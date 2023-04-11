Who is Evan Winiker? Is He Engaged to Lana Del Rey?

Who is Evan Winiker? On December 22, 1982, Evan Winiker was born in New York. Henry, the 40-year-dog, is often featured in images that he posts online. Henry joins the man on his walks, hikes, beach outings, and Halloween costume adventures.

He adopted Henry in July 2020, according to a welcoming post-Winiker published on his Instagram. “Happy to have this little guy join my family. I want to express my gratitude to @thelabellefoundation for introducing me to him and for assisting in his search for a permanent residence.

Music Manager at Range Media Partners

As a music manager, Winiker joined Range Media Partners in 2021, bringing with him clients like MAX, Daya, Disco Biscuits, Skyler Stonestreet, and Walk Off The Earth. “It’s always been my objective as a manager to surround my clients with the top teams possible. According to its name, this ecology.

It’s a setting of forward-thinking individuals that look above the limitations and barriers that are set up, enabling them to unlock new doors and scale new heights that we imagine “Upon his hiring, he spoke to Variety.

Previous Management Work

After spending five years at Brandon Creed’s Creed Co., which combined with Jeffrey Azoff’s business in 2017 to establish Full Stop, Winiker spent four years at Full Stop Management before beginning his employment with Range Media.

After all those years, he stated, “I’m beyond grateful for all the love and memories shared over the last five years with my Full Stop family, and pleased to be embarking on this new path.”

Musician in the Past And Steel Train

Winiker, who now works in talent agencies and music management, was a member of the indie rock band Steel Train in the past. With Winiker playing bass, the New Jersey-based band was active from 2002 to 2013.

The band, who also featured vocalist and producer Jack Antonoff as a member, used to utilize him for backup vocals. Ben Folds, The Fray, Tegan and Sara, and Steel Train have all shared the stage with Steel Train.

Late-Night Talk Show Performances

In addition to performing with Steel Train, Winiker has appeared on late-night programs like The Late Show with David Letterman and Late Night with Conan O’Brien.

Is Evan Winiker Engaged?

The music manager of Range Media Partners, Evan Winiker, and Lana Del Rey are engaged, according to Billboard. At the 2023 Billboard Women In Music event a few weeks ago, she was photographed wearing a ring on her left-hand finger, which started the engagement rumors.

Over the past few months, the pair have been seen out in public a few times, including an appearance at the Malibu Chili Cook-Off festival in September 2022 and a sighting at Pappy and Harriet’s restaurant in Pioneertown, California, in March 2023.

The 40-year-old Range Media employee who is said to be engaged to the alt-pop star has worked with a wide range of clients, including Walk Off the Earth, Skyler Stonestreet, Daya, MAX, and Disco Biscuits.

Winiker was a member of the band Steel Train in his earlier days as a musician. In the past, Jack Donoghue and the singer of Summertime Sadness have been associated.

At this month’s Billboard 2023 Women in Music gala, Lana Del Rey received the Visionary Award, and Kristin Robinson conducted an interview with her for the occasion.

This year, the performer will headline several music events, including the Glastonbury Festival in Pilton, Somerset, on June 21, 2023, and the MITA Festival in Brazil, which will take place on May 27 and June 3, 2023.

The Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival in San Francisco, California, will feature a performance by Del Rey on August 11, 2023.