North America Silicon Anode Battery Market Taking Technology To The Next Level | Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Nanotek Instruments, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

According to The Insight Partners market research study on “North America Silicon Anode Battery Market to 2027 – Regional Analysis and Forecast by Capacity and Application,” is expected to reach US$ 93.0 million Mn by 2027 from US$ 13.8 Mn in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 28.2% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the North America Silicon Anode Battery Market along with the drivers and restraints pertaining to the market growth. The silicon anode battery market is poised to soar during the forecast period, owing to the fact that several OEMs across industries including automotive, consumer electronics, medical devices, and energy sectors are showcasing immense interest in the technology. The next-generation battery developers are securing significantly higher investments, which are aimed at developing and commercializing the batteries with longer longevity. The longevity parameter is the key advantage that has influenced several OEMs to seek silicon anode batteries for respective products. The medical device manufacturers, as well as energy industry technology developers, are constantly seeking advanced batteries for various applications, which is creating ample business opportunities for silicon anode battery manufacturers during the forecast period. In addition, the silicon anode battery market comprises of several well-established players as well as emerging players or start-ups. The mix of these players is nurturing the industry, and with full-fledged commercialization, these silicon anode battery market players are expected to witness significant growth in demand for their products.

The silicon anode battery market is segmented on the basis of capacity, application, and country. The silicon anode battery market players offer their products with varied capacities, which include; less than 1500 mAh, 1500 mAh-2500 mAh, and above 2500 mAh. The application segment in the silicon anode battery market comprises of automotive, consumer electronics, medical devices, energy & power, industrial, and others.

The key players operating in the silicon anode battery market include Amprius Technologies, Enevate Corporation, Hitachi Chemicals Co. Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Nanotek Instruments, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Sila Nanotechnologies Inc., Targray Technologies International, and Zeptor Corporation. In addition to these players, several other important were studied and analyzed during the course of this market research study.

North America Silicon Anode Battery Market, By Country, 2019 and 2027 (%)

The report segments the North America Silicon Anode Battery Market as follows:

Silicon Anode Battery Market– By Capacity

< 1500 mAh

1500 mAh- 2500 mAh

> 2500 mAh

Silicon Anode Battery Market – By Application

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Medical Devices

Energy & Power

Industrial

Others

Silicon Anode Battery Market – By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

