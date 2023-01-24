Will Season 2 of “Wednesday” Come Out on Netflix?

Jenna Ortega is the official scream queen of Generation Z, and her new Netflix show, Wednesday, is more than enough proof of that. Her take on the well-known Addams Family character made fans go crazy on TikTok and was praised by critics. In the first season of the Netflix hit, Wednesday finds out that she has psychic powers. This helps her stop a killing spree that was terrorizing the town near her school, Nevermore Academy. She also makes friends and enemies as she looks into a supernatural mystery from 25 years ago that has to do with her parents, Gomez and Morticia Addams.

If you watched every episode of Wednesday in one sitting over Thanksgiving break and want to know when the next one will come out, we’ve got you covered. Here’s what we know about the second season of Wednesday on Netflix, which stars Jenna Ortega.

Will There Be a Season 2 of Wednesday?

They added: “We’re thrilled to continue Wednesday’s torturous journey into season 2.” Ortega has also thanked fans for their support ahead of season 2, Tweeting: “Thanks to everyone who made this upcoming season possible. This has all been pretty surreal.” Wednesday has been officially renewed for Season 2!

When Will Season 2 of Wednesday Come Out?

It’s hard to make a guess. But if we look at the timeline of season 1, we can see that it took about a year and a month from start to finish. Filming for season 1 began in September 2021 and ended in March 2022. It took about eight months for the show to air.

If Netflix wants to make a second season and sticks to the same plan, Wednesday would take six months to film and eight months to edit. This would put the release date in early to mid-2024.

What Will Happen in Season 2 of Wednesday?

In an interview with TVLine, the people in charge of the show, Miles and Al Gough, said that they would love to learn more about the Addams family. Miles told the outlet, “We barely scratched the surface with those characters, and the actors who play them are so great.” “I think Catherine is a great Morticia. The relationship between Wednesday and Morticia is also important to the show, and the fact that Wednesday is trying to make her own way outside the family is so important.

But that doesn’t mean it will be nothing like the name of the series. Al told TVLine, “The show is really about a girl who only sees the world in black and white and how she learns that there are shades of grey.”

He added: “I think that, like any relationship or friendship, other things can make it hard. There will never be a smooth ride. And what she’s really learning is how to deal with the ups and downs of friendship.”

The show’s creators told The Hollywood Reporter that the next mystery for Wednesday to solve might be a whole new one. “When you finish a series, you want to feel like the story is complete,” Millar said. “It’s about tying up all the loose ends, and then you want cliffhangers and questions for the next season, but this mystery needs to be solved so that next season can start with a whole new one.”

Who Will Appear in Wednesday Season 2?

No one knows for sure who will come back or make their debut in Wednesday’s second season. But since we know you’re interested, here are all the people from season 1 who could be back:

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams

as Wednesday Addams Morticia Addams, played by Catherine Zeta-Jones

Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams

Pugsley Addams is played by Isaac Ordonez

Fred Armisen plays Uncle Fester.

plays Uncle Fester. Sheriff Galpin is played by Jamie McShane

Percy Hynes White played Xavier Thorpe.

played Xavier Thorpe. Tyler Galpin, played by Hunter Doohan

Enid Sinclair, played by Emma Myers

Bianca Barclay as Joy Sunday

Is There a Trailer for Wednesday Season 2?

Currently, there is no trailer available for Wednesday season 2. But whenever we get the latest information about the trailer of Wednesday season 2 we will update it. You can watch the previous trailer below:

Conclusion

Wednesday, which stars Jenna Ortega, has been picked up for a second season. “The show is really about a girl who only sees the world in black and white,” said Al about Wednesday’s character. Creator says that Wednesday might have to solve a new mystery next time.

Here in this article, we have shared possible as well as the latest updates with you.