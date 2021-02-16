Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market Present Scenario, Key Vendors, Industry Share and Growth Forecast up to 2026 | Says FMI Analyst

This Future Market Insights (FMI) report examines the ‘Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market: Global Industry Analysis (2013-2017) and Forecast (2018-2026)’. The primary objective of the report is to offer updates and information related to market opportunities in the global veterinary molecular diagnostics market.

Report Description

This Future Market Insights (FMI) report examines the veterinary molecular diagnostics market for the period 2013–2026. The primary objective of the report is to offer insights into developments in the veterinary molecular diagnostics market that are significantly transforming global businesses and enterprises.

The increasing demand for advanced veterinary molecular diagnostic kits, such as RT-PCR kits, DNA sequencing kits and microarray based diagnostic kits owing to the growing number of diagnostic procedures in livestock and companion animals is fuelling the revenue generation in global veterinary molecular diagnostics market.

Increasing set up of new production facilities by the key manufacturers in growing economies coupled with increasing adoption of molecular diagnostic techniques in animals is anticipated to boost the production for molecular diagnostic kits and drives the growth for veterinary molecular diagnostics market over a forecast period.

The increasing prevalence of chronic disorders in animals such as influenza, new castle disease and diabetes coupled with high prevalence of infectious diseases is further anticipated to fuel the demand for veterinary molecular diagnostics market. Increasing preference for molecular diagnosis on the account of their high specificity and efficacy in diagnosing chronic diseases in animals and presence of strong distribution channel is further anticipated to drive the growth of veterinary molecular diagnostics market over forecast period. Rising adoption of pets, increasing financial grants for innovation in veterinary diagnostics, fast FDA approvals for reagents used in animal molecular diagnostics, and increased consumer spending on veterinary care is also expected to drive the market revenue growth over the forecast period.

However, gaps in epidemiological knowledge of certain virulent veterinary diseases, high costs associated with veterinary molecular diagnosis and stringent regulatory approval process for novel molecular diagnostic kits resulting into product delays, may hamper the demand for veterinary molecular diagnostic kits and restrain the growth of veterinary molecular diagnostics market over forecast period. Also, the improper veterinary care research infrastructure in the emerging economies, limited reimbursement policies and Visa restrictions strangling vet practices coupled with shortage of veterinary doctors and colleges are some other factors anticipated to hinder the growth of the global veterinary molecular diagnostics market.