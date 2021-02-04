Gene Editing Service Market Growing at a CAGR of 15.3% | Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2021-2027

Gene Editing Service Market is valued at USD 4.69 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 12.71 Billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 15.3% over the forecast period.

Gene Editing Service Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2021-2027. Increasing prevalence of cancer disease and technological advancement in gene editing sector driving the gene editing service market.

Scope of Gene Editing Service Market-

Gene editing service also referred as the genome editing. Gene editing is a group of technologies that enables gene professionals to change an organism’s DNA. These technologies enable genetic material to be added, altered or removed at particular location in the gene. There are multiple approaches involve in genome editing, among them well know is CRISPR-Cas9, this is stand for clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats and CRISPR-associated protein 9. The CRISPR-Cas9 system has multiple advantages and generated a lot of excitement in the scientific community owing to it’s cheaper, faster, accurate, and more efficient than any other existing genome editing methods.

Gene editing is one of the great interests in the prevention and treatment of human diseases including to understand diseases using animal and cells models, to determine predicted approach is safe and effective for use in human. Gene editing also being explored in research on a wide range of diseases, including single-gene disorders like hemophilia, cystic fibrosis and sicle cell diseases among others. It is capable to treatment and prevention of more critical disease including cancer, mental illness, heart disease, and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection. In February 2020, significant milestone added in the gene editing, a US trial safely showed CRISPR gene editing on 3 cancer patients.

Gene editing service market report is segmented based on technology, delivery method, application, end users, services and by regional & country level. Based upon technology, gene editing service market is classified into (CRISPR)/Cas9, TALENs/MegaTALs, ZFN and others. Based upon delivery method, gene editing service market is classified into Ex-Vivo and In-Vivo. Based upon application, gene editing service market is classified into cell line engineering, animal genetic engineering, plant genetic engineering and other applications. Based upon end users, gene editing service market is classified into biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies, academic & government research institutes and contract research organizations. Based upon service, gene editing service market is classified into contract and in-house.

The regions covered in this gene editing service market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of gene editing service is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Gene Editing Service Companies

Gene editing service market report covers prominent players like Merck, Horizon Discovery Limited, Lonza, GenScript, Eurofins Scientific, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sangamo Therapeutics, Editas Medicine, CRISPR Therapeutics, Precision Biosciences, Oxford Genetics , Synthego, Vigene Biosciences, EpiGenie, Integrated DNA Technologies, New England Biolabs, OriGene Technologies, Intellia Therapeutics, Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals, Creative Biogene, Agilent Technologies, Danaher, ToolGen, Cellecta, Genecopoeia, and Calyxtand among others.

Vertex Expands into New Disease Areas and Enhances Gene Editing Capabilities Through Expanded Collaboration with CRISPR Therapeutics and Acquisition of Exonics Therapeutics

News: On June 06,2019, Vertex announced company is expanding its gene editing capabilities to develop novel therapies for diseases including Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) and Myotonic Dystrophy Type 1. To develop expertise in the sector company announced the collaboration with CRISPR Therapeutics at USD 175 million and separately closed the acquisition of Exonics Therapeutics at USD 245 million. With the collaboration Vertex aims to develop in intellectual property, technologies, and scientific expertise to establish a leading gene editing platform for DMD and DM1.

Gene Editing Service Market Dynamics –

Advancement in current gene editing technologies including TALEN, ZFN, CRISPR, antisense, and other technologies are driving the growth of gene editing service market. Increasing pipeline products in the companies is also expected fuelling the growth over the forecast period. Moreover, utilization of this techniques by using various approaches including correction in the deleterious mutations, disruption of viral DNA is expected to boost adoption. In addition, increasing collaboration of pharmaceutical companies with universities owning to increase of drastic interest in gene editing in the last few years are the factors driving the growth of market.

On the other flip, owning to off-target toxicity effects of nucleases is still a safety concern for the market. In addition to this, the IP disputes pertaining to CRISPR technology amongst the industry players is expected to negative impact on growth of market in near future. Nevertheless, CRISPR is expected to be the most significant cancer treatment gene editing technology since the CRISPR technique is affordable, easy to use and works with high throughput experiments, this can create the huge opportunity in the market and expected to drive the growth of market over the forecast period.

Gene Editing Service Market Regional Analysis –

North America is dominating the gene editing service market followed by Europe due to the rising awareness about the growing prevalence of gene-related disorder. For instance, as per the National Cancer Institute (NCI), in 2016, around 1 million cancer cases were diagnosed in the in the U.S.A. Moreover, increased healthcare infrastructure and spend on health in the region fueling the growth of market, for instance, as per the data of American Health Care, in the year of 2017, the United States spent around USD 3.5 trillion, or 18 percent of total GDP, on health expenditures.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a highest CAGR over forecast period due to positive trends associated with rising number of biopharmaceutical establishments and biotechnology companies, growing investments made by companies and government in gene editing service research. For instance, Japan has a large number of companies those are involved in synthetic biology and gene editing service. Furthermore, Rapid technological development in China and India is expected to attract global players for investments to develop gene editing service technology in the Asia Pacific region will also bolster the market growth over the forecast period.

Gene Editing Service Market Segmentation –

By Technology: (CRISPR)/Cas9, TALENs/MegaTALs, ZFN, Others

By Delivery Method: Ex-Vivo, In-Vivo

By Application: Cell Line Engineering, Animal Genetic Engineering, Plant Genetic Engineering, Other Applications

By End-use: Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies, Academic & Government Research Institutes, Contract Research Organizations

By Service: Contract, In-house

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa.

