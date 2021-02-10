Capecitabine Market 2020 Overview Along with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Size, Growth Status and Outlook 2026

A recent market study published by PMR “Global Capecitabine Market Professional Survey Report 2020” is created to provide the market landscape and unlimited guidelines about contemporary market size, share, driving factors, trends, progressive growth, and dominant players of the Capecitabine Market. The report serves overall information on the market to top manufacturers, distributors, traders, dealers. It will help them understand the product scope, market overview, market driving force, technological advancement, market risk, opportunities, and research findings. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight into the 2017-2025 Global Capecitabine Market covering all important parameters.

Capecitabine is an orally-administered chemotherapeutic agent used in the treatment of metastatic breast and colorectal cancers. Capecitabine is a prodrug, which is enzymatically converted to fluorouracil (antimetabolite) in the tumor, where it inhibits DNA synthesis and slows the growth of tumor tissue.

Capecitabine can be divided into two categories?500 mg type and 150 mg type. 500 mg type production market share accounted for the highest proportion, with a figure of 67.42% in 2017, regenerative type account for 32.58%.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of the Capecitabine market by product type, application, key manufacturers, and key regions.

The key companies covered in this report:

Roche, Teva, Mylan, Hikma, Hengrui Medicine, Cipla, Reliance Group, Hetero, Other, Others.

Summary

The global Capecitabine market is valued at 1040.38 Million USD in 2017 and will reach 1031.47 Million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of -0.17% during 2017-2022.

Recent research data shows that North America is the biggest contributor to the Capecitabine revenue market, accounted for 54.53% of the total global market with a revenue of 567.37 million USD in 2017, followed by Europe, 28.92% with a revenue of 300.91 million USD.

Roche is the largest company in the global Capecitabine market, accounted for 62.81% of the revenue market share in 2017, followed by Teva and Mylan, which accounted for 15.60% and 9.94% of the revenue market share in 2017. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately-owned companies compete in this industry. The top four producers account for above 90% of the revenue market.

To calculate the Capecitabine Market size, based on value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

150mg

500mg

Segmentation by application:

Breast Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Stomach Cancer

This report emphasizes Capecitabine volume and value at the International level, regional level & company level. Overall, from a global perspective, this report constitutes on worldwide market size by evaluating historic data and future possibilities. Regionally, this report has an upper-hand on several key regions like

China

USA

Europe

Japan

Korea

India

Southeast Asia

South America.

At the enterprise level, the core objective of this report is on the production and production/operating capacity, ex-factory price, gross margin, revenue, and market share for each manufacturer concealed in this report. It also examines the value chain in terms of the pricing involved in the production and sales of the product.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, challenges, and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Capecitabine consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2020, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of the Capecitabine market by identifying its various sub-segments.

Focuses on the key global Capecitabine manufacturers, to define, describe, and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Capecitabine submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

COVID-19 Impact

The report covers the Impact of Coronavirus COVID-19: Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost every country around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Capecitabine market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans, and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor/outdoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

