Who is Cade Hudson? Is He Britney’s Closest Friend?

Late in March 2023, Britney Spears and her long-time friend and agent Cade Hudson took off for a tropical vacation in Mexico.

Although Britney, 41, has made sure to post about their lavish trip and feature him in several of her images and videos, Cade, who made news for clutching Emma Roberts’ hand at Paris Hilton’s wedding in November 2021, is private on Instagram.

For instance, on March 28, Britney posted pictures of the two of them grinning at each other as they were leaving for the popular holiday area on her jet, as can be seen in the gallery below.

On March 31, Cade made a comeback to the “Toxic” hitmaker’s page when he took part in one of her typical dancing films, after multiple outfit-of-the-night photos and vids. Britney wore a tiny thong bikini in the video, which can be seen here.

It had a triangle top with bright pink and green accents and side-tie bottoms with a leopard print. A baseball cap, tan shorts, and brown slip-on shoes were all that Cade was wearing.

He was also shirtless. While dancing to the 2013 hit “Blurred Lines” by Pharrell Williams and Robin Thicke, the couple seemed to be having a great time. Cade briefly danced up on Britney as he clutched her waist at one point as the two got a little close.

Cade Hudson Is an Agent

Several well-known celebrities attended Paris Hilton and Carter Reum’s wedding. Kyle Richards, Paula Abdul, Bebe Rexha, Ashley Benson, and the rest of the Hilton family were on the guest list. So how did Cade get a ticket to this party?

He doesn’t have a successful song on the charts, a popular reality program, or a forthcoming film. How come? Well, it turns out that Cade is one of Hollywood’s power players.

He works as an agent for Creative Artists Agency, a renowned talent and sports agency that also represents Sean Penn, Ciara, Ansel Elgort, Emma Roberts, and other celebrities. This would also clarify why he went to Emma’s wedding as her date.

Cade Reportedly Spoke Out Against Britney’s Conservatorship

Cade received criticism for being silent and not speaking out for Britney during the #FreeBritney movement. He did, however, finally address the issue in July 2021. “I’ve kept quiet about Britney for at least 12 years.

According to TMZ, Cade stated, “Enough is enough,” in a now-private social media post. “I’m speaking up now after receiving tens of thousands of death threats and having water bottles thrown at my head in bars by onlookers who claim I’m brainwashing Britney,” the speaker said.

Cade referred to Britney’s breakdown in 2007, asking, “Britney who was accused of some blunders as a new mum at 26 with 100 cameras in her face daily waiting to film each incorrect move she did gets placed under a never-ending conservatorship?”

Someone’s fundamental human rights have been violated in this situation. I haven’t spoken up because I’m afraid of losing my position as her agent and the profession I’ve worked 15 years straight to develop; threats have come from the man we all know who, but I won’t even deign to say his name,” he said. I’m done keeping quiet, I tell you.

Cade Reportedly Helped Britney in Her Conservatorship Fight

According to TMZ, Cade supported Britney during her conservatorship struggles. He was one of her “closest pals for a dozen years” before becoming her agent.

According to reports, Cade introduced Britney to lawyer Mathew Rosengart, who supported her in her struggle against the contentious conservatorship.

Cade Was Accused of Sexual Misconduct

In 2017, actor Sean Rose accused many agents working for Creative Artists Agency of sexual harassment, including Cade. Sean said that Cade offered him sex in 2013 in exchange for getting to know actress Amanda Seyfried in documents obtained by The New York Times (via the Los Angeles Times).

Sean is accusing me of soliciting a sex act from him after being my friend on social media for seven years and enjoying my posts, Cade said in a statement to the Los Angeles Times through his lawyer, refuting the charges. My memory is that he dismissed it and continued to be my buddy on social media.



I have the highest sympathy for harassed and abused people, but this is not one of those cases, he continued. He added that the claimed encounter occurred when he was unmarried and gay.



Cade worked as a publicist for Full Picture in 2013. The Los Angeles Times said that he began working for CAA “about a year later”.

Cade Is Close with The Mayor Of New York City

According to the New York Daily News, Cade doesn’t just hang out with Hollywood’s elite; he has also been seen numerous times with the Mayor of New York City Eric Adams.

They love “monthly excursions to Zero Bond, the exclusive members-only nightclub” in the NoHo district, claims the site.