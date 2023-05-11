Who Is JoJo Siwa? What Is Her Net Worth?

Joelle Joanie, professionally known as “JoJo”, is a dancer, singer, actress, and YouTuber from the United States. She is well known for her two seasons on Dance Moms with her mother, Jessalynn Siwa, as well as her singles “Boomerang” and “Kid in a Candy Store.”

Siwa’s YouTube account “Its JoJo Siwa” features everyday footage of her life. She was named to Time magazine’s annual list of the world’s 100 most influential people in 2020.

This article will take you through the American sensation’s revenue sources and her journey to becoming a millionaire.

Who Is JoJo Siwa? When She Gained Fame?

Jo Jo Siwa was born on May 19, 2003, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Jessalynn who is an Iowa professional dance instructor, and Tom Siwa, a Nebraska chiropractor. She has one sibling named Jayden Siwa, an elder brother who is also a YouTuber.

Siwa began her career as a top-5 finalist and the youngest participant in the second season of Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition, which was produced by Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller. She was eliminated in week 9 after appearing on the show alongside her mother.

Siwa first appeared on Dance Moms after applying for Miller’s “ALDC” dance competition squad in 2014 and was chosen for the team in early 2015. She released “Boomerang” in May 2016, as well as a prior single, “I Can Make U Dance.”

“Boomerang” explores the issue of internet bullying. This video has received over 950 million views and over 5 million likes. Vivid Seats named Siwa the Breakout Artist of the Year in 2018.

Siwa revealed in 2018 that she would embark on her first major concert tour, D.R.E.A.M. The Tour, in 2019. She was scheduled to visit 52 cities in the United States and Canada, visiting theatres, outdoor amphitheaters, and stadiums, as well as indoor arenas. Other concerts would also take place in the United Kingdom and Australia.

The tour was set to begin on May 17 in Phoenix, Arizona. The first leg of the tour was set to wrap up on June 26 in Austin, Texas, before continuing on July 10 in Orlando, Florida. The last date was set for August 20th in Vancouver, Canada.

In September 2020, she was named to Time’s annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world, and in 2021, she was named to Fast Company’s Queer 50 list.

She was announced as a judge for the seventeenth season of So You Think You Can Dance on April 4, 2022, alongside Matthew Morrison and Stephen “tWitch” Boss.

On September 9, 2022, she was named the recipient of the GLSEN Gamechanger Award for her anti-bullying advocacy work.

Who Is JoJo Siwa Dating?

JoJo Siwa has found a new love in her life. JoJo’s ex-girlfriend Kylie Prew disclosed in mid-August that they’d been broken up for two months. JoJo stated a few days later that she was now dating TikTok star, Avery Cyrus.

Siwa introduced her new GF in a TikTok video, she posted kissing her posing photos at a Chuck E. Cheese photo booth.

JoJo and Avery just disclosed that they had taken their relationship to the next level. Although they have been friends for a long time and have even starred in social media videos together.

How Rich JoJo Siwa Is?

The net worth of JoJo Siwa is $20 million, according to Celebrity net worth. She has millions of subscribers on her YouTube Channel.

Do you know JOJO is running a Ribbon Bow Tie Business? According to the previous source, her net worth is much higher than our current estimate because she has supposedly sold 40 million bow ribbons.

Though this figure has not been independently verified or printed in a business publication, she is making a good living from product sales. Even if that 40 million figure is right, it does not necessarily imply that JoJo is making “hundreds of millions” of revenues from the sales.

An estimation is that each sale earns $2.5 in net profit based on the industry average cost per goods sold on a $9 bow. Based on previous celebrity endorsement arrangements, JoJo would be lucky to receive 20% of profits once expenditures are deducted.

That works out to $0.54 per sale before taxes. If JoJo did sell 40 million bow ribbons, she would have had to sell another 10 million to cover her initial costs. This would give her a total pre-tax income of $16 million. Consider it $8 million after taxes.

Based on these assumptions, it’s evident that JoJo is making a lot of money only from product sales. If JoJo continues her present level of fame, we may see her being valued at $50-100 million one day.

Let’s read about the house of Siwa. JoJo paid $3.5 million for a property in Tarzana, California, in February 2020.

She was only 16 years old, but she had more money than most people make in a lifetime. Siwa’s new home was promptly disclosed on her YouTube channel.

The Mediterranean-style home has 6,000 square feet of living area, which is plenty of space for JoJo’s entire family.

This house includes Marble floors, fireplaces, a gourmet kitchen, French doors, and a slew of other interior features. There is a swimming pool and a sports court outside.

Cars Collection Of JoJo Siwa

As of 2023, JoJo Siwa has three cars in her garage which include a custom BMW M4 convertible, a custom Tesla Model X, and a white Lamborghini Urus.

Read more: Scrub Daddy Net Worth: How Much Does The Company Have after Shark Tank?

Conclusion

To conclude, JoJo Siwa is a young star who lives in America. She gained huge fame while performing in Dance shows with her mom. Moreover, she is a vlogger and has a YouTube channel with huge subscribers.

Her income sources are shows, a YouTube channel, and the Bow Ribbon manufacturing business. She enjoys a luxurious lifestyle, having her own costly cars and a modern house.

I hope you find this article useful and informative. If you want to share your feedback with us related to this article, then you can easily share it via the comment section. Thanks for reading.