Who is Roy Mcgrath Wife? What Crime Did He Do?

Who is Roy Mcgrath’s Wife? American politician Roy Charles McGrath (August 9, 1969 – April 3, 2023) was of Greek descent and was wanted by the FBI for failing to show up for his federal trial in which he was accused of wire fraud, theft from programs receiving government funding, and record-falsification.

He formerly held the positions of chief of staff to Governor Larry Hogan from June to August 2020 and director of the Maryland Environmental Agency from 2016 to 2020.

Roy Mcgrath Personal Life

Laura Bruner, who was McGrath’s girlfriend when he was the MES director, later became his wife. Less than two weeks after their wedding, he was charged with a federal crime. They shared a home in Naples, Florida.

Background of Roy Mcgrath

On August 9th, 1969, McGrath was born in Greece. He attended the University of Maryland, College Park after graduating from St. Mary’s Ryken High School, where he got a Bachelor of Arts in 1993 in politics and economics.

McGrath worked for the National Association of Chain Drug Stores, an industry association with headquarters in northern Virginia, for 18 years after receiving his degree.

At the age of 18, McGrath first entered politics by joining the Republican Party and later founding a Young Republicans organization in Southern Maryland. He assisted U.S. Representative Wayne Gilchrest in 1991 while interning in Congress.

He oversaw George H. W. Bush’s 1992 campaign activities in Charles County, Maryland. He then represented Bush as an alternate delegate to the Republican National Convention and worked on Larry Hogan’s unsuccessful bid for the Maryland 5th congressional district.

Afterward, McGrath worked on Hogan’s 2014 campaign for governor, leading the organization “Lawyers for Hogan” and managing early voting and election day procedures.

Who is Roy Mcgrath’s Wife Laura Bruner?

Larry Hogan, a former governor of Maryland, had Roy McGrath as his chief of staff. The fact that he has passed away has become widely known on the internet, which is why he is currently trending.

Ray was born in the United States on August 9, 1969. He passed away on April 3rd, 2023. He was 53 years old. He stood 172 cm tall.

The internet is in ruins because of this news. St. Mary’s Ryken High School was where he finished his education. He also received his University of Maryland diploma. He completed his Bachelor of Arts in the study of politics and government.

His death left him with a USD 2 million net worth. In 1992, Roy began working for Hogan as a director of lawyers. The name of his wife was Laura Bruner. There isn’t much information on her wife, according to sources.



He had long been sought after. Because Roy McGrath was suspected by the justice department of stealing money from the Maryland Environmental Service in October 2021, he was sought after.

He committed fraud against the government when he convinced the MES Board of Directors to give McGrath $233,647. Then he lied that the governor had authorized the payment and was aware of it. He told the jurors a lie.



He committed a large scam. On him, there was a large case. Likewise, when he was called to testify in court. He fled at the time and vanished for a very long period. The F.B.I. was looking for him.

Because of this act, he became one of the most sought criminals. The gunshot killed him. He was encountered by the FBI on April 3, 2023. So that’s all there is to know about this situation, thank you. Keep checking back with us.