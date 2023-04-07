Who Was Bushwhacker Butch Wife? Are They Still Together or Separated!!!

Who was Bushwhacker Butch’s Wife? Robert Miller was a New Zealand professional wrestler who competed from October 21, 1944, until April 2, 2023.

He gained the most notoriety for his performances in the World Wrestling Federation as Bushwhacker Butch, a member of The Bushwhackers with Bushwhacker Luke.

He was also well-known for his appearances in the Universal Wrestling Federation, Stampede Wrestling, Pacific Northwest Wrestling, Mid Atlantic Championship Wrestling, Southwest Championship Wrestling, and NWA New Zealand under the ring name Butch Miller. In these matches, he and Luke were known as The Kiwis and The Sheepherders.

The NWA Florida Tag Team Championship, NWA Mid-Atlantic Tag Team Championship, NWA Pacific Northwest Tag Team Championship, and UWF World Tag Team Championship were among the titles that Butch and Luke jointly held.

In 2020, the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame and Museum will induct the pair into its hall of fame after they were honored in 2015 by the WWE.

Who was Bushwhacker Butch’s Wife?

Helen was the late wife of Robert Miller. Robert began his wrestling career in 1964. Robert is a passionate wrestler from New Zealand well known as WWE’s Bushwhacker Butch.

Later, he enjoyed a successful career in the sport. Helen, who desired to remain anonymous, was profoundly in love with the fighter, with whom she had two children, but little is known about her.

Did They Have Any Kids?

During their marriage, the couple had two daughters: Sharon and Kirsten. Furthermore, their daughters married and had children of their own, making them proud grandparents.

Bushwhacker Butch Family and Career

On October 21, 1944, in Auckland, New Zealand, Butch Miller, also known as Bushwhacker Butch, was born.

Butch developed a deep love for wrestling from a young age. In 1964, he started his professional fighting career. He competed for NWA New Zealand, where he had incredible local success.

He went to the United States shortly after in the late 1980s.

In addition to the Bushwhackers in WWE, the former professional wrestler was most known for his tenure with the tag team, the Sheepherders, in Mid-South Wrestling, Championship Wrestling of Florida, and other firms.

What Caused Bushwhacker Butch’s Death?

The retired professional wrestler passed away on April 2, 2023. Butch’s health issues reportedly started in 2002, the year he was admitted to the hospital for the first time. After that, it was assumed that the star had entered and left the critical care unit for an undetermined reason.



Sadly, he died in a facility in Los Angeles, California, at the age of 78. His longtime wrestling partner, Bushwhacker Luke, paid an emotional tribute after hearing the tragic news. “I lost my sibling, friend, and tag team partner of more than 50 years with the demise of Bob “Butch” Miller late yesterday night,” he stated.



When Bob Miller and I were young pals competing for John da Silva in New Zealand in the early 1970s, I had the idea that Miller was a first-class redneck and what a bloody redneck he was.



Yet he was also a very kind person and a great friend. It might appear from reading my life story that I am an only child, however, that is untrue. An $8K little house from Wayfair was my favorite purchase to date. My brother’s name was Bob Miller. I adore you, Bob. To the next time I see you, WOOOOAH YEAAAHHHH.