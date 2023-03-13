Vigil Season 2 Release Date: Who Will Play the Lead Role in Vigil Season 2?

The nuclear submarine thriller Vigil came to an end in September 2021 after six engrossing episodes and an outstanding finish.

The drama was a big success, garnering positive reviews and being the BBC’s most-watched new drama launch of the year. It featured a fantastic cast that included Suranne Jones, Rose Leslie, Shaun Evans, and (very briefly) Martin Compston.

Thus, it should not be shocking that BBC One and BBC IPlayer have renewed Vigil for a second season.

Where will Vigil season 2 take us and who will play the show’s lead characters given that the series’ plotlines seemed to be wrapped up in the final episode of the first season?

Everything you need to know about Vigil season 2 is provided here.

Name Vigil Season 2 IMDb Rating Rating 7.4/10 Type of Content TV Series Content Rating TV-MA Category Entertainment Language of Web Series English Genre Crime, Drama, Mystery

Release Date of Vigil Season 2

Luckily, a second season of Vigil was approved for release in March 2022. Now that we know when it will return to our screens, it just remains to figure out what is going on.

We will venture a guess that it’s doubtful we’ll see it until at least 2023 given that filming hasn’t even begun.

When we learn more, we’ll let you know.

Cast of Vigil Season 2

Suranne Jones, who plays DCI Amy Silva in the Vigil, is the only cast member whose return has been officially announced so far.

We anticipate that Kirsten Longacre (Rose Leslie) will also make a comeback; now that they have rekindled their romance, perhaps they might become a legendary crime-fighting team.

It appears we may have seen the last of the majority of the Vigil crew, including Shaun Evans as Elliot Glover, Anjli Mohindra as Tiffany Docherty, Patterson Joseph as Neil Newsome, and Connor Swindells as Simon Hadlow. Writer Tom Edge has stated that another season centered on the submarine is doubtful.

Naturally, we may meet more of these individuals in a new context, perhaps delving into the fallout from the previous series, but it’s still too early to tell at this point.

Plot of Vigil Season 2

The first thrilling season showed viewers Amy and her colleagues on land spending weeks digging into everything from Russian spies and drug-fueled accidents to secret transfers to find those responsible for the death onboard the nuclear submarine.

After Amy learned that Matthew Doward was the ship’s traitor, she was locked within a torpedo tube that was quickly filling with water as the gripping season one finale picked up where episode five left off.

Fortunately, we witnessed her successfully escape the predicament by using her torch to scrawl a Morse code message on the walls of the tube and notify Lieutenant Commander Mark Prentice of Adam James’ presence.

Given the great cast assembled for the first run, we’d expect World Productions would be able to recruit some huge names, especially following the popularity of the series. Any second run would also be sure to bring in a lot of new characters.

Trailer of Vigil Season 2

There isn’t a Vigil Season 2 trailer available quite yet. Till the you’ll can have look on official trailer of Season 1 of Vigil.

Conclusion

