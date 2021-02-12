Europe Weight Management Market by Type, Product, Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, Segment and Forecast 2027

This market study on Europe Weight Management Market covers the global and regional market with an in-depth breakdown of the inclusive growth prospects in the market. Also, it sheds light on the wide-ranging competitive landscape of the global Europe Weight Management market. It defines about the recent innovations, applications and end users of the market.The report first introduces the market basics like definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain overview, and then industry policies and plans, product specifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, and so on.Global Europe Weight Management market report lends a hand with businesses to thrive in the market by providing them with an array of insights about the market and the industry. Inputs from various industry experts, essential for the detailed market analysis, have been used very carefully to generate this finest market research report.

Weight management is a long-term challenge which is influenced by emotional, behavioural and physical factors. According to Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation, 30.0% of worlds’ population is affected by the excess weight gain and obesity which are the major concern in the public health issue. Weight control consists of many techniques and strategies such as diet plan, physical activity, behavioural therapy and surgery or combinations of these all. Some strategies such as altering diet habits and physical workout also influence obesity and other risk factors. Physical exercise is considered as an integral part of weight management and weight loss therapy. The availability of solutions for weight management and changing lifestyle is boosting the market growth.

Europe Weight Management Market Segmentation:

By Type (Equipment, Services, Supplement), Diet (Meals, Beverages, Nutraceuticals)

By Application (Weight Maintenance, Body Shaping, Sports Injuries, Aesthetic Procedures, Chronic Wound Management, Others)

By Distribution Channel (Multi-Level Marketing, Large Retail, Small Retail, Health and Beauty Stores, Online, Others)

By End User (Fitness Centers & Health Clubs, Consulting Services & Commercial Weight Loss Centers, Online Weight Loss Programs, Slimming Centers, Others)

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT:-

Executive Summary: It includes key trends of the Europe Weight Management market related to products, applications, and other crucial factors. It also provides analysis of the competitive landscape and CAGR and market size of the Europe Weight Management market based on production and revenue.

Production and Consumption by Region: It covers all regional markets to which the research study relates. Prices and key players in addition to production and consumption in each regional market are discussed.

Key Players: Here, the report throws light on financial ratios, pricing structure, production cost, gross profit, sales volume, revenue, and gross margin of leading and prominent companies competing in the Europe Weight Management market.

Market Segments: This part of the report discusses about product type and application segments of the Europe Weight Management market based on market share, CAGR, market size, and various other factors.

Research Methodology: This section discusses about the research methodology and approach used to prepare the report. It covers data triangulation, market breakdown, market size estimation, and research design and/or programs.

Global Europe Weight Management Market Scope and Market Size

Europe weight management market is segmented into five notable segments which are type, diet, application, distribution channel and end user.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into equipment, services and supplement

On the basis of diet, the market is segmented into meals, beverages and nutraceuticals

On the basis of application the market is segmented into weight maintenance, body shaping, sports injuries, aesthetic procedures, chronic wound management and others

On the basis of distribution channel the market is segmented into multi-level marketing, large retail, small retail, health and beauty stores, online and other

Europe Weight Management Market Country Level Analysis:

Some of the major players operating in this market are TECHNOGYM USA Corp, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Medtronic, OLYMPUS CORPORATION, BRUNSWICK CORPORATION, Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., Nautilus, Inc, ICON Health & Fitness, Johnson Health Tech. The Simply Good Foods Company, Herbalife International of America, Inc, Kellogg Co.,The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo, Inc, OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO. LTD., Amway, VLCC, WW International, Inc., NUTRISYSTEM, INC, WW International, Inc., ICON Health & Fitness, DUKE DIET & FITNESS CENTER, Jenny Craig, SLIMMING WORLD, EQUINOX, INC, EDIETS.COM, Life Time, Inc., MoreLife and Hologics Inc. others.

Recent Developments:

In April 2019, Slimming World awarded with a ‘Special Achievement Award’ by cancer research, U.K. to identify the upraised for the charity throughout their six-year partnership. The company helps Cancer Research, U.K. via its annual activity campaign. The money elevated via the partnership would help in financing research into cancers associated with obesity and would help to accelerate the considerate of the links amid cancer and weight. In June 2018, Kellogg Co. had announced changes in leadership to North American and European businesses which help increase the company’s growth. Due to this there is an increase in distribution networks in U.S. and Europe In October 2017, HOLOGIC INC., had received European Medical Device Directive (MDD) certification for its product SculpSure, (laser treatment). This device is certified to treat the submental area. SculpSure is also certified to treat the love handles (flanks), back, abdomen and inner & outer thighs. Due to this , the company will strengthening its presence in Europe



