Who is Lenny Kravitz Dating? Who is His Current Wife?

An American singer-songwriter and actor, Leonard Albert Kravitz was born on May 26, 1964. His music combines elements of hard rock, psychedelic music, pop, jazz, reggae, blues, soul, and folk with elements of rock, soul, R&B, and folk music.



From 1999 and 2002, Kravitz won the Grammy for Best Male Rock Vocal Performance four times in a row, shattering the previous high for that category and establishing a new mark for a man’s most consecutive victories in one category.

The American Music Awards, MTV Video Music Awards, Radio Music Awards, Brit Awards, and Blockbuster Entertainment Awards are just a few of the honors he has been nominated for and received.

It Ain’t Over ‘Till It’s Over (1991) and “Again” (2000) are two of Kravitz’s top-charting singles, and he has also had success with “Let Love Rule” (1989), “Always on the Run” (1991), “Are You Going Go My Way” (1993), “Fly Away” (1998), and “American Woman” (1999), all of which peaked in the top 10 on the Alternative Airplay chart.

Early Life of Lenny Kravitz

The only child of Sy Kravitz (1924–2005), a producer of NBC television news, and actress Roxie Roker, Leonard Albert Kravitz was born in New York City (1929–1995). His mother was of Black American and Bahamian origin and hailed from a Christian home.

Russian-Jewish ancestry was present in Kravitz’s father. Because their grandfathers were brothers, Kravitz and weather broadcaster Al Roker are second cousins through their mothers.

He was given the name Kravitz in honor of his uncle Leonard M. Kravitz, a private first class who died in combat in the Korean War at the age of 20 after successfully repelling a Chinese attack on his while allowing the majority of his squad to flee.

Relationship History of Lenny Kravitz

Lisa Bonet was Lenny Kravitz’s first wife (1987 – 1993).

Lenny Kravitz and Adriana Lima are engaged (2002 – 2003).

Lenny Kravitz has dated Barbara Fialho from 2017 to 2018, Naomi Campbell from 2016 to 2017, Marisa Tomei from 2004 to 2005, Nicole Kidman from 2003 to 2004, Devon Aoki from 2000 to 2001, Natalie Imbruglia from 1998 to 1999, Vanessa Paradis from 1992 to 1997, and Kylie Minogue from 1990 to 1991.

Is Lenny Kravitz Still Married?

Only one wife—actress Lisa Bonet—has been married to Lenny Kravitz. They were wed between 1987 and 1993. No, Kravitz is not still married as a result of their divorce.

Read more: Who Was Bushwhacker Butch Wife? Are They Still Together or Separated!!!

Who is the Mother of Lenny Kravitz’s Child?

Lenny Kravitz and his ex-wife Lisa Bonet are parents to just one kid, their daughter Zo. On December 1, 1988, just over a year after the couple’s wedding, Zo was born.

In his 2020 autobiography, Let Love Rule, the elder Kravitz discussed his relationship with his daughter, saying, “We can talk about anything and everything. My grandfather and my mother have a tight bond.

To the extent that I found it absurd as a teenager. Hence, when I look at the bond between Zo and me, I also see the bond between my mother and grandfather. The fact that we have reached that level makes me very delighted.