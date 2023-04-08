Who Are Jason Preston Parents? Jason Facts!

Who Are Jason Preston’s Parents? American basketball player Jason Preston is well-known for being selected by the Los Angeles Clippers as the 33rd overall choice in the NBA Draft 2021. During his junior year at Ohio University, Jason averaged 15.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 7.3 assists per game.
He won the 2021 MAC Tournament MVP award and made the First Team All-MAC. Jason Preston, who was born on August 10, 1999, is a native of Orlando, Florida. Jason Preston is the same age he will be in 2023: 23. Further information on Jason Preston is provided below.
Jason Preston Profile
Jason Preston Profile
Personal Information:
|Stage Name
|Jason Preston
|Real Name
|Jason Preston
|Profession(s)
|Basketball Player,
|Birthday
|August 10, 1999
|Age
|23 years
|Gender
|Male
|Birthplace
|Orlando, United States
|Hometown
|Orlando, Florida, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Food Habit
|Non-Vegetarian
Family:
|Parents
|Father: N/A
|Mother: Judith Sewell
|Sibling(s)
|Brother(s): N/A
|Sister(s): N/A
Education and Qualification:
|School
|William R. Boone High School
|College
|Ohio University
Who Are Jason Preston’s Parents?
- Father of Jason Preston
The name of Jason Preston’s father is unknown. No information is available regarding Jason Preston’s father.
- Mother of Jason Preston
The mother of Jason Preston is Judith Sewell. Regarding the mother of Jason Preston, not much is known.
Jason Preston Trivia
- The United States’ Orlando is where Jason Preston was born.
- Leo is his sun sign.
- Jason decided to play basketball at Believe Prep Academy in his final year at William R. Boone High School. He finally obtained a scholarship to play collegiate basketball in Ohio after becoming well-known on Twitter.
- Jason was only 6’1″ until reclassifying during his senior year of high school “height. He was 6’4” in height “by the time his prep year was over.
- The name of his mother is Judith Sewell. When Jason was a junior in high school, she passed away.
- Jason’s Instagram account had the username @jasonpreston0.