing tasks in their mail client. The product will retain the consumers and upsurge the revenues of the company.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Spear Phishing Protection Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Spear Phishing Protection Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Spear Phishing Protection Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Spear Phishing Protection Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Spear Phishing Protection Market

Global Spear Phishing Protection Market, By Component

• Solution

o Cloud

o Hybrid

o On-Premises

• Services

o Professional service

o Managed Service

Global Spear Phishing Protection Market, By Protection Type

• Data Leak Protection

• Email Encryption

• Multi-Layered Malware Protection

• Social Engineering Protection

• Zero Day Prevention

• Others

Global Spear Phishing Protection Market, By End Use Industry

• Banking and Financial Services

• Insurance

• Defense

• Healthcare

• Government & Public Sector

• Retail and Consumer Goods

• Telecommunication

• Others

Global Spear Phishing Protection Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Spear Phishing Protection Market

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Phislabs

• Proofpoint Inc

• Votiro Inc.

• IronScales Ltd.

• GreatHorn Inc.

• Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

• Forcepoint

• Sophos Ltd.

• McAfee LLC

• Barracuda Networks Inc.

• BAE Systems

• RSA Security LLC

• Intel Corporation

• AO Kaspersky Lab

• Bitdefender

• Avira Operations

• Microsoft Corporation

• FireEye Inc

PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis by region is covered for the companies or individual investors who are looking at specific market for expansion or entry. Micro as well as Macro economic factors are analysed to understand its impact on market growth and key player’s top lines.

