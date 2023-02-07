Vinland Saga Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer & More Latest Updates!

Vinland Saga is widely regarded as one of the best anime series, based on Makoto Yukimura’s manga of the same name. The final season of the series followed Thorfinn as he attempted to assassinate Askeladd, the man responsible for his father’s death. In any case, as the story progressed, viewers witnessed Thorfinn grow beyond his original vengeance-driven life.

Name of the Series Vinland Saga Season 2 IMBD Rating Rating 8.8/10 Type of Content Web Series Content Rating A Category Entertainment Language of Web Series English Genre Adventure Epic Historical Manga

Vinland Saga’s first season was released in 2019. And it was one of the most gruesome animes ever made. From then on, fans have been anticipating the second season of this series with bated breath. Regardless, the wait is finally over. Here’s everything we know about Vinland Saga season 2 so far.

Vinland Saga Season 2 Release Date

Season 2 of Vinland Saga will be available on Netflix on January 9, 2023. This timeframe was first revealed in the first trailer for the new season, in June 2022.

Vinland Saga Season 2 Plot

Vinland Saga’s first season premiered in 2019. That is demonstrated in the first season of the show during a Viking sea battle at Hjorungavagr. Thors Snorresson, the fierce warrior, is tired of killing people and flees the battle, abandoning his men.

Thor is seen living a peaceful life in Iceland with his wife Helga and their children Thorfin and Ylva about fifteen years later. Thors Snorresson was later attacked, and in his rage, his son Thorfin attacked the killer, resulting in his punishment, which led to his imprisonment.

The conclusion of Season 1 surprises all of the show’s fans. Season 1 ends with Askeladd drawing his sword and killing the King of Danes.

Vinland Saga Season 2 Cast

Check out the cast list below.

Shunsuke Takeuchi as Einar

as Einar Yuuto Uemura as Thorfinn

as Thorfinn Mayumi Sako as Arnheid

as Arnheid Kensho Ono as Canute

as Canute Youji Ueda as Leif Erikson

as Leif Erikson Hideaki Tezuka as Ketil

as Ketil Yuu Hayashi as Olmar

as Olmar Fuminori Komatsu as Snake

as Snake Mugihito as Sverkei.

Vinland Saga Season 2 Trailer

Vinland Saga’s official trailer has already been released. You can see it below.

Where Can I See “The Vinland Saga”?

If you want to watch this show on an official platform, the only place to do so is on Netflix, so you may. We know that it’s a paid service, but customers can still watch a number of popular TV shows and movies.

If you still need to, you can watch an episode of this show if you haven’t already. If you haven’t done it yet.

Is It Worth It to Watch “Vinland Saga”?

If we look at how the show has been rated and what people have said about it so far, we can be sure that all of our readers and viewers will find it interesting. The show’s plot is both interesting and unbelievable at the same time.

Conclusion

