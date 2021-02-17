Europe 5G in IoT Market Size, Types, Applications and Specifications during 2019-2027| Business Market Insights

5G in IoT market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 322.4 Mn in 2019 to US$ 1,679.8 Mn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 22.9% from the year 2019 to 2027. Europe 5G in IoT Market study by “The Business Market Insights” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

The idea of IoT has gained traction over the past few years. Several companies and industries are focused on technology to maximally leverage the IoT as well as on regulatory protocols to promote uniformity and standardization. The IoT is assisting in optimizing process efficiencies across various industries, such as manufacturing, and transportation and logistics. Various economic, technological, and behavioral changes are empowering the growth and adoption of IoT worldwide. Due to the robust growth of IoT across the region, the number of connected devices is also increasing all over the world. According to the European Telecommunications Standards Institute, a nonprofit organization based in Europe, the number of connected devices in the IoT is projected to be outstripping the world population, and it is expected to exceed US$ 20 Bn by 2020.

Leading Europe 5G in IoT market Players:

AT&T Inc.

BT Group Plc

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

Nokia Corporation

Qualcomm Corporation

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (Singtel)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Telefónica S.A.

Telstra Corporation Limited

Vodafone Group PLC

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe 5G in IoT market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Europe 5G in IoT market segments and regions.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe 5G in IoT market.

