What Happened to Deshaun Watson’s Head? Is He Returning Back?

American football quarterback Deshaun Watson competes for the Cleveland Browns in the NFL. Watson has been a member of his current side since 2022, sporting the number 4 on his shirt.

Watson had previously been a member of the Houston Texans. He was selected by the Houston Texans as the number twelve overall pick in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Watson also participated in Clemson’s collegiate football program. In 2016, he even guided the group to a national title. He attended Gainesville High School, where his incredible accomplishments broke multiple state records.

What Happened to Deshaun Watson’s Head?

As was already established, everyone is worried and curious about what transpired after hearing about Deshaun Watson’s head news. We discovered several scars on his forehead when looking through some of his online photos.

NFL viewers might have assumed Deshaun had an injury as a result. There is no evidence for that, though, as Deshaun has kept quiet about his head problem.

Hence, it can be concluded that Watson is leading a successful life and that there are no records of the quarterback being given a serious sickness diagnosis.

Is Deshaun Watson Back in the Game?

Deshaun Watson is still active, and his health appears to be in excellent shape. All of Watson’s most recent Instagram posts demonstrate how hard he is working out and how he has shared some of his best experiences while exercising on the ground.

Fans of Deshaun were worried about his disappearance in the past, however. You must be aware of Watson’s legal problems if you have been following the news about him.

A lawsuit was brought against Watson on March 16, 2021, for making sexual accusations. Watson refuted all of the allegations in a civil complaint brought by a massage therapist in Houston. On August 18, 2022, the NFL declared that Deshaun would be suspended for 11 games due to many charges.

The QB must also complete a treatment program, pay a record $5 million fine, and have their behavior evaluated. Watson’s fine as well as an additional $2 million will be given to organizations that fight sexual assault.

is currently back in action, and a news conference was held after he returned to the pitch. We may follow him on Instagram as @deshaunwatson to learn more about his current life.

Read more: Donald Trump Officially Under Arrest: What Are the Charges on Him?

Net Worth of Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson has an estimated net worth of at least $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, as a result of his successful NFL playing career. He has a $230 million, five-year deal with the Browns.

With the most money guaranteed, it is the biggest contract in league history. Watson had great contracts with the Houston Texans, where he played before it.

In addition, Watson receives compensation for brand endorsements and sponsorships. He has worked with numerous companies that have paid him well.

Is Deshaun Watson Married?

Deshaun Watson is not yet married. But he has Jilly Anais as a girlfriend.

Jilly is a model, an influencer on social media, and a YouTuber. She has over 2.5 million Instagram followers and over 552 thousand YouTube subscribers.

As a competitive cheerleader, Anais was named Miss Teen Houston in 2011.

She also sings, and the name of her most recent EP is Copy & Paste.

I’m PROUD OF YOU LUV!” was written in the caption of images of the two of them that the Football star posted to Instagram.

“I appreciate your supporting me through the good and the bad,” you said.

“You inspire me, and I adore you. You are my closest buddy, and we have a lot more good times and memories ahead of us. I adore you, girl!”