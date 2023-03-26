Who is Alison Wonderland Dating? Who is Her Current Boyfriend?

Australian artist, DJ, and producer Alison Wonderland are from Sydney. Alexandra Sholler was her name when she was born on September 27, 1986, in Sydney, Australia. She received a scholarship in 2009 to study music at Sydney’s elite National Academy of Dramatic Art. The passionate lyrics and powerful bass drops of Alison Wonderland’s music are well known, and she has credited the Beatles, Radiohead, and Bjork as influences. In 2013, she released her first single, “Get Ready,” which was well-received and served as a career launching point. She has also freely discussed her battles with depression and anxiety while serving as a spokesperson for mental health awareness.

Both of Alison Wonderland’s studio albums, “Run” from 2015 and “Awake” from 2018, were well-received by critics. She has travelled widely throughout the world and performed at renowned music festivals including Coachella, Lollapalooza, and Tomorrowland, garnering a devoted following.

Who is Alison Wonderland’s Boyfriend?

Timon C. West and Alison Wonderland are presently dating, however, it’s unclear when their relationship officially began. They did, however, make their relationship public six months before Alison announced her pregnancy. Timon C. West is a multi-talented person who has worked in the film industry as a director, producer, screenwriter, editor, cinematographer, and occasionally as an actor. He was the director of the film “Pearl,” which featured Mia Goth and was co-written by Alison Wonderland.

Timon and Alison are six years apart in age; Timon was born on October 5, 1980, and Alison was born on September 27, 1986. Timon is 42 years old.

Past Relationship of Alison Wonderland

Alison Wonderland has a troubled history with relationships; she was formerly in an abusive marriage that negatively impacted her mental health. She has been honest about how the abuse has left her with sadness and suicidal thoughts. She hasn’t disclosed the name of her ex-boyfriend, but if anything changes in the future, she’ll update her profile.

Alison has found happiness with Timon C. West despite the past, and the couple is joyfully anticipating a child. Further details regarding Alison Wonderland’s family are required. Her sister, who works in the music business, and she get along well. This information, along with her family’s encouragement for her desire to pursue music as a vocation despite early scepticism, has been provided by her in interviews. Alison’s family has supported and encouraged her throughout her career in the music business.

About Alison Wonderland and Ti West

Alexandra Sholler, an Australian producer, vocalist, and DJ of electronic dance music, goes by the stage name Alison Wonderland. She started off playing the cello in classical music before moving on to the electronic dance music scene. With the release of her debut single "Get Ready" in 2013 and her debut EP "Calm Down" in 2014, she initially came to public attention.

Ti West is dating Alison Wonderland. She hinted at her relationship status in an Instagram photo from August, but she opted not to show his face, leaving many people in the dark. She did, however, recently revealed on Instagram that she was expecting a child, which solidified her bond with Ti West. She tagged it with, “Surprise! Baby Wonderland is coming soon. Ti and I, my other half, are very pleased about our collaboration “.