Is Women Talking Based on True Story?

Women Talking, a new drama from Canadian filmmaker Sarah Polley, was one of the most anticipated films to premiere at the 2022 fall film festivals. Women Talking, with a mostly female cast that includes a number of Oscar-nominated and winning actresses, is frequently mentioned when discussing award contenders.

Here’s everything we know about Women Speaking.

When Will Women Talking Come Out? How Will I Be Able to Watch It?

With the rise of direct-to-streaming movies, it is often a point of contention whether a film will be released in theatres or not. Unfortunately, it is common for films that are strong contenders for awards season to have a theatrical release.

Women Talking is one of these films, and it will be released in limited theatres in the United States on December 2, 2022. The film will be released in stages around the world, with Canadians getting it on December 16, British audiences getting it on February 10, 2023, and French audiences getting it on March 8, 2023.

Read More: What Will Happen in “My Dad the Bounty Hunter”?

There is no word on whether the film will eventually be available on streaming platforms; however, because the film’s distributor is owned by Amazon, the film will most likely be available on Prime Video by early next year.

Women Talking Plot

Here is an official plot of Women Talking.

“A group of women, many of whom disagree on essential things, have a conversation to figure out how they might move forward together to build a better world for themselves and their children.”

We can learn more about the plot because the film is based on Miriam Toews’ novel Women Talking (opens in new tab). The novel, published in 2018, is set in a Mennonite community and depicts these women holding a secret meeting in a hayloft to discuss the revelation that the men in their colony are drugging and abusing them.

Women Talking Cast

The cast of Women Talking includes some well-known actors.

Read More: Lady Chatterley’s Lover: Is It a Sad Movie?

Rooney Mara (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo), Claire Foy (The Crown), Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter), and Frances McDormand lead the mostly female cast (Nomadland). They are joined in the cast by the following actors:

Agata is played by Judith Ivey .

. Miep Friesen is played by Emily Mitchell .

. Autje is played by Kate Hallett , Neitje is played by Liv McNeil , Greta is played by Shelia McCarthy ,

, Neitje is played by , Greta is played by , Mejal is played by Michelle McLeod .

. Anna is played by Kira Guloien .

. Helena is played by Shayla Brown , and Clara is played by Vivien Endicott Douglas .

, and Clara is played by . Ben Whishaw (This Is Going to Hurt) plays August Epp in the film.

Women Talking Trailer

The official trailer for Women Talking is now available. It’s brief, but it contains some significant moments and juicy dialogue from the film’s A-list cast. Take a look at it below:

Is Women Talking About a True Story?

Women Talking is based on a true story that author Miriam Toews fictionalized. Toews was born in a Mennonite community in Canada and left when she was 18 years old. “I felt obligated to write down hope for change for Mennonite girls and women,” said Toews.

Conclusion

Women Talking is based on the novel Women Talking by Miriam Toews. A number of Oscar-nominated and winning actresses appear in the film. It takes place in a Mennonite community and shows these women discussing the discovery that the men in their colony are drugging and abusing them.

Here in this article, we have shared possible as well as the latest updates with you. All the upcoming information will soon be updated on this page. Stay tuned on Bisouv.com for the latest update. If you like this article, leave your feedback. We value your feedback.