Who Are Jason Preston Parents? Jason Facts!

Who Are Jason Preston’s Parents? American basketball player Jason Preston is well-known for being selected by the Los Angeles Clippers as the 33rd overall choice in the NBA Draft 2021. During his junior year at Ohio University, Jason averaged 15.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 7.3 assists per game.

He won the 2021 MAC Tournament MVP award and made the First Team All-MAC. Jason Preston, who was born on August 10, 1999, is a native of Orlando, Florida. Jason Preston is the same age he will be in 2023: 23. Further information on Jason Preston is provided below.

Jason Preston Profile

Personal Information:

Stage Name Jason Preston Real Name Jason Preston Profession(s) Basketball Player, Birthday August 10, 1999 Age 23 years Gender Male Birthplace Orlando, United States Hometown Orlando, Florida, United States Nationality American Food Habit Non-Vegetarian

Family:

Parents Father: N/A Mother: Judith Sewell Sibling(s) Brother(s): N/A Sister(s): N/A

Education and Qualification:

School William R. Boone High School College Ohio University

Who Are Jason Preston’s Parents?

Father of Jason Preston

The name of Jason Preston’s father is unknown. No information is available regarding Jason Preston’s father.

Mother of Jason Preston

The mother of Jason Preston is Judith Sewell. Regarding the mother of Jason Preston, not much is known.

