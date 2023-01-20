Will Your Place or Mine Be Available on Netflix in February 2023?

Fans of the best romantic comedies have a lot of new movies to choose from, but this popular type of movie doesn’t seem to come out as often as it used to. So, people who like romantic comedies are always looking forwards to the next one where two people fall in love and finally realize it. So, everyone should be looking forwards to Your Place Or Mine, a Netflix romantic comedy with Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher, two veterans of the genre.

Don’t worry if this is the first time you’ve heard about the new movie. We already know some important facts about Your Place Or Mine that will make you want to find love even more.

Where to Watch Your Place or Mine?

You can watch Your Place or Mine on Netflix.

Your Place or Mine Release Date

Your Place or Mine Review

FaceTiming is a big part of the plot of the movie, which is about two friends who live far away from each other. Debbie, the character played by Witherspoon, had left town to follow a lifelong dream. Kutcher’s character, Peter, offers to help her take care of her teen son.

Here’s what Netflix says about the movie:

“Debbie (Reese Witherspoon) and Peter (Ashton Kutcher) have been best friends for 20 years even though they are total opposites. Practical, risk-averse accountant Debbie craves routine and stability with her son Jack (Wesley Kimmel) in LA; Stylish brand consultant Peter thrives on change in New York City. When they swap houses and lives for a week, they learn they haven’t told each other everything after all and discover what they think they want might not be what they really need.”

Your Place or Mine Trailer

Where is Your Place or Mine Being Filmed?

In October 2021, principal photography began. Montague Street in Brooklyn was used for filming.

Conclusion

