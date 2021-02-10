Drilling and Completion Fluids Market Size, Share, Development, Geography Trends & Forecasts by 2027

Drilling and Completion Fluids Market report covers overviews, summaries, market dynamics, competitive analysis and various strategies of key players to maintain in the global market. In addition to this, we also cover details about various clients, which are the most important elements in the industry. The report predicts future market orientation for the forecast period from 2020 to 2027 with the help of past and current market values.

Increase in shale gas exploration is a significant factor driving the growth of drilling and completion fluids market. Rising demand for cutting edge drilling technology and the ability of drilling and completion fluids to avoid formation damages also drives the growth of the market. However, the hazardous environmental impact caused by the drilling and completion fluids market, along with stringent regulations restricts the fruitful development of the drilling and completion fluids market. Sustainability & eco-friendly drilling and completion fluids together with an increasing focus on deep & ultra-deepwater drilling are anticipated to foster the growth of drilling and completion fluids market in the near future.

Market Key Players:

Baker Hughes

Halliburton Company

National Oilwell Varco

Newpark Resources, Inc.

Sagemines

Schlumberger Limited

Scomi Group Berhad

Secure Energy Services Inc.

Tetra Technologies, Inc.

Weatherford International plc.

