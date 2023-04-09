Who’s Kiefer Sutherland Dating? Let’s Have a Look on His Dating History!

Actor and Musician Kiefer William Sutherland is a British Canadian who was born on December 21, 1966. He is best known for playing Jack Bauer, the series’ star, on Fox’s drama 24 (2001–2010, 2014), for which he received an Emmy Award, a Golden Globe Award, two Screen Actors Guild Awards, and two Satellite Awards.

In the Canadian movie The Bay Boy (1984), for which he was nominated for a Genie Award, Sutherland received his first major cinematic role. Since then, he has enjoyed a prosperous career as a movie actor, appearing in movies including Stand by Me (1986), The Lost Boys (1987), Young Guns (1988), Flatliners (1990), A Few Good Men (1992), The Three Musketeers (1993), A Time to Kill (1996), Dark City (1998), Phone Booth (2002), Melancholia (2011), Pompeii (2014), and Flatliners (2017).

Along with his roles as Martin Bohm and Venom Snake in the video games Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes and Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, he also played Martin Bohm in the Fox drama Touch. He played President Tom Kirkman in the political drama series Designated Survivor on ABC/Netflix.

In addition to receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Zurich Film Festival, Sutherland has been inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Canada Walk of Fame, and both.

Early Life of Kiefer Sutherland

Donald Sutherland and Shirley Douglas, two accomplished Canadian actors who had been residing and working in England, welcomed Sutherland into the world on December 21, 1966, at St. Mary’s Hospital in the Paddington neighbourhood of London. A post-production film supervisor named Rachel Sutherland is his twin sister. Tommy Douglas, a former premier of Saskatchewan who was Canadian by birth and generally recognized for establishing universal health care in Canada, was his maternal grandfather.

Read More: Who is Andrea Greene? Is She a Real Person?

The actor Donald Sutherland starred in Castle of the Living Dead, which was directed by Warren Kiefer, an American-born writer and director. Corona, California became the family’s new home in 1968. In 1970, his parents got divorced. Sutherland and his mother relocated to Toronto, Ontario, in 1975. He went to Crescent Town Elementary School in Crescent Town, St. Clair Junior High in East York, which is now Gordon A. Brown Middle School, and John G. Althouse Middle School in Toronto.

Among the high schools he attended were St. Andrew’s College, Martingrove Collegiate Institute, Harbord Collegiate Institute, Silverthorn Collegiate Institute, Malvern Collegiate Institute, and Annex Village Campus. Also, he studied for a semester at Sir Frederick Banting Secondary School’s acting program and attended weekend acting classes at Regina Mundi Catholic College in London, Ontario. After his initial trip to Hollywood to pursue his acting career, Sutherland revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! (2009) that he and Robert Downey Jr. shared a room for three years. He and Downey co-starred in the movie 1969. (1988).

Relationship of Kiefer Sutherland

Before Camelia Lynne, (1987 – 1990). Kiefer Sutherland was wed to Kelly Winn from 1996 to 2008.

Julia Roberts and Kiefer Sutherland have been engaged (1990 – 1991).

Read More: Who is Lukas Gage Dating: Let’s Have a Look on His Dating History!

In addition to Siobhan Bonnouvrier (2009–2011), Ashley Scott (2008), Tricia Cardozo (2005–2006), Reiko Aylesworth (2003–2005), Catherine Bisson (2001–2005), Bo Derek (2000), Lisa Stothard (1992), Amanda Rice (1991–1992), and Sherilyn Fenn, Kiefer Sutherland has also been romantically linked to Lisa Stothard, Amanda Rice, and Sherilyn Fenn.

Family of Kiefer Sutherland

Sutherland was married to Camelia Kath, the widow of Chicago guitarist and vocalist Terry Kath, from 1987 to 1990. They had one child together, Sarah. He became the stepfather of Michelle Kath, Camelia’s daughter who is married with two sons, through their marriage. Actress Sarah Sutherland had an appearance on the television program Veep.