Who Is Soulja Boy? Let’s Explore His Net Worth?

DeAndre Cortez Way, professionally known as Soulja Boy, is a rapper and record producer from the United States. In 2007, his self-released first single “Crank That (Soulja Boy)” climbed to number one on the Billboard Hot 100 for seven non-consecutive weeks.

Souljaboytellem.com (2007) was his debut album, which includes the track “Soulja Girl.” His second album, iSouljaBoyTellem (2008), featured the Billboard Hot 100 top-20 songs “Turn My Swag On” and “Kiss Me Thru the Phone” (with Sammie).

The Way was ranked 18th on Forbes’ list of Hip-Hop Cash Kings in 2010 after earning $7 million that year. Way’s third album, The DeAndre Way, was released in 2010 to lukewarm commercial reviews. In the years that followed, he established himself as an independent artist.

Who Is Soulja Boy? When He Started His Career?

Soulja was born on July 28, 1990, in Chicago, Illinois, USA. At the age of six, moved to Atlanta. He started being interested in rap music while at school. He relocated to Batesville, Mississippi, with his father when he was 14 years old.

His father provided a recording studio for him to pursue his musical dreams. Way uploaded his tracks to the website SoundClick in November 2005.

He created accounts on YouTube and Myspace after receiving favorable feedback on the site. Unsigned & Still Major: Da Record Before da Album, his debut independent record, was released in March 2007.

The boy began creating music at a young age. He gained popularity through the internet and social media platforms, using websites like Myspace to share his music and build a fan base.

His unique style and energetic tracks resonated with a young audience and helped him establish himself as a pioneer of the “ringtone rap” genre.

Following the success of “Crank That (Soulja Boy),” Soulja Boy released several albums, including “Souljaboytellem.com” in 2007, “iSouljaBoyTellem” in 2008, and “The DeAndre Way” in 2010. He continued to release mixtapes and singles throughout the years, collaborating with various artists and producers.

Aside from his music career, Soulja Boy has ventured into different business endeavors. He launched his own record label, SODMG (Stacks on Deck Money Gang), and has released music under the imprint. He also dabbled in acting, appearing in movies such as “Soulja Boy: The Movie” and “Officer Down.”

Furthermore, Soulja Boy has been involved in the gaming industry. In 2018, he released a line of video game consoles and handheld gaming devices under his own brand, SouljaGame. However, he faced legal issues and controversy over the legality of these devices, resulting in their removal from the market.

Soulja Boy’s career has experienced its fair share of ups and downs, but he remains an influential figure in the rap and hip-hop community. His impact on the music industry, particularly in terms of Internet and social media promotion, cannot be overlooked. Soulja Boy continues to create music, engage with his fan base, and explore new opportunities in various fields.

His Album Released albums are as follows:

2007: Unsigned and Still Major: Da Album Before Da Album

2007: Souljaboytellem.com

2008: iSouljaBoyTellem

2010: The DeAndre Way

2013: All Black (EP)

2014: Super Dope

2014: King Soulja 3

2015: Loyalty

2015: The Gold

2015: King Soulja 4

2016: Stacks On Deck

2016: Better Late Than Never

2016: Rich Soulja 4 Life

2016: King Soulja 7

2017: Big Soulja

2018: King Soulja 8

2018: Best to Ever Do It

2018: Young Drako

2018: King

2019: Fuego

2020: King Soulja 9

2020: Swag 3

2021: Soulja World

2021: I Was The First Rapper

2021: Big Draco 2

Apart from rapping, Soulja appeared in various movies as an actor, and the movies are YouTube Live, What’s At Stake, School Gyrls, Malice N Wonderland, Soulja Boy: The Movie, and Officer Down.

Also worked in various TV series such as The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Last Call with Cason Daly, Live With Regis, My Super Sweet 16, and When I Was 17.

What Is the Net Worth Of Soulja Boy?

According to Wealthendipity, the net worth of Soulja Boy is around $30 million. Soulja Boy has a large car collection and enjoys driving at high speeds. He owns a stunning Porsche, an Audi, an Aston Martin, and several more vehicles. He goes about a lot in his autos and is easily observed.

Let’s read about his business ventures, Soulja Boy would launch his own record label, Stacks on Deck Entertainment (SODMG), and sign new musicians.

He takes an active role in advising them on their songs and how to successfully advertise themselves. He also owns his own apparel brands, S.O.D. and BLVD.

In addition, Soulja Boy has appeared in six films and thirteen television shows. He is quite the character, and his individuality makes him ideal for the spotlight.

Is Soulja Boy Married?

Soulja Boy startled fans on March 19, 2022, with an Instagram video disclosing that the 32-year-old rapper would become a parent the following year. On the same day, his girlfriend Jackilyn Martinez shared several films and photos of her and Soulja’s gender reveal celebration.

Jennifer Lopez, Brandy, Nicki Minaj, The Weeknd, French Montana, and Kim Kardashian have all had their hair styled by Jackilyn.

On September 30, 2022, Way’s girlfriend Jackie gave birth to their first child, a son named KeAndre.

To conclude, Soulja Boy, whose real name is DeAndre Cortez Way, is an American rapper, record producer, and entrepreneur.

The song’s viral dance, known as the “Soulja Boy dance,” became a cultural phenomenon and propelled him to mainstream success.

