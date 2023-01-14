Can We Stream Bodyguard Season 2 on Netflix?

Finally, Bodyguard season 2 is coming! Even so, it can take some time before anything appears on the screen. Sorry!

Richard Madden will return to his role as Police Sergeant David Budd in the political conspiracy thriller devised by Line of Duty’s Jed Mercurio, according to BBC1 executives.

A total of 11 million people watched the final episode of the first season in 2018, making it one of the largest dramas of the decade. Millions more people watched it on iPlayer. Since the first series’ spectacular conclusion was four years ago, it is reasonable to assume that fans are itching for more.

Where to Watch Bodyguard Season 2

Bodyguard Season 2 Release Date

Bodyguard Season 2 Plot

Budd discovers the Montague killers and some government crooks using Bodyguard to mask their intentions in Season 1. After being cleared of any involvement in Montague’s death, Budd seeks PTSD counseling.

He can reestablish contact with Vicky and his kid’s thanks to this. Budd and Vicky can still raise their child together even if they are unable to reconcile.



The British Prime Minister and the chief of MI-5, Hunter-Dunn, must retire due to reality. Because Longcross escapes capture, the episode is able to examine his character and motivations. It will be fascinating to see how Longcross and Budd’s rivalry develops in upcoming seasons of “Bodyguard.”Although the details of Season 2 of “Bodyguard” are yet unknown, viewers can expect to witness a different Budd a few years after the events of Season 1.

Bodyguard Season 2 Trailer

There is no trailer available for Bodyguard Season 2. You can watch the previous season’s trailer.

Is Watching Bodyguard Worth It?

The most rewarding political thriller on Netflix is Bodyguard. It is a must-watch because of Richard Madden’s excellent acting, the intensely tense shootouts, the difficulties that are full of secrets, and the covert job. Despite being a limited series, it ought to have received a second season.

Does Bodyguard Have an Actual Story Behind It?

Bodyguard is a fictional story based on a very real “political world,” not the other way around.

But the show doesn’t draw any inspiration from contemporary British politics.

Will Keeley Hawes Rejoin Bodyguard in the Future?

I believe that he is now very much in the spotlight for bigger things because of this part. It was quite obvious by the end of series one that Keeley Hawes’ character Julia Montague was certainly not coming back, opening the door for a new co-star despite rumors that she wasn’t actually dead.

Who Changed the Bodyguard Bullets?

It turns out that Aikens is a powerful organized crime figure who hired Tom Brooke’s Andy Apsted to assassinate Julia using a sniper. Aikens also broke into David’s apartment and changed David’s ammunition for blanks.