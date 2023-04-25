Who is Mary Quant’s Son? Where is He Nowadays?

British fashion designer and style icon Dame Barbara Mary Quant (11 February 1930 – 13 April 2023) passed away. She played a significant part in London’s Swinging Sixties culture and emerged as a key character in the Mod and youth fashion revolutions of the 1960s.

She claimed credit as one of the designers of the miniskirt and hotpants. It is given to a fortunate few to be born at the proper moment, in the proper location, and with the proper talents, according to Ernestine Carter. There are three in contemporary fashion: Chanel, Dior, and Mary Quant.

Orlando Plunkett-Greene, Mary Quant’s Son



The son of Dame Mary Quant Orlando Plunkett-Greene was born in 1969. The deceased fashion icon had a child with her late husband, Alexander Plunkett-Greene.



Orlando lives a secretive existence; hence, not much is known about him. Information regarding his education and field of work was not available while this article was being prepared.

Mary Quant’s Husband Was a Fashion Executive!

Quant first met Alexander Plunket Greene, her husband and business partner, in 1953. Alexander is a third-generation relative of Irish singer Harry Plunket Greene. They were married from 1957 till his passing in 1990.

She met Mr. Plunket Green, a wealthy eccentric (the Duke of Bedford and philosopher Bertrand Russell were cousins), who, on the rare occasions he attended class, wore his mother’s gold shantung silk pajamas and played jazz on the trumpet. Waugh was a family friend, and he seemed straight out of an Evelyn Waugh story.

The first customer of Alexander and a friend’s Bazaar store on King’s Road in Chelsea was his wife.

Then she started selling there, including the miniskirt, and Bazaar gained notoriety as a store for young people.

By releasing a whole Mary Quant collection under the name Ginger Group, which eventually extended, he made her designs more well-known.

Additionally, Plunket Greene and his wife played a role in the British fashion revolution of the 1960s.

They produced striking window displays and offered Quant’s designs for sale. One of the earliest retailers to offer competitively priced apparel in simple shapes and vibrant colors was Bazaar.

In 1963, Plunket Green and Quant launched the Ginger Group brand as a more reasonably priced line for the general population. After that, they grew their company in the US.

Family of Mary Quant

Welsh teachers’ daughter Quant was born in Blackheath, London, on February 11, 1930.

Her parents, Jack, and Mildred Quant, moved to London to work as teachers despite hailing from mining families and receiving scholarships to grammar school. They also graduated from Cardiff University with first-class degrees.

Her family issued a statement to the PA news agency stating that she “died peacefully at home in Surrey, UK this morning.”

Her relatives referred to her as “an outstanding innovator of the Swinging Sixties and an internationally renowned twentieth-century fashion designer.”

Read more: Who Was Robert Heikka? What Happened to Him?

She graduated from Goldsmiths College with a diploma in art teaching in the 1950s, when she also met her future husband, Alexander Plunket Greene, who later assisted in building her brand.