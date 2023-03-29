Who is Lukas Gage Dating: Let’s Have a Look on His Dating History!

All you need to know about Lukas Gage is in here.

Love and Relationship
By ayushi sharma
0

Actor from the USA, Lukas Gage. In American Vandal, The White Lotus, You, and Euphoria, he made an appearance.
Gage was reared in Encinitas after moving there as a young child. He was born in San Diego. He performed in plays and commercials in addition to attending film camp every summer. He went to school in Encinitas at San Dieguito Academy.

Director Tristram Shapeero could be heard criticizing Gage’s residence in a clip of an audition that Gage released on Zoom in November 2020. Shapeero was not aware that his microphone was not muted at the time. Others in the movie business sent Gage encouraging words. Even though he didn’t receive the position, the refusal gave him the chance to take a role in the HBO drama The White Lotus.

Name Lukas Gage
Full Name Lukas Gage Miller
Net Worth $2 Million
Date of Birth 28 May 1995
Age 27 Years Old
Birth Place San Diego, California, United States
Currently Live In San Diego, California
Profession Actor and Model
Debut TV Series: Enlightened (2013)
Film: Animals (2014)
Years Active 2013 – Present
Famous Role Appearing in the Film Moonshot (2022)
Nationality American
Religion Christian
Ethnicity Irish, Swedish and Asheknazi Jewish Descent
Hometown San Diego, California
Zodiac Sign Gemini
School/High School San Dieguito Academy in Encinitas, California, United States
College/University Local Private University in San Diego, United States
University of Oregon in Eugene, Oregon
Education Qualification Graduate

Family, Girlfriend and Relationship of Lukas Gage

Mr. Gage, a businessman by trade, is Lukas Gage’s father, and Paulina Gage, a housewife, is his mother. Information about his siblings is unknown.

The marital status of Lukas Gage is single. He has a romantic relationship with hairstylist Chris Appleton. His ex-girlfriend is a writer by the name of Phoebe Fisher. An American-Polish actress, host, and YouTuber by the name of Claudia Sulewski was his ex-girlfriend.

Father Name Mr. Gage
Mother Name Paulina Gage
Brother Name
Sister Name
Girlfriend Phoebe Fisher
Claudia Sulewski (Ex)
Marital Status Unmarried

Career of Lukas Gage

Beginning in the year 2013, Lukas Gage made his acting debut in the well-known television program Enlightened. He appeared in the film Animals in 2014, marking his first appearance on camera. Following that, he appeared in a number of well-known television programs, including Kingdom, [email protected], Adam Ruins Everything, On My Block, Veronica Mars, Into the Dark, Love Victor, and others. He has since appeared in a number of short films and feature films, including Satellite Beach, Scouts Guide to Zombie Apocalypse, Sickhouse, Assassination Nation, What Breaks the Ice, Max Reload, and the Nether Blasters, and Wireless, among others.

Physical Appearance of Lukas Gage

Height (approx) in centimeters: 176 cm
in meters: 1.76 m
in feet inches: 5’ 8”
Weight (approx) in kilograms: 75 kg
in pounds: 165 lbs
Eye Colour Blue
Hair Colour Blonde

Lukas Gage is a young, attractive, intelligent, and dashing man with a pleasant and dashing demeanor. His physical measurements are excellent, and he has the muscular build of an athlete. He also has a strong and appealing physique. He stands about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 75 kilograms. His eyes are a stunning and mesmerizing blistering blue colour, and he has short, stylish blonde hair.

