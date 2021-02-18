Digital Pathology Market is Expected to Witness Rapid Growth by 2029 | ZEISS, Yokogawa Electronic Corporation Hamamatsu Photonics, K.K. and Quorum Technologies Inc.

A recent market study published by FMI titled, “Digital Pathology Market: Global Industry Analysis & Opportunity Assessment 2015-2025,” comprises a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. On conducting a thorough research on the historic as well as current growth parameters of the digital pathology market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision. The report features unique and salient factors that may make a huge impact on the development of the digital pathology market during the forecast period. It can help market players modify their manufacturing and marketing strategies to envisage maximum growth in the digital pathology market in the upcoming years.

The report provides detailed information about the current and future growth prospects of the digital pathology market in the most comprehensive way for the better understanding of readers.

Chapter 1 – Executive Summary

The report commences with an executive summary of the digital pathology market report, which includes the summary of key findings and key statistics of the market. It also includes the market value (US$ million) estimates of the leading segments of the digital pathology market.

Chapters 2 & 3 – Research Methodology

The chapters cover an overview of the research methodology followed to estimate regional level market value and volume of the digital pathology market. The chapters also highlight the list of assumptions and acronyms used in the report. They will help readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions, important qualitative information and quantitative information regarding the digital pathology market.

Chapter 4 – Market Overview

Readers can find detailed taxonomy and the definition of the digital pathology market in this chapter, which help readers understand the basic information about the digital pathology market. The chapter covers global market value and volume forecast from 2015 to 2025 along with the regional level pricing analysis scenario.

Chapter 5 – Market Dynamics

Readers can find comprehensive information regarding the key market drivers & restraints along with recent illustrations of the digital pathology market. Readers will gain insights on the regulatory landscape, primary research outlook, installed base scenario and technology trends associated with the digital pathology market. The chapter also highlights regional level pricing analysis, product life cycle and the consumer adoption process of digital pathology solutions in various regions.

Chapter 6 – Global Digital Pathology Market Analysis & Opportunity Assessment by Product Type, 2015–2025

Based on the product type, the digital pathology market has been segmented into dialysis scanners and services. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the digital pathology market and market attractive analysis based on the type of slide scanner used along with various associated services, among other product types in each region.

Chapter 7 – Global Digital Pathology Market Analysis & Opportunity Assessment by End User, 2015–2025

Based on the end user, the digital pathology market has been segmented into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories and research centers. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the digital pathology market and market attractive analysis on the basis of end user.

Chapter 8 – Global Digital Pathology Market Analysis & Opportunity Assessment by Pathology Screening Services, 2015–2025

In this chapter, the digital pathology market has been categorized on the basis of various applications including chemical pathology, hematology, histopathology and medial microbiology. In this chapter, readers can find information about the digital pathology service market along with key trends and developments and market attractive analysis on the basis of application.

Chapter 9 – Global Digital Pathology Market Analysis & Opportunity Assessment by Region, 2015–2025

This chapter explains how the digital pathology market will grow across various geographic regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, Western Europe, Latin America, Eastern Europe and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Chapter 10 – North America Digital Pathology Market Analysis & Opportunity Assessment, 2015–2025

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North America digital pathology market along with a country-wise assessment including the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find regional trends on the basis of product type, end user, pathology screening services and country in the North America region.

Chapter 11 – Latin America Digital Pathology Market Analysis & Opportunity Assessment, 2015–2025

Readers can find detailed information about factors such as pricing analysis and market dynamics that are impacting the growth of the Latin America digital pathology market. This chapter also includes the growth prospects of the digital pathology market in leading LATAM countries such as Brazil, Mexico and the rest of the Latin America region.

Chapter 12 – Western Europe Digital Pathology Market Analysis & Opportunity Assessment, 2015–2025

Important growth prospects of the digital pathology market on the basis of product type, end user and pathology screening services in several European countries such as Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the U.K., BENELUX and the rest of Western Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 13 – Eastern Europe Digital Pathology Market Analysis & Opportunity Assessment, 2015–2025

Important growth prospects of the digital pathology market on the basis of product type, end user and pathology screening services in several European countries such as Russia, Poland and rest of Eastern Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 14 – APEJ Digital Pathology Market Analysis & Opportunity Assessment, 2015–2025

China, India, ASEAN, Australia and New Zealand are the leading countries in the APEJ region and thus, the prime subject of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the APEJ digital pathology market. Readers can find thorough information about the growth parameters of the APEJ digital pathology market during the period 2015–2025.

Chapter 15 – Japan Digital Pathology Market Analysis & Opportunity Assessment, 2015–2025

In this section, readers can find important factors that can make a huge impact on the growth of the digital pathology market in Japan during the forecast period. This chapter provides the overview of regulations, drivers, restraints, and trends in the Japan digital pathology market.

Chapter 16 – MEA Digital Pathology Market Analysis & Opportunity Assessment, 2015–2025

This chapter provides information on how the digital pathology market will grow in major countries such as GCC Countries and South Africa in the MEA region during the period 2015–2025.

Chapter 17 – Competition Landscape, Company Share and Company Profiles

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the leading stakeholders in the digital pathology market along with detailed information about each company, including company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview and recent company developments. Market players featured in the report include Perkin Elmer Inc., Sectra AB, Definiens AG, 3D-Histech Ltd., Ventana Medical Systems, Koninklijke Philips N.V, GE Healthcare, Olympus Corporation, Inspirata Inc., Leica Biosystems, Digipath Co., ZEISS, Yokogawa Electronic Corporation Hamamatsu Photonics, K.K. and Quorum Technologies Inc.