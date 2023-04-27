Who are Alesha Dixons Parents? Alesha Dixon Biography, Parents Name, Nationality and More!!

Alesha Anjanette Dixon, better known by her stage name Alesha Dixon, is an English singer, rapper, dancer, author, and television personality. Alesha Dixon has a $7 million net worth as of 2023.

She has created a series of children’s books titled Lightning Girl and has hosted numerous television programs.



Her records are frequently co-written by her. She not only sings but also appears on television. Through different endorsement deals, she has established herself as an entrepreneur and produced three films.

Relationships, Family, and Husband

Melvin Dixon and Beverly Harris are Alesha Dixon’s parents. Melvin Dixon, a professional translator, poet, and novelist, is Alesha Dixon’s father.

Beverly Harris, a housewife, is Alesha Dixon’s mother.

She has two sisters, Leyanne Harris, and Jerome Harris, as well as four brothers, Callum Harris, Adrian Harris, Mark Harris, and John Harris.

Alesha Dixon is already a married woman. Azuka Ononye is the name of her spouse. In 2017, the couple was hitched.

The couple is the parents of two kids. Azura Sienna Ononye and Anaya Safiya Ononye are her two daughters.

However, she wed Harvey for the first time in 2005. Sadly, their divorce was finalized in 2006. She has connections with Matt Di Angelo, Pharrell Williams, James Chandler, and Robert Kazinsky in addition to Azuka Ononye.

Alesha Dixon Biography

Alesha Dixon was born on October 7, 1978, making her 44 years old as of 2023. She was raised in a stable Christian household in Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, England, where she was born and raised. She is English-nationalized and follows the Christian faith. Her sign is Libra, and she is Marvin and English in ethnicity.

She finished her elementary education at Monk’s Walk School. She then enrolled herself at a local college, where she eventually received her diploma. She was never very interested in academics growing up; instead, she enjoyed singing, dancing, and other extracurricular activities.

Full Name Alesha Dixon Net Worth $7 Million Date of Birth 7 October 1978 Age 44 Years Old Birth Place Welwyn, Garden City, Hertfordshire, England Current Live In Welwyn, Garden City, Hertfordshire, England Profession Singer, Rapper, Dancer, Television Personality, and Author Debut Film: Top of the Pops (2001)

TV: Strictly Come Dancing (2007)

Music: Mis-Teeq’s (2000) Years Active 1999 – Present Nationality English Religion Christian Ethnicity Marvin and English Hometown Welwyn, Garden City, Hertfordshire, England Zodiac Sign Libra School Monk’s Walk School, Welwyn, Garden City, England College/University Local College in England

The Career of Alesha Dixon

Alesha Dixon began her professional life as a vocalist. She performed the Rumours record as a featured artist in the year 2000.



She performed the Dance for Me song in 2001 as a featured artist. In addition, she and her band Mis-Teeq released the studio album Lickin’ on both sides that same year.



In addition, she performed the track Why? All I want? and One Nightstand in the same year with her band Mis-Teeq.

In addition, she performed on the soundtrack album Why? with her band, Mis-Teeq, in the same year. She performed the promotional tracks These Days with her band, Mis-Teeq, also that year.



She appeared in the movie Top of the Pops as a Performer from the years 2001 to 2003. She performed the tracks B with me and Roll-on / This is how we do it in 2002 with her band, Mis-Teeq.

Along with her band Mis-Teeq, she also performed on the soundtrack CD This is how we do it that same year.



She played Herself in the movie The Saturday night show from the years 2002 to 2003. She and the members of her band Mis-Teeq released the studio album Eye Candy in 2003.

In addition, she performed the singles Scandalous, Can’t Get it back, and Style in the same year with her band Mis-Teeq.

