Will Netflix Release Vikings Valhalla Season 2? Explore Here!!

Season 2 of Vikings: Valhalla arrives in January, and there’s been a lot of discussion about new places and threats for our cruel band of warriors to face in 11th-century Europe. As Leif, Harald, and Freydis leave Scandinavia for more action, other newcomers will make an immediate impact in the coming season.

Netflix has even announced the first facts about the slew of new characters that will loot their way over frozen landscapes and rolling hills. More on that later.

The good news continues coming: season 3 has already been confirmed, and there’s plenty of information about season 2 to keep you going in the meanwhile. For starters, the first clip from the new season has arrived, and we’ve got the details down below.

There are also unique excerpts from our conversation with Vikings: Valhalla season 2 creator Jeb Stuart, as well as details on who’s who in the cast and what the second chapter might cover. Look no further if you’re missing the Vikings gang. Everything you need to know about Season 2 is right here. Prepare to set sail with our captain – Valhalla awaits!

Vikings: Valhalla season 2 release date is January 2023

Vikings: Valhalla season 2 is set for release on Netflix on January 13, 2023. Vikings: Vahalla will be back for season 3, too, with filming beginning on that back in May 2022,

Vikings: Valhalla Season 2 Plot

The second season continues the action immediately after the terrible fall of Kattegat, which has forced Leif, Freyds, and Harald to fugitives in Scandinavia.

“The whole notion of Season 2 is that we take these three heroes who are in Scandinavia and blow them out of their comfort zones,” show creator Jeb Stuart told Tudum (opens in new tab). “Season 2 for Harald and Leif is a road trip: it’s Thelma and Louise on the Dnieper River. This fantastic voyage will begin with the two of them. Friends must travel to Pomerania, which is a challenging environment.”

“Season 2 will demonstrate that even when you hang out with individuals who are just like you, eat like you, and talk like you, you may still get into trouble. So you need to stir the stew, which I believe the Vikings did. And they did it superbly, perhaps better than any other culture. So we gathered this strange band of nobility, Muslim astronomers, and con men, and they set off from Novgorod.”

Vikings Valhalla Season 2 Trailer

The official trailer for Vikings: Valhalla season 2 has arrived, promising more of what Vikings are good at epic action. Watch below.

Is It Worth It to Watch Vikings: Valhalla?

Enjoyed it! Being a huge fan of the original Vikings I was looking forward to Vikings: Valhalla. Now, even though it’s not as quite as good as the original it’s still a really good show that holds up as its great series (as long as you don’t compare it to the original).

Are Vikings: Valhalla Inspired by True Events?

It is a follow-up to History’s Vikings, which was shot in County Wicklow, Ireland. The series set one hundred years after the events of Vikings, depicts the start of the end of the Viking Age, as marked by the Battle of Stamford Bridge in 1066. The first season of eight episodes began on February 25, 2022.