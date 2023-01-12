Where We Can Watch the Daily Life of the Immortal King Season 2? It’s Available on Netflix!

The Daily Life of the Immortal King Season 2’s teaser trailer and release date are finally out. Last November, Bilibili confirmed that the donghua series will have a second season. Fans won’t have to wait too long, though, because the sequel will come out in less than a week. So, when will fans be able to watch the first episode online? Here are the most recent facts.

The Daily Life of the Immortal King is a Chinese action-adventure fantasy anime series that is also called Xian Wang de Richang Shenghuo. It is based on Kuxuan’s series of Chinese books with the same name. The first season of the anime that Bilibili licensed was made by the Haoliners Animation League. Its first season started on January 18, 2020, and ended on March 20, 2020, with a total of 15 episodes.

Where to Watch the Daily Life of the Immortal King Season 2

Right now, you can watch The Daily Life of the Immortal King on Funimation. In the near future, we expect the show to be on Netflix.

We know that Netflix streamed the first season all over the world, so it's safe to assume that the streaming service will keep the distribution rights and that the already-released second season of The Daily Life of the Immortal King will air on Netflix in the near future.

The Daily Life of the Immortal King Season 2 Release Date

The Daily Life of the Immortal King Season 2 Plot

We don’t want to ruin the show for you, so we’ll just give you a brief summary of what happens. This is actually a summary of the show from a press release. You can watch the first season on Netflix if you want to learn more.

The Daily Life of the Immortal King Season 2 Trailer

Here is the trailer for the second season of “The Daily Life of the Immortal King.”

Is the Daily Life of an Immortal King Worth Watching?

In the original Mandarin Chinese, this anime is easily a 10 out of 10. The story is about a teenager named King who has all kinds of magical powers but hides most of them so he can live in the real world. He can’t stay hidden for long, so an adventure happens.

What is the Daily Life of the Immortal King Based on?

It is based on a book with the same name that was first published on the web novel. It had more than a thousand chapters. Also, starting June 30, 2021, you can watch the first season on Netflix.

The Donghua has been picked up for a second season, which will start in spring 2021.

How Long Has Wang Ling Been Alive?

Wang Ling is almost unbeatable and has powers he can’t even control. But now that he’s sixteen, Senior High School is his biggest challenge yet. Wang Ling is almost unbeatable and has powers he can’t even control.

Who Does Wang Ling Have a Crush on?

Season 1 Summary: The first season gives Sun Rong and Wang Ling a little more background on his relationships with his friends. It also makes them want to be together.