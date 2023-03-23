Who is Andrew Schulz Wife? Explore His Love Life History!

Andrew Schulz and Emma Kathryn Turner have been wed since 2022. Before Turner, Schulz is said to have been romantically involved with Sara Phillips and Jamie Lee.

Andrew Schulz is an American comedian, writer, actor, producer, podcaster, and internet sensation (born October 30, 1983). The MTV show “Guy Code” and its offshoots, his comic music albums, podcasts like “Flagrant 2” and “The Brilliant Idiots,” as well as his Netflix special “Schulz Saves America” are what make him most well-known.

The only daughter of her parents, Emma Turner (b. February 14, 1995), is a native of Santa Barbara, California, and is from that city. She attended the Gallatin School of Individualized Study, a branch of New York University. Her Master of Arts in Fiction and Fashion degree encompasses writing, literature, and the business of fashion. Despite not working as a pilates instructor, she is a certified instructor. According to her LinkedIn profile, Emma is presently enrolled in the Stern School of Management at New York University to pursue an MBA.

Current relationship status of Andrew Schulz

In the late 2010s, while Emma Turner was a college student in New York, she first met Andrew Schulz. Before Andrew proposed to her in 2021, they dated for a few years.

In his podcast “Flagrant 2,” Andrew Schulz discussed how he botched the way he proposed to his present wife. He claimed that he asked his wife to marry him in a restaurant that they both enjoyed, but because of his nervousness, he blurted, “Would you spend the least of your time with me?” rather than “Will you spend the rest of your life with me?” Emma, though, accepted the proposal. They shared pictures of the engagement rings on Instagram.

Later on, in November 2021, they were wed. They were photographed in costume as Billy Bob Thornton and Angelina Jolie for Halloween in October 2021. The couple and her pet dog have been living in New York since 2022.

Past relationship of Andrew Schulz

Between 2014 and 2015, singer Sara Phillips and Andrew Schulz were romantically involved. However, sources claim that they broke up because of a “lack of chemistry” between them. Sara Phillips has accused Andrew of being abusive in their relationship on social media. As of 2022, there are no pictures of them together on social media.

According to reports, Andrew Schulz dated comedian Jamie Lee after splitting from Sara Phillips. But in 2015, they split up after a brief courtship.

