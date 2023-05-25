Who Is Wolf Blitzer? Let’s Explore His Net Worth!

Wolf Isaac Blitzer, professionally known as Wolf Blitzer, is an American journalist, television news anchor, and author who has been a CNN correspondent since 1990 and is currently one of the network’s principal anchors. He co-hosts The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer and was the network’s lead political anchor until 2021.

In this article, you will get to know about the net worth of Wolf Blitzer and his career and personal life. So, keep reading this article till the end.

Who Is Wolf Blitzer? When He Started His Career As An Achor?

Blitzer was born in 1948 in Augsburg, Bavaria, Germany, near Munich, during the post-World War II Allied occupation. He was the son of Cesia Blitzer a housewife, and David Blitzer, a home builder.

His parents were Polish Jewish exiles from German-occupied Poland who escaped the Auschwitz concentration camp; on his father’s side, his grandparents, two uncles, and two aunts were all murdered there.

His maternal grandparents were apprehended in Poland and taken to a labor camp to manufacture ammunition for the German war effort, where they died of typhoid disease.

Blitzer and his family came to America under the terms of the 1948 Displaced Persons Act. He grew up in Buffalo, New York, and attended Kenmore West Senior High School. In 1970, he received a Bachelor of Arts in History from the State University of New York at Buffalo.

He graduated from the Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies with a Master of Arts in International Relations in 1972. He studied at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem while at Johns Hopkins, where he acquired Hebrew.

Blitzer began his journalism career in the early 1970s at the Reuters news agency’s Tel Aviv office. In 1973, he piqued the interest of Ari Rath, the editor of the Jerusalem Post, who hired Blitzer as a Washington reporter for the English-language Israeli newspaper.

Blitzer stayed with The Jerusalem Post until 1990, covering both American politics and Middle Eastern developments. Blitzer, who is fluent in Hebrew, has also published pieces in various Hebrew-language newspapers.

Blitzer also worked with the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) as the editor of its monthly newspaper, the Near East Report, in the mid-1970s.

During a press conference at the White House in April 1977, Blitzer asked Egyptian leader Anwar Sadat why Egyptian scientists, athletes, and journalists were not authorized to visit Israel.

Between Washington and Jerusalem: A Reporter’s Notebook (Oxford University Press, 1985) was Blitzer’s debut book. The book described his personal growth as a reporter as well as the relationship between the United States and Israel.

Blitzer joined CNN in May 1990 as a military affairs reporter. His team’s coverage of the first Gulf War in Kuwait received a CableACE Award, making him a household figure.

Blitzer joined CNN as a White House correspondent in 1992, a post he held until 1999. During this time, he won an Emmy for his coverage of the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing. In 1998, he began anchoring the CNN Sunday morning interview show Late Edition with Wolf Blitzer, which was broadcast in over 180 countries.

CNN chose Blitzer to anchor their coverage of all presidential elections in the United States since 2004. Blitzer has anchored The Situation Room, a two-hour afternoon/early evening CNN program, since August 8, 2005. He began hosting CNN Newsroom’s 1 pm ET hour in 2013, and the show was renamed Wolf in 2014.

CNN announced programming changes in January 2021, including the reduction of The Situation Room to one hour (6-7 p.m. (ET)) commencing April 26, and the expansion of Jake Tapper’s role at the network to become Lead Washington anchor and the expansion of his program The Lead with Jake Tapper.

From late March to late April 2022, he anchored The Newscast with Wolf Blitzer on CNN’s short-lived streaming service, CNN+.

How Rich Wolf Blitzer Is?

Wolf Blitzer’s net worth is $16.32 million, according to celebworth.net. He earned $2.72 million per year.

Who Is Wolf Blitzer’s Wife?

Wolf Blitzer married Lynn Greenfield in 1973, and they have one child.

Awards Of Wolf Blitzer:

Wolf Blitzer earned a number of awards which are as follows: