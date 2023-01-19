Is Luther: the Fallen Sun a Good Show? Can We Watch It on Netflix?

Luther is returning to our screens, and we now have a release date for the much anticipated Luther: The Fallen Sun.

The new film reintroduces Idris Elba’s damaged detective John Luther for the first time since the final series broadcast on BBC One in 2019. A heinous serial killer is terrorizing London as usual, but there is one major difference: Luther is in prison.

Luther was arrested for his crimes, as we witnessed at the end of the TV show. However, plagued by the cyber psychopath who is now taunting him, he is determined to break out of prison in order to complete the task by any means necessary.

Where to Watch Luther: The Fallen Sun?

Luther: The Fallen Sun will be released initially in theatres, but unlike Top Gun: Maverick, it will only be available for 14 days. As previously stated, the film will be available on Netflix on March 10, which means you’ll need a Netflix subscription to watch it if you don’t want to pay to see it in a theatre.

The five seasons of the Luther TV series, on which the film is based, were originally broadcast on the BBC, however, the film has been picked up by Netflix. If you want to know where we can watch Sonic Prime Season 2 & Barry Season 4

Luther: The Fallen Sun Release Date

If you want to know the release date of Luther: The Fallen Sun. Click Here

Luther: The Fallen Sun Plot

While disgraced detective John Luther is imprisoned, a serial killer terrorizes London. Luther, haunted by his failure to apprehend the cyber maniac who now teases him, is determined to break out of prison and complete the job by whatever means necessary.

Luther: The Fallen Sun Trailer

Below is the trailer for Luther: The Fallen Sun.

Is Luther a Good Television Show?

Excellent! Luther is a fantastic program that more than lives up to the hype! Idris Elba plays Luther brilliantly, and the rest of the ensemble is equally outstanding! This season wasn’t as good as the previous ones, but it was still enjoyable to watch.

Is Luther Inspired by True Events?

Before I watch, I’d like to know if Luther is based on true events. Fortunately, Luther appears to be entirely made up.

In Luther, Who is the Murderer?

Jeremy Lake is a serial murderer who appears as one of the two primary antagonists in Luther’s final series, Series Five, alongside his wife, Vivian Lake.

Why is Alice So Obsessed With Luther?

She doesn’t believe in love, but she falls in love with Luther after witnessing how, despite his wife, Zoe, leaving him and seeing another man, Mark North, Luther remains true to her, goes out of his way to protect her, and actively attempts to mend things with her.