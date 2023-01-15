Where We Can Watch the Glory Part 2? It’s Possible to Watch on Netflix!

If you watched The Glory season one, you undoubtedly got to episode eight and wondered where the vengeance went. We’ve been waiting almost as long as Moon Dong-eun (Song Hye-kyo) for the ex-bullying victim to unleash her long-threatened wrath on her former tormentors. Then we got to the final episode, and… well, there wasn’t much revenge yet. At this rate, the vengeance will have been served cold, then returned to room temperature, potentially causing subsequent gastrointestinal upset. That’s retaliation for you.

But don’t worry, it’s a two-parter! Netflix has already confirmed a return visit, and we’ll witness the nett tightening around the wicked Yeon-jin (Lim Ji-Yeon) and her vile friendship group during the next eight episodes.

Where to Watch the Glory Part 2

Netflix, like Stranger Things Season 4 and the Korean adaptation of Money Heist, opted to split this binge-worthy season into two parts.

Netflix, like Stranger Things Season 4 and the Korean adaptation of Money Heist, opted to split this binge-worthy season into two parts.

However, fans may not have to wait long for the sequel. According to many media sources, the second installment will be broadcast on the same streamer in March. However, there has been no formal confirmation of this as of yet.

The Glory Part 2 Release Date

The Glory Part 2 Plot

The Glory, a Korean series that began in 2022 and is still running today, has been a popular program thus far. The premise of the series is excellent, focusing on thrills and revenge. The series’ plot revolves around the main female character, Dong-eun. She intended to be an architect, but her life changed after a difficult high school experience.

Dong-eun intends to retaliate against all of the students who bullied her when she was younger. Later, she gets a position as a teacher at the school where her high school bullies’ children attend. The first half of the Korean drama series The Glory will show how Dong-eun devises a strategy to take on all of her high school bullies one by one.

The Glory Part 2 Trailer

Not yet, sorry – though we’d expect one on February 23. you can watch the previous season’s trailer.

How Many Episodes Will There Be in the Glory?

The series will be created in two seasons, with eight episodes per season for a total of sixteen episodes. At the drama’s press conference on December 20, 2022, the director revealed that Part 2 will be released in March 2023.

